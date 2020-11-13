Business News
Governor Abdulrazaq Kwara to revoke pension payment to Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah, others
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and deputy governors.
This was written by the Governor in a statement via his official Twitter account.
In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State.
— Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) November 13, 2020
The Governor stated that the bill, which would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, is in line with his campaign mantra and this was driven by the demands and the yearnings of the people of Kwara.
Governor Abdulrazaq explained that Kwara state had to make efficient use of its funds, as the state needs all the resources it can get to improve human capital development.
He added that the state’s limited resources were better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.
What you should know
This commendable move by Governor Abdulrazaq lags behind Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu’s decision to revoke payment of pensions and other entitlements to former Governors and their deputies.
Recall that during the presentation of the Budget of Rekindled Hope by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday 10th 2020, the Governor stated that in light of keeping the costs of governance low, he would be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.
However, the succesful passage of the bill will lead to the permanent suspension of the law which awards pension packages to past governors of the state who include Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Senate president Bukola Saraki, and others that served as governors and deputy governors in the state.
Coronavirus
Liverpool Star, Mohamed Salah tests positive for Coronavirus
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the novel Covid-19.
Liverpool and Egypt star player, Mohammed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was announced today by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed today after all the players tested for the virus as is required, but only Salah’s results came back positive.
The EFA said: “The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive.”
However, the EFA said there were no symptoms of the virus on the Liverpool star, “although he does not suffer from any symptom”. It might be a false positive, who knows? But the EFA also said more checks would be carried out on the Egyptian Star in the coming hours to confirm his status.
He’s now in isolation until further checks are carried out to confirm his virus status, the EFA said.
This is bad news for Liverpool because it adds to their long lists of injured players with the likes of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Arnold on the sidelines.
During the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo also contacted the virus and was unavailable for selection for more than 14 days.
Financial Services
Most Nigerian banks may fail stress tests if economic downturn persists
Should the current economic downturn linger and deepen, Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests.
There is fear that most Nigerian banks may fail the requisite stress tests, should the current economic downturn lingers and deepens, as most lenders will surely drop below the regulatory minimum capital thresholds, which could jeopardize the fragile financial systems.
According to Bloomberg, the tests show that a 3.5% contraction in the gross domestic product in the third quarter, may drop most banks’ capital adequacy ratio to an average of 11.2% from 15%, and a further decline by 4% in Q4 2020 will bring the indices to 9.3%.
“The stress test was conducted within the background of a sharp fall in oil prices, reduced global demand for Nigeria’s oil products, the decline in government revenue, unfavorable current-account position, and a fall in GDP. The severity of the simulated GDP contraction may be contained by a combination of fiscal and monetary interventions,” the CBN stated.
The CBN is exploring key strategic imperatives and policy thrusts over the next five years (2019-2024), that would preserve financial stability through enhancement of its on-site and off-site supervision tools and processes.
In its efforts towards stabilizing the financial systems, CBN is done with the draft review of its framework, as well as the dynamic macroeconomic, and top-down stress testing tools that would be complementing the existing early warning system tools and enhancing the bank’s ability to proactively and timely identify potential risks to the financial system, as well as, risks to the individual banks.
What you should know
The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown impacted heavily on the overall economic activities, in addition to the slump in the oil price with its resultant effect on government revenues.
After the lockdowns, several businesses are yet to come back to life and many are still struggling to remain afloat.
There are imminent risks to the banking sector, arising from the spillover effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, there is potential default risk by obligors with oil-related repayment sources or others unable to meet obligations due to the economic downturn, increased concentration of oil and gas exposures, deterioration in the foreign currency asset book, pressure on capital adequacy from currency depreciation, pressure on liquidity from reduced trading lines, and heightened exposure to cyber threats, etc
Bottom line
The lenders require much more vigilance to mitigate all the emerging risks and other complementary measures they may put in place, as well as, restructuring the credit lines for their loan customers, in addition to the provision of liquidity backstops as and when required to safeguard the fragile financial system.
Energy
Nigeria ranks 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework
Nigeria moved up 6 places to rank 8th in this year’s Electricity Regulatory Index Report published by the African Development Bank.
Nigeria has ranked 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework, among 36 countries surveyed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2020, moving up 6 places from the 14th position it ranked in 2019.
This is according to the Electricity Regulatory Index report by the African Development Bank (AfDB). The ERI report is a composite index of the AfDB which measures the level of development of electricity sector regulatory frameworks in African countries against international standards and best practices.
The report, which covered thirty-six counties in its third edition, represents the efforts of the AfDB to foster proper electricity regulation in Africa.
In this context, the Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, at the AfDB, Dr. Kevin Karuiki, submitted that “The AfDB has been at the forefront of efforts to mainstream electricity sector regulation issues in Africa within the broader sector discourse, recognizing the importance of establishing robust legal and regulatory frameworks to support the financial sustainability of the sector and attract private sector investment”.
The indicators for Regulatory Governance and Regulatory Substance were used to construct the ERI for Governance and Substance (ERIGS) using primary data obtained from questionnaires sent to regulators.
Key highlights from the report
- 69% of countries surveyed have regulatory mechanisms in place to facilitate electricity access
- In 21 of the 36 countries surveyed, the utility is not involved in funding rural electrification. The government, NGOs, and consumers do this.
- In 90% of the countries surveyed, the Executive holds the power to appoint board members and heads of regulatory institutions who report to them. This removes the core of decision-making independence from regulators, who are subjected to subtle and direct political pressure to skew key regulatory decisions towards the political inclination of the government in power.
- Most countries have legislation to deal with conflict of interest among commissioners and heads of regulatory institutions while in office. However, few have adequate mechanisms to regulate conflict of interest and other ethical issues, affecting the integrity of regulatory decisions.
- Political authorities have a significant influence on the finances of regulatory authorities. In many instances, laws establishing regulatory institutions do not clearly indicate sources of funds for the institution.
What they are saying
The Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations, at the AfDB, Wale Shonibare, submitted that “Covid-19 related restrictions had increased residential electricity demand and decreased industrial/commercial demand, which had resulted in shortfalls in the projected revenues of utilities”.
Shonibare further noted that “regulators will be required to play an even more critical and central role post-Covid-19, to ensure that the sector recovers with a minimal and controlled impact on consumers and utilities”. He asserted this is necessary in order to “address these challenges”.
What you should know
The third edition of the ERI report was launched during the Digital Energy Festival of the Africa Energy Forum, on 5 November 2020. The event brought together more than 70 stakeholders in the energy sector, regulators, international organizations, and development finance institutions like Africa50 and the World Bank.