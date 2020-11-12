Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,516 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,567 samples across the country.
To date, 64,516 cases have been confirmed, 60,737 cases have been discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 687,952 tests have been carried out as of November 11th, 2020 compared to 686,385 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,516
- Total Number Discharged – 60,737
- Total Deaths – 1,162
- Total Tests Carried out – 687,952
According to the NCDC, the 180 new cases were reported from 9 states- Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2) and Edo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,127, followed by Abuja (6,303), Plateau (3,679), Oyo (3,581), Rivers (2,881), Kaduna (2,725), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,082), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,756), Ondo (1,700), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,083), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (739).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
51 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
COVID-19: EU to buy up to 300million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
The EU is making plans to buy 300 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The European Union has finalized a deal to buy up to 300 million doses of the ground-breaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.
American multinational pharmaceutical corporation – Pfizer, and German partner – BioNTech, had in a statement on Monday, November 9, 2020, asserted that their COVID-19 vaccine achieved 90% success in preventing COVID-19, in its first interim analysis from phase 3 study.
Following the breakthrough that has raised hopes of a route out of the pandemic, the company noted that deliveries are to commence by the end of this year.
The EU was coy on the mode for rolling out the vaccine as it insists that “a number of steps” needed to be followed beforehand.
(READ MORE: Crude oil prices up 12% in barely 4 days, triggered by OPEC+ proposed cuts)
In this instance, the companies plan to apply for emergency approval to use it by the end of November – and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.
Early data suggests the vaccine protects more than 90% of people from developing Covid-19 symptoms. The developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, said it had been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised. The companies said they will submit the vaccine candidate to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization by the third week of this month.
What they are saying
European Health Commissioner, Ms. Stella Kyriakides, described the EU vaccine deal as “extremely important”. She submitted that, “the agreement means we are a step closer to what we set out to do – to have a broad and solid vaccine portfolio,” she said, adding that, “it would only be distributed once it is “proven to be safe.”
Ms Kyriakides did not give detailed information regarding a specific timeline for when the vaccine would be delivered to member states. “It has to receive authorization from the European Medicines Agency. A number of steps need to be followed before we will actually be able to have a timeline.”
She also urged caution, saying: “[The vaccine] will not be a silver bullet that will make the virus disappear overnight.”
(READ MORE: OPEC cuts oil demand outlook again as spike in coronavirus slows recovery)
Also, on Wednesday, the Head of the EU’s Health Agency, said the first vaccinations in the 27-member bloc could take place early next year.
“I think optimistically [the] first quarter next year, but I can’t be more precise,” Andrea Ammon, the Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told the AFP news agency.
She added that current infection trends in Europe were “very, very concerning” and all indicators were “going in the wrong direction right now.”
What you should know
Trial results are also due in the next few weeks on a vaccine being developed by the British drug manufacturer, AstraZeneca and scientists at the University of Oxford. A Russian vaccine called Sputnik V has also produced encouraging data.
On Wednesday, Russian scientists announced that the Sputnik V vaccine had so far shown a 92% success rate. That data, however, has not been reviewed by outside analysts.
The 27-member bloc (EU) has also signed supply deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson for their potential COVID-19 shots.
According to Nairametrics COVID-19 tracker report, total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 64,516 , while total deaths stand at 1,162.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Nigerians will benefit early when vaccine is commercially available – Health Minister
Ehanire has said that Nigeria will be amongst the first beneficiaries of an approved COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available for use.
The Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced that Nigerians will benefit early from COVID-19 vaccines when the product is made available for commercial use.
The Minister disclosed this week in Abuja at a two-day multi-sectorial conference on the COVID-19.
He added that Nigeria’s Health Ministry has prepared arrangements to ensure Nigerians are vaccinated early when a vaccine is released for global usage.
READ: China’s Covid-19 vaccine may be ready for general public in November 2020
READ: EU to buy $478 million WHO COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Pfizer Inc. disclosed its experimental vaccine, which it is jointly developing with BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
The Health Minister revealed that any vaccine that is deemed fit for commercial use in treating coronavirus will be made available early to Nigerians.
READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson to test vaccine on 60,000 people
“President Buhari has welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase. . . Reacting to the news that the vaccines have recorded 90% effectiveness against the disease, the President described the development as a major milestone in medicine but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries,” the Presidency disclosed in a statement.
READ: COVID-19: FG to set up vaccine production company
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective
Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been declared by its developers to be 92% effective.
The developer of Russia’s flagship vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, has disclosed that it is 92% effective in protecting people from the virus infections.
As the country pushes for a top slot in the fight against the coronavirus after a rival product by Pfizer Inc. reported a similar breakthrough.
This announcement was made by its developers, Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), through a tweet post on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
The 2 organizations who are backing its development and marketing it globally said the preliminary Phase 3 findings are based on results from 20,000 volunteers who were given the first dose, including more than 16,000 who also received a second injection.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the statement says that the data is based on results 21 days after the initial injection and will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
The 92% efficacy rate was based on 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split across vaccinated subjects who got two doses and those who got the placebo.
This is significantly lower than the 94 infections in the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. Pfizer said it would continue with its trial until there were 164 Covid-19, in order to confirm its efficacy rate
The developers who revealed that no unexpected adverse events have been reported with monitoring continuing, also said the trial is to include a total of 40,000 subjects although not all have yet been vaccinated.
The shots have also been given to health workers, teachers and officials outside the trial, with preliminary observations showing effectiveness over 90%, the Health Ministry said hours after Pfizer’s announcement this week.
RDIF said the Russian trial would continue for 6 more months and data from the trials will also be published in a leading international medical journal following a peer review.
This announcement from Russia is coming 2 days after Nairametrics had reported that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is developed in collaboration with BioNTech SE, is at least 90% effective.
According to an interim analysis published this week in what was described as the most encouraging scientific evidence supporting any vaccination to date.
It can be recalled that Russia was the first in the world to register its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for public use in August, although the approval came before the start of the large scale trial in September.
Scientists and pharmaceutical companies have raised serious concerns about the speed at which Russia gave regulatory approval for the drug and launching mass vaccination programme before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.
With the world’s fifth-largest number of Covid-19 cases, Russia is also hoping to capture a share of the global market for a tool to control the pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people globally
After it was approved for use, Sputnik V has faced challenges ramping up production as other inoculations globally prepare for widespread roll-out.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves