NSE Fixed Income Market capitalization hits N17 trillion
Despite the impact of the pandemic on businesses and incomes, the market capitalization of fixed income securities appreciated to over N17 trillion as at October 2020.
This was revealed by the Divisional Head, Listing Business at the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, in a webinar hosted by the Exchange in collaboration with Oduá Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday 11 November, 2020.
The webinar, themed “Capital Raising in a pandemic,” elucidated the traditional role of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as an enabler of capital flow from areas of surplus to deficit.
This holds good promise for businesses, as access to capital is the prime challenge faced by companies active in various sectors of the economy.
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Olumide said:
“The Nigerian Stock Exchange as a platform for capital formation has products and services to support capital raising across economic sectors. For instance, despite the impact of COVID 19, the NSE has facilitated needed financing with about ₦1Trillion in capital raised by governments and corporates between January and October across various asset classes.
“With the All Share Index as at the 9th of November appreciating by over 20% since the start of the year and the Fixed Income market capitalisation currently over ₦17Tn, the market has depth to accommodate required capital.”
Commenting on the role of the NSE Growth Board in raising alternative funds, especially for SMEs, the Head of Department, Branch Network, NSE, Mr. Adeyemi Osoba, stated:
“The Growth Board was launched in January 2020 as part of the NSE’s initiatives to elevate the Nigerian Capital market and meet the needs of businesses at every phase of their lifecycle.
“It provides a platform for fast-growing companies to access cost-effective, long-term capital while enjoying relaxed entry criteria, reduced post-listing obligations and a wide range of value- added services.”
The webinar became imperative owing to the remarkable decline in major sources of revenue for key sectors of the economy due to the pandemic.
It revealed various alternative sources of funding available in the Nigerian Capital Market to optimize business growth, and of which the fixed income securities is part of.
Some of the keynote speakers in the event include:
Dele Oye, Esq, the National Vice President, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr Femi Ademola, Executive Director, Cordros Capital; Mr Azeez Oluwole, Managing Director, Farmkonnect Nigeria; Chief Kola Akoshile, President, Odu’a Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Mr. Owolabi of Capital Asset Ltd; with Dr. Sam Ikoku, Executive Chairman, Blackstone Private Equity Limited serving as moderator.
BREAKING: U.S customers can now buy Cryptos with Paypal
The American payment juggernaut PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos in a report credited to FxStreet.
What you must know: Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
A PayPal spokesperson stated:
Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.
What you should know: A few weeks ago, Nairametrics disclosed PayPal’s plan to provide its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
It hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 26 million clients globally.
What they are saying: PayPal CEO, Dan Schulman, disclosed its clients are signing up to be the first to use the company’s crypto services at an alarming rate. PayPal has started to permit 10% of its customer base to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Schulman said, “We’re going to take up our $10,000 limit per day to $15,000 per day, based on the demand that we’re seeing and we’ll roll out to 100% in the U.S. in the next two to three weeks. We’re beginning to already see some halo effects that go on with that.
“But what I’m really excited about is what we’re going to introduce next year, which is, I think, going to dramatically increase the utility of cryptocurrencies, by enabling somebody who holds a cryptocurrency in a PayPal account to instantaneously transfer that crypto into fiat currency at a step rate. So, volatility is taken out of the equation, with no incremental fees charged for them to do that transaction from crypto into fiat.’
BREAKING: Bitcoin breaks up, trades above $16,000
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin just broke above 16,000 a few minutes ago.
What we know: At the time this report was drafted BTC traded at $16,086.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,707,707,053.
BTC price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What this means: This yearly high is more than 300% higher than the yearly low in March at $3,800.
- This is impressive momentum, particularly as the life is being drained from altcoins.
- That said it’s important to know the number of BTC wallets holding at least 10 Bitcoins just reached a 3-month high of 154,476
- The previous 3-month high of 154,470 was observed on 10 November 2020, meaning that a lot of investors are using bitcoin more as wealth preservation in hedging against inflation and most particularly the bias that shows Bitcoin might soon run out of supply.
Nigerian Stocks record highest daily gains in 2020, investors gain N1 trillion
The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5% triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.
Nigerian stocks were all fired up at the fourth trading session of the week. The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5%, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks. The benchmark – All Share Index (ASI) surged by 6.23% to close at 35,342.23 points. Investors also gained N1.083 trillion to close market capitalization at N18.46 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns stood at +28.58%.
A total volume of 1.192 billion units of shares valued at N17.39billion exchanged hands in 10,704 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and valued at 161.30million units and 4.42billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 65 gainers against 8 losers. CADBURY, JBERGER, PRESCO, BUACEMENT, and AIRTELAFRI all gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today, while ETERNA (-9.86%) topped the laggards.
- Sectors’ performance was significantly bullish – The Industrial and Banking sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 8.65% and 7.94%. Likewise, the Banking, Consumer, and Industrial sectors also trailed advancing by 5.81%, 4.78%, and 1.98% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Surge by 8.65% due to the appreciation recorded in BUACEMENT (+10.00%), WAPCO (+9.86%), and DANGCEM (+8.11%)
- NSE Banking Index: Up by 7.94%, as positive sentiment persists in STERLNBANK (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+9.96%), UBN (+9.84%), and WEMABANK (+9.76%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Increase by 5.81%, as CADBURY (+10.00%), DANGSUGAR (+9.77%), NB, and UNILEVER (+9.76%) closed north.
- NSE Insurance Index: Advanced by +4.78%, on price appreciation in CUSTODIAN (+9.82%), MANSARD (+9.55%), and AIICO (+6.38%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by 1.98%, due to gains in OANDO (+9.78%), and ARDOVA (+9.70%).
Top gainers
- NESTLE up 3 57% to close at N1450
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N451.2
- DANGCEM up 8.11% to close at N200
- PRESCO up 10.00% to close at N79.75
- NB up 9.74% to close at N63.1
Top losers
- ETERNA down 9.86% to close at N4.57
- GSPECPLC down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MAYBAKER down 9.72% to close at N3.25
- NEM down 2.22% to close at N2.2
- MORISON down 9.26% to close at N0.49
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded its highest daily gain in 2020, amid soaring crude oil prices.
- NSE30 Stocks most especially Dangote, Nigerian Breweries, Airtel Africa, increased the bullish trend at unprecedented levels as Nigerian Stocks continues to attract institutional funds at a steady pace and the ultra-low rate environment seen lately in the debt market has encouraged investors to invest more in local stocks exhibiting good fundamentals.
- Nairametrics recommend you seek the advice of a Stockbroker amid price volatility presently prevailing at medium and large capitalized stocks.