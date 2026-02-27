NGX Group Plc has released its audited 2025 financial results for the period ended December 2025, posting a profit before tax of N15.55 billion.

This represents a 14.26% increase from N13.61 billion recorded in 2024.

Following the results, the Board proposed a final dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, marking a total dividend of N3.00 in addition to the N1.00 interim which was earlier paid on November 18, 2025.

In addition, the Directors recommended a bonus issue of one ordinary share for every three existing shares, held as of April 10, 2026, and subject to shareholder approval.

The dividend is to be paid on April 29, 2026

Financial Highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Revenue: N22.98 billion (Up 36.03% YoY from N16.89 billion)

Profit after tax: N10.48 billion (Up 5.63% YoY from N9.92 billion)

Other income: N3.23 billion (Down 54.54% YoY from N7.10 billion)

Operating profit: N11.83 billion (Up 44.40% YoY from N8.19 billion)

Total dividend: N3 per share (Final N2 + N1 interim) up from N2 in 2024

Proposed bonus issue: 1 ordinary share for every 3 existing shares

Total assets: N71.05 billion (Up 4.42% YoY from N68.04 billion)

Total liabilities: N15.85 billion (Down 18.71% YoY from N19.49 billion)

Total equity: N55.20 billion (Up 13.71% YoY from N48.55 billion)

Driving the numbers

The most significant driver of revenue growth was transaction fees, which rose to N15.13 billion from N7.90 billion in 2024, reflecting stronger trading activity on the Exchange.

Listing fees contributed N4.75 billion, slightly lower than N5.48 billion recorded in the prior year.

Together, transaction and listing fees accounted for over 86% of total revenue, reinforcing the Group’s high sensitivity to capital market activity.

Market data income increased to N2.25 billion from N1.68 billion, while technology income rose to N533 million from N145 million, indicating growing diversification in data and digital revenue streams.

Treasury investment income declined to N2.74 billion from N3.12 billion.

On the cost side, personnel expenses rose to N5.25 billion from N4.45 billion, while other operating expenses declined to N7.70 billion from N8.80 billion.

A major earnings boost came from lower financing costs, as interest expense fell to N763 million from N2.31 billion following the full repayment of the Group’s term loan.

Balance sheet

The balance sheet shows a significantly strengthened financial position. Total assets increased moderately to N71.05 billion.

Total equity rose to N55.20 billion from N48.55 billion, buoyed by the growth in retained earnings.

Market reaction

The stock began the year with a share price of N70.00 and has since gained 61.4% YtD

Midday, today, the stock price had moved up 9.99% to N135.45 per share.

With 1.96 billion shares outstanding, the NGX Group has a market capitalization of N222 billion.