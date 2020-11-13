Business
Lassa Fever: We have recorded 1131 confirmed cases in 27 states – Health Minister
The Minister of State for Health has disclosed that 1131 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in 27 states have been recorded in 2020.
The Minister disclosed this at the daily COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) press briefing in Abuja on Thursday and also revealed the COVID-19 caseloads for Nigeria.
“A total of 60,737 cases have been treated and discharged, while there are currently 2617 active cases currently receiving care at home or in a facility.
“We have sadly recorded 1,162 deaths with a case fatality rate of 1.8 per cent. We are cautiously impressed that the number of active cases is reducing as more persons are being discharged and the recovery rate is increasing,” Mamora said.
The Minister acknowledged the spread of Lassa fever in Nigeria and confirmed Nigeria has recorded over a thousand cases in 2020 with Ondo states reporting 3/4 of the cases.
“One of such diseases is Lassa fever which is a viral hemorrhagic disease characterized by one or more of the following symptoms: malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, chest pain, and hearing loss,” he said.
“So far this year, we have recorded 1131 confirmed cases in 27 states. However, the number of new confirmed cases of Lassa has increased from 3 cases in the last weeks to 11 cases this week.
“Although nearly three-quarters of the confirmed cases are in Ondo state, Lassa fever can affect anyone anywhere.
“We therefore advise all to be vigilant, especially as we approach the season when we usually record increased incidences,” he added.
The Minister disclosed that Enugu and Delta states have had media reports of 17 and 51 deaths, with symptoms of Lassa fever in the patients and that tests results from casualties have proven positive for Lassa Fever.
“In Delta State, 23 cases have been reported with 17 deaths, while in Enugu State, 51 deaths have been reported. In both states, most of the affected cases are males, aged between 1 and 55 years.
“Most reported cases presented with fever, headache, fatigue and weakness, jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting (with or without blood), nose bleeding, blood in stools/urine, convulsions and unconsciousness.
“As at the 6th of November, three samples from Delta and one sample from Enugu have been confirmed positive for yellow fever. We shall provide further provide updates at subsequent briefing.”
Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Sanwo-Olu unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.
The car, which is a product of Stallion Group, was launched at the VON Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos State where the car was manufactured.
The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as the world’s number one, with the cost, put at about N24 million
While speaking during the unveiling of the product, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history, when they were assembling various Volkswagen products.
Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today unveiled the first Locally-Assembled Electric Car called Hyundai-Kona at the Stallion Group Automobile Factory, Ojo Lagos.
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) November 13, 2020
The governor was full of commendation for Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).
The Governor also promised the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which was started under the administration of former governor of the state, Babatunde Fasola, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.
Sanwo-Olu said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first-class road construction project.’’
The Managing Director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish, while explaining the essence of the launch, pointed out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.
According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns are seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve a greener environment.
This appears to be a huge boost for the promoters of more environmentally friendly automobile and subsequently promote a green environment. This will also help to drive the Federal Government’s efforts to shift focus from petrol-based automobile to vehicles with a cheaper source of energy
President Buhari assents to BOFIA 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to the recently enacted Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.
This is according to a statement titled, “President Buhari Assents to Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020″ and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matters
The BOFIA 2020 indicates an intention of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislature arms of government to enhance the effectiveness of our financial system.
The Act also updates or builds on existing provisions of the previous Act, especially in response to developments and significant evolution in the financial sector over the last two decades. It will increasingly encourage banks and other financial institutions to channel the much-needed credit to the real sector to support economic recovery and promote sustainable growth.
What you should know
The new Act repeals the extant Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 as amended. This historic Act is expected to enhance the soundness and resilience of the financial system for sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy.
In addition, the new BOFIA 2020 also introduces a credit tribunal to improve loan recovery and address the incidence of high non-performing loans within the financial system, which has been a key deterrent to lending by financial institutions.
Furthermore, it strengthens the regulatory and supervisory framework for the financial industry and provides additional tools for managing failing institutions and systemic distress to preserve financial stability amongst others. The Central Bank of Nigeria will hold structured engagements with stakeholders across various sectors of the economy on critical aspects of the Act in the coming months.
FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
FG is set to commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as seen by Nairametrics.
Fourth Industrial Revolution:
In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centred future.
The Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics. pic.twitter.com/P07NVjBp4o
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 12, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported concerted efforts made by the honorable Minister to drive digital inclusiveness, such as the creation of a digital ID card for Internally Displaced efforts and his appeal to the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to adopt the use of technology in the execution of accounting activities.
(READ MORE: Why Artificial Intelligence will separate winning banks from losers amid COVID-19)
On the recent development, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include;
- 3Dprinter
- Training facilities
- The digital innovation lab,
- Abuja MIT Reap Office,
- Co-working Space for startups
- Marketspace and Fablab infrastructure.
Why it matters
This center is aimed at harnessing converging technologies that will create an inclusive and human-centered future, building human capital and getting the country ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy read thus, “Fourth Industrial Revolution: In a bid to harness converging technologies to create an inclusive, human-centered future. The Honorable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami will today commission the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.”