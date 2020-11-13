Stock Market
Airtel to pay shareholders that hold shares on the NSE dividend at N386/$1
Airtel said it will pay shareholders that hold their shares on the NSE dividend in naira at N386/$1.
Airtel has announced that shareholders holding their shares on the NSE, who do not indicate their currency of choice before November 27 will be paid their dividends in naira at N386/$1.
This information was conveyed through a corporate disclosure announcing its interim dividend payments and the currency exchange rates. The disclosure was published on the website of the NSE and signed by the Group’s Secretary, Simon O’Hara.
The company advised in the document that shareholders that hold their shares on the NSE may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Dollars, while shareholders on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in GBP or USD Dollar.
In light of this, the company submitted that the following currency exchange rate will be applicable in the determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment.
Exchange Rate
1 USD = 386 Naira
1 USD = 0.7534 GBP
The company noted that the exchange rate for the Naira amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US Dollar available on 10 November 2020.
What you should know
- The CBN official exchange rate currently stands at N379. The rate has not changed since the 6th of August 2020, when it increased by 5.27% from N360 on the 5th of August to N379.
- Further checks revealed that the exchange rate for the US$/Naira applied by the company appears to be that of NAFEX. The NAFEX rate had opened at N385.83 and closed at N385.67 on Tuesday 10th November. The rate also closed at N385.67 on Thursday 12th November.
What this means
Considering that the CBN rate was N379/$1 the day the decision was made, it may be argued that the N386/$1 proposed by the company is a fair decision on the NSE shareholders of the company. This is because compared with the CBN rate, shareholders gained N6 per dollar on the conversion.
However, compared with the rate at the parallel market, which had opened and closed at N457/$1 on the day the decision was made – Tuesday 10th November, one may argue that shareholders would have wanted more in terms of currency conversion. Viewed from the parallel market exchange rate angle, NSE shareholders may conclude that they lost N71 per dollar on the conversion.
Key metrics
- Airtel Africa Plc’s share price is N489.9, the highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks is N489.9 and the lowest was N298.9.
- The market capitalisation as at close of business Thursday, November 12 stood at N1.70 trillion.
- The company reported revenues of $851 million in 2020 Q2, $57 million post-tax profits and 1.1 cents Earnings Per Share.
Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, GTBank drop amid profit-taking
Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 26 Gainers as against 38 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by, 0.86% to close at 35,037.46 points as against the +6.23% gain recorded yesterday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N18.3 Trillion. The year to date while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns stood at +27.72%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover spiked up by +4.27% as against the +39.00% uptick recorded on Thursday.
- TRANSCORP , ZENITHBANK, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 26 Gainers as against 38 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 9.99% to close at N489.9
- FIDSON up 9.93% to close at N5.98
- PZ up 9.52% to close at N5.75
- BUACEMENT up 1.66% to close at N52
- DANGSUGAR up 3.98% to close at N22.2
Top Losers
- ARDOVA down 9.76% to close at N14.8
- GUINNESS down 8.64% to close at N20.1
- GUARANTY down 4.71% to close at N36.4
- MTNN down 4.32% to close at N155
- ZENITHBANK down 3.55% to close at N27.15
Outlook
Today’s Stock Bears spoilt Nigeria’s Stock bulls party at the last trading session amid falling crude oil prices prevailing at the commodities market.
Selling pressure from top blue-chip stocks like MTN Nigeria, GTBank, Zenith Bank neutralized impressive gains seen in Airtel Africa amid high market liquidity.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, as profit-taking seems to be coming into play amid impressive gains recorded in the past few weeks.
Stock Market
America’s biggest food delivery app, DoorDash seeks for IPO approval
DoorDash has just filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
America’s leading food delivery app, DoorDash, has just filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Startup will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “DASH”.
DoorDash joins other leading competitors Uber and GrubHub on the Stock Exchange.
DoorDash leads the pack in the market share of the food delivery business in America with 49% of meal delivery sales in September compared to Uber’s 22% and GrubHub’s 20%, according to analytics firm Second Measure.
DoorDash has raised about $700 million through many financing rounds from leading investors including Y Combinator, SV Angel, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, Charles River Ventures, GIC, and Kleiner Perkins. As of June 2020, DoorDash’s valuation stood at about $16 billion.
In the era of COVID-19 were online services have reached a record high, DoorDash further disclosed it had stored a significant amount of gloves and bottles of hand sanitizers for its delivery drivers, and such products were offered to them with no charge
What you must know: DoorDash Inc. is a U.S -demand prepared food delivery service, invented by Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang, and Evan Moore.
- DoorDash uses logistics services via its internet platform in offering food delivery from restaurants on-demand.
- DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offers a selection of 340,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks record highest daily gains in 2020, investors gain N1 trillion
The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5% triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.
Nigerian stocks were all fired up at the fourth trading session of the week. The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5%, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks. The benchmark – All Share Index (ASI) surged by 6.23% to close at 35,342.23 points. Investors also gained N1.083 trillion to close market capitalization at N18.46 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns stood at +28.58%.
A total volume of 1.192 billion units of shares valued at N17.39billion exchanged hands in 10,704 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and valued at 161.30million units and 4.42billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 65 gainers against 8 losers. CADBURY, JBERGER, PRESCO, BUACEMENT, and AIRTELAFRI all gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today, while ETERNA (-9.86%) topped the laggards.
- Sectors’ performance was significantly bullish – The Industrial and Banking sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 8.65% and 7.94%. Likewise, the Banking, Consumer, and Industrial sectors also trailed advancing by 5.81%, 4.78%, and 1.98% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Surge by 8.65% due to the appreciation recorded in BUACEMENT (+10.00%), WAPCO (+9.86%), and DANGCEM (+8.11%)
- NSE Banking Index: Up by 7.94%, as positive sentiment persists in STERLNBANK (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+9.96%), UBN (+9.84%), and WEMABANK (+9.76%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Increase by 5.81%, as CADBURY (+10.00%), DANGSUGAR (+9.77%), NB, and UNILEVER (+9.76%) closed north.
- NSE Insurance Index: Advanced by +4.78%, on price appreciation in CUSTODIAN (+9.82%), MANSARD (+9.55%), and AIICO (+6.38%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by 1.98%, due to gains in OANDO (+9.78%), and ARDOVA (+9.70%).
Top gainers
- NESTLE up 3 57% to close at N1450
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N451.2
- DANGCEM up 8.11% to close at N200
- PRESCO up 10.00% to close at N79.75
- NB up 9.74% to close at N63.1
Top losers
- ETERNA down 9.86% to close at N4.57
- GSPECPLC down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MAYBAKER down 9.72% to close at N3.25
- NEM down 2.22% to close at N2.2
- MORISON down 9.26% to close at N0.49
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded its highest daily gain in 2020, amid soaring crude oil prices.
- NSE30 Stocks most especially Dangote, Nigerian Breweries, Airtel Africa, increased the bullish trend at unprecedented levels as Nigerian Stocks continues to attract institutional funds at a steady pace and the ultra-low rate environment seen lately in the debt market has encouraged investors to invest more in local stocks exhibiting good fundamentals.
- Nairametrics recommend you seek the advice of a Stockbroker amid price volatility presently prevailing at medium and large capitalized stocks.