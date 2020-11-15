Spotlight Stories
Top 5 Nigerian stocks this year: This relatively unknown stock has gained 400% this year
Nigerian Stocks are currently fired up on all cylinders in 2020. The Nigerian stock market Year-to-Date (YTD) returns presently stands at +27.72%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N18.3 Trillion.
Thursday, November 12, was a historic trading week, as the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) posted its largest daily gain in more than five years. Such outstanding returns prevailing Nigerian Stocks triggered Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter (SSN), in revealing the top 5 stocks investors have made the most gain from, taking into consideration the year to date performance only.
Sunu Assurance Nigeria Plc
This relatively unpopular stock has gained 400% this year, as it continues to attract significant buying pressure in the Nigerian bourse. The company formerly known as Equity Assurance Plc is majorly into underwriting all classes of general business.
It has been able to attract investors’ confidence on many fronts. Some of the key fronts include reports by its Chairman, Mr. Kyari Bukar, assuring investors that it will satisfy the newly required minimum paid-up capital of N5 billion before the close of 2020 amid the competitive environment in Nigeria’s insurance sector; not to forget that the company’s underwriting profit gained by 30% from N914 million in the 2018 financial year to N1.2 billion in 2019.
The Chairman of the fast-growing Nigerian assurance company also hinted at how the company has been able to stay remarkably efficient by improving operational efficiency and optimizing its current assets.
Livestock Feeds Plc
It is unsurprising to see a medium capitalized company with 190% YTD gains as Livestock Feeds have seen in its business growth rise over the years. This is attributable to the border closure by the Federal government, which increased animal production. Thus, demand for its primary product has helped its boom amid an era of COVID-19, as it presently controls half of the Nigerian market share for animal feed.
In its most recent financial statement, Livestock Feeds Plc recorded an 828.32% jump in profit after taxation to N130.466 million in Q3 2020 from N14.054 million in 2019.
Profit after taxation in 9 months surged to N224.804 million from N9.578 million in 2019.
BUA Cement Plc
The cement “tiger” has seen its stock price gain 187% YTD. The highly capitalized stock, BUA Cement Plc, ranks as Nigeria’s second-largest cement company and the largest producer in South-South, North-West, and South-East regions of Nigeria.
It has recorded impressive gains this year amid a shortfall in construction projects across Africa’s largest economy, showing resilience by expanding its operations across key regions. The cement juggernaut in its latest earnings recorded revenues of N156.6billion in its 2020 third quarter (Q3) financial results for the 9-months ended September 2020 – an increase of 21% from N129.4billion in the corresponding period of 2019. BUA Cement’s Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew by 24% to N53.57billion.
United Capital Plc
The leading investment bank has seen its stock price gain 106% YTD. United Capital against headwinds has surprised investors amid the viral onslaught negatively disrupting the financial market, yet it has been able to leverage technology to empower businesses, governments, individuals, and with excellent financial services in investment banking, asset management, wealth management, and consumer finance.
As seen in its latest earnings result, United Capital Plc posted revenue of N7.07 billion and profit after tax (PAT) of N3.46 billion in 9 months. Looking deeper into these impressive results, it showed that total revenue gained 33% from N5.32 billion in 2019 to N7.07 billion in 2020.
Fidson Healthcare Plc
The medium-sized capitalized pharmaceutical company has seen its share price gain 93% YTD Plc. The surge is largely attributed to a major increase in its ethical drugs and OTC revenue-generating units.
It’s important to note that pharmaceuticals have recently seen their revenues ticking up, as humans increase their demand for drugs amid the pandemic prevailing around the world. In its latest earning, it printed revenues of N13.65 billion in 2020 9M compared to N10.48 billion the same period in 2019 and had Pre-tax profits surge to N1.44 billion, showing a 257.74% gain.
Bottom-line
In a phone interview with Nairametrics, Mr. Abdul-Rasheed Oshoma Momoh, Head, Capital Market in TRW Stockbrokers Ltd, spoke on the bullish run prevailing at the Nigerian stock market, taking into consideration foreign portfolio investors’ little influence seen lately and the high demand seen lately for Nigerian medium and high capitalized stocks among Nigerian institutional investors, as the Nigerian money and debt market become less attractive.
On the top 5 performing Stocks, Mr. Momoh disclosed that his favorite is United Capital Plc, on the bias that it has a decent dividend yield coupled with a relatively strong performance in its earnings over some years now.
He concluded that though a market correction seems very likely when considering the Elliot wave pattern’s recent reading, it’s fair to say Nigerian Stock bulls might have a long ride, as record cash flows into Nigerian Stocks grow astronomically.
Incomes and consumption of Nigerian households remain unstable due to COVID-19
The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
It appears the incomes and consumption of households in Nigeria remain unstable when compared with the pre-pandemic period.
This is according to the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 Fifth Round, implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in September 2020.
This survey is the 5th of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria.
The Fifth Round, which was conducted between September 7-21, 2020, contacted 1,856 households from the baseline (First Round) and 1,773 households were fully interviewed. The data is representative at the national level and survey weights were calculated to adjust for non-response and under coverage.
World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
Key highlights
- The share of survey respondents who are working has stabilized at 85%, close to the pre-COVID level.
- The share of Nigerians aged 15-64 who are working remains slightly lower than before the crisis at 71% in September 2020, compared with 77% in July/August 2018. Women and youth have had a slower recovery.
- The crisis may potentially be entrenching pre-existing labour market gender inequality. In July/August 2018, 83% of working-age men and 72% of working-age women were working, but dropped to 78% and 65% respectively by September 2020.
- The share of working Nigerians engaged in commerce activities rose from 18% in July/August 2018 to 26% in September 2020, largely at the expense of services and industry – mainly driven by women, those with lower levels of education, and those in poor households.
- The overall share of working Nigerians engaged in agriculture remained fairly constant between July/August 2018 and September 2020 at around 48%. Although, Nigerians with higher levels of education appear to have switched into agriculture, potentially implying that labour is being misallocated as the crisis advances.
- The share of people who are working fell across the consumption distribution, but there was a relatively large decline for individuals in the lowest consumption quintile, threatening to increase the depth of poverty in Nigeria.
- In urban areas, the share of people working moved from 68% before the crisis to 66% in September 2020. However, in rural areas, the share of people working dropped from 81% to 74% over the same period.
- The share of women who were working dropped more than the share of men who were working between the pre-crisis period and September 2020.
The Fifth-Round survey collected information from up to six working-age individuals (15-64 years) in the household rather than just the main respondent. This permitted more detailed individual-level analysis of people’s working situation.
To capture people’s working situation, the brief focuses on the share of people who were working – either for pay or profit or in own-use production (such as subsistence farmers) – consistent with previous NLPS data and policy briefs.
An alternative measure of people’s working situation is the ‘employment-to-population ratio’, which captures the share of the working-age population (those aged 15-64 years) who are working for pay or profit but does not count those engaged in own-use production activities.
Unlike the share of people working, the employment-to-population ratio increased slightly between July/August 2018 and September 2020, rising from 61% to 66%.
The survey indicated that the recovery among survey respondents has reached the pre-pandemic levels in rural areas (87%), where the changes observed since June may be partially explained by the normal cycles in agriculture. In contrast, the share of working respondents in urban areas has recovered at a slower pace and has not yet reached the pre-COVID levels.
What you should know
In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
How to transfer your Retirement Savings Account (RSA)
PenCom has made available information that may help you if interested in transferring from one Pension Fund Administrator to another.
In anticipation of the formal launch of the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) transfer system, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has published steps in which RSAs can be transferred from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another.
This is contained in a verified tweet by the commission, as seen by Nairametrics.
How To Transfer Your RSA pic.twitter.com/8eF1P4Ymc4
— Natl Pension Comm (@PenComNig) November 15, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that PenCom had earlier fixed November 16, 2020 (tomorrow) as the date for the official launch of the RSA transfer system.
What you should know
The RSA transfer system involves five different steps which are succinctly explained below;
- Data recapture with the current PFA: You must ensure that your personal details have been recaptured and updated on the ECRS by your PFA (I.e. the PFA that currently manages your RSA).
Note: This applies if you opened your RSA before July 01, 2019 and have not been recaptured.
- Submission of RSA Transfer Request to Receiving PFA: You should approach the PFA that you intend to move your RSA to, (the Receiving PFA) and submit the transfer request by providing the following; Surname, RSA pin, E-mail and current phone number.
- Validation of Identity: You will be required to provide your fingerprint to the receiving PFA for the authentication of your identity on the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) database. Thereafter, the receiving PFA will issue a printed confirmation slip, which should be signed by you as proof that your transfer has been submitted.
- Transfer of RSA and funds to receiving PFA: Your current PFA will transfer all the funds in your RSA to your new PFA at the end of the applicable transfer quarter. The process is closely monitored by PenCom
- Notification to RSA Holder: You will be notified by PenCom and the receiving PFA when your RSA has been transferred.
FG to hire teachers with First Class or 2.1 as minimum requirement
FG says it plans to hire teachers with First Class or Second Class Upper (2.1) as a minimum requirement.
The Federal Government announced its plans to hire teachers with First Class or Second Class Upper (2.1) as a minimum requirement, in a new career path policy for Nigerian teachers.
This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, during the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on Saturday.
Mr Echono disclosed that the FG will set up an implementation committee for the policy, which would see standard requirements for teachers’ employment be as high as a First Class.
“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.
“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.
“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.
“That is, those that have been certified and those who have taken this examination who are unemployed,” Echono said.
He revealed that the FG is working on a special salary for teachers, and also a remuneration package for teachers in certain disciplines.
“We are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.
“We are currently working on a special teachers’ salary scale.
“We are finalizing the figure with national salaries income and wages commission and as we speak, some of them have been proposed.
“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners,” he added.