Governor Abdulrazaq Kwara to revoke pension payment to Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah, others

Governor Abdulrazaq, with the aim of keeping the costs of governance low and signaling selflessness in public service, has disclosed that he will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and deputy governors in Kwara State.

This was written by the Governor in a statement via his official Twitter account.

In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State. — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) November 13, 2020

Governor Abdulrazaq explained that Kwara state had to make efficient use of its funds, as the state needs all the resources it can get to improve human capital development.

He added that the state’s limited resources were better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.

What you should know

This commendable move by Governor Abdulrazaq lags behind Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision to revoke payment of pensions and other entitlements to former Governors and their deputies.

Recall that during the presentation of the Budget of Rekindled Hope by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday 10th 2020, the Governor stated that in light of keeping the costs of governance low, he would be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

However, the succesful passage of the bill will lead to the permanent suspension of the law which awards pension packages to past governors of the state who include Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Senate president Bukola Saraki, and others that served as governors and deputy governors in the state.