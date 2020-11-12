Columnists
A look a global governments and COVID-19
Governments in Western democracies are admittedly spending again in response to the second wave.
As much of Europe and the US struggle with the second wave of COVID-19 infections, it seems a good time to share a few opinions on what their governments and their health practitioners have learned from the first wave that broke in March.
The number of new cases has soared in these countries in recent weeks, due in part to the continued growth in testing capacity. Fortunately, there has not been a corresponding increase in the number of deaths. This probably reflects lessons learnt by medics in treating COVID-19 during the first wave.
Unfortunately, we cannot be as generous with governments in the West on their learning from the first wave. They have access to resources beyond the dreams of their counterparts in low-income countries. Before any recent measures, the additional fiscal stimulus in response to COVID-19 in the UK was estimated at 14.5% of GDP in August, compared with 1.5% for the response to the global financial crisis in 2008. The comparable figures from the same source for the US were 12.1% and 4.9%, and for Brazil 5.5% and 0.6%. With the exception of South Africa and a few other states, the figure for African countries would be less than Brazil.
Governments in Western democracies are admittedly spending again in response to the second wave. They do not want to appear uncaring or faceless, and are responding to pressure from the political opposition, the media and the soaring number of policy units. Had it not been for the imminent presidential election, the US Congress would surely have agreed on a second fiscal relief package. Nevertheless, several of them have acknowledged that their fast-disbursing loan schemes for business are targeted by criminals. In the UK and US for example, there seems little doubt that taxpayers will be footing a very large bill for fraud, yet given the circumstances we do not see what else the governments in question could have done.
The reality remains that there is no standard official response to the second wave. This tells us that the jury is out on what was the best response to the first. Some have closed down hospitality completely, some have closed down part of it and others have shortened opening hours. In some cases, schools have been closed and in others they remain open.
Governments have limited the restrictions because of the cost, and because of worries about compliance. A small minority of the population are opposed to the controls on libertarian grounds and on the basis of assorted conspiracy theories, but the far greater threat comes from fatigue with restrictions. We must now question whether severe lockdowns on the scale seen in France and Spain for example in the first wave are feasible a second time. Are there enough police to enforce the controls, particularly in volatile inner cities? If there are not, are the new controls warranted? The riots in major Italian cities in recent weeks may provide an answer.
COVID-19 has given a huge boost to forecasting and modelling in macroeconomics, medical science and behavioral science. But governments are guided by at best average advice because to be very blunt, practitioners simply do not really know. Perhaps we should not be surprised, because we are in new territory with the first global pandemic in modern times. The best we can expect is that, as events unfold, our medics and our leaders will learn from experience.
Traders’ Voice… The birth of a new era
Biden has shown an interest in multilateral diplomacy like previous Democratic administrations, and we expect this to play out in his first tenure.
I cannot find precise words to describe this year. It is almost like one of those never-ending series. I may not be very old, but I believe this year would be at the top of the rank when describing one of the most historical years ever in the future. Could you have ever imagined that a United States sitting president would refuse to concede after losing an election? (Your guess is just as good as mine. Only in 2020!!) What a weekend it was! There is this feeling of hope an underdog’s story gives you. It makes you believe that there is nothing you cannot achieve if you put your mind to it and never give up. That’s the feeling I got when former Vice President Joe Biden, now President-elect, and Senator Kamala Harris, now Vice President-elect, made history by winning the United States Presidential election with over 74.7 million votes, more than anyone who has run for both offices in the United States of America.
Joe Biden will become the 46th president and the oldest man (78 years old) ever sworn into office, securing 273 votes thus far from the Electoral College after Pennsylvania was called in his favour. The race was however much closer than many Democrats, Republicans and pollsters had expected. The result also provided a history-making moment for Senator Kamala Harris of California, who became the first woman and first woman of color, to serve in one of the country’s two highest offices. I guess it is true what they say then, America is a place where dreams come true.
While most of the country was in a celebratory mood last weekend, President Trump had refused to concede losing the election. I will not say I’m surprised because I saw this coming as he took to Twitter, tweeting “WON THE ELECTION” and “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!” Trump’s campaign team expects to continue its effort to dispute the election results with the next round of lawsuits this week. But so far, they have been unable to point to any credible evidence of voter fraud that would alter the outcome of the race. It will be interesting to see how things turn out. Will Trump stepdown like Olenna Tyrell when Jaime Lannister’s army sacks Highgarden, offering Olenna a peaceful end? Or will it be a “Dracarys” moment before Trump steps down? (Scenes from Game of Thrones)
Before we address the question of what a Joe Biden Presidency will mean for markets, I will leave you with this excerpt from President-elect Joe Biden Speech.
“As my grandpop — our grandpop, he said when I walked out of his home when I was a kid up in Scranton, he said ‘Joey, keep the faith.’ And our grandmother when she was alive, she yelled, ‘No, Joey, spread it.'”
What a Joe Biden Presidency Will Mean for Markets?
The global financial markets have spent most of this year clawing its way back from a gut-wrenching sell off, triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and economy-shutdown policies to slow the pandemic. The question now is, will a Biden victory sustain the recovery path? Let us begin with his proposed policy around energy since our revenue projection and FX depends on our oil prices.
Renewable energy has been one of Biden’s rhetoric during his presidential campaign. Biden vowed to bring U.S. emissions down to net-zero by 2050, including bringing emissions from the power industry to net-zero by 2035 – a goal that will be tricky to accomplish without a Democratic majority in Congress. We will most likely see the U.S. rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement that Trump pulled away from, saying it could hurt the U.S. economy and Biden banning issuance of new drilling permits on federal lands and waters as promised, to fight global climate change. These will eventually reduce supply from the U.S, providing support for crude oil in a Biden era.
On global negotiations, we hope to see more stability. It remains unclear what combination of co-operation, competition, and confrontation Biden will use to engage with China and the rest of the world. Biden has shown an interest in multilateral diplomacy like previous Democratic administrations, and we expect this to play out in his first tenure.
S&P500
Vaccine in play…
While markets opened higher on the back of the Biden election win, the U.S. pharmaceuticals’ giant, Pfizer in Kalamazoo, Michigan, announcement of its vaccine being “90 percent effective” against Covid-19 infections further strengthened the global rally. The FTSE closed 276 points or 4.7% up at 6,186, on Monday while the S&P 500 opened in record territory in reaction to the vaccine developments. Remember Zoom that surged 100% during the early stages of the pandemic? It was down by 18% at the open of U.S. equities market on Monday as a majority of the stocks which have hit record values this year, supporting people as they work and shop from home, witnessed selloffs.
Where is the money?
The news of the vaccine coupled with a larger stimulus package could sustain a risk-on sentiment in the coming weeks that will lead to yield hunting in SSA papers.
NIGERIA EUROBOND
ANGOLA EUROBOND
Growing concern for Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile
With planned borrowing of N6.17trn in 2021, total public debt is expected to rise to N38.68tn by December 31, 2021.
According to reports, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in her presentation to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts noted that the country’s total public debt will hit N38tn by December 2021. She noted that the total public debt stock (external and local borrowings) of the federal and state governments and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N31.01tn (US$85.90bn) as of June 30, 2020 and is projected based on existing approval to rise to N32.51tn by December 31, 2020. With planned borrowing of N6.17trn in 2021, total public debt is expected to rise to N38.68tn by December 31, 2021.
The N6.17trn planned borrowing mentioned by the Minister of Finance is higher than the expected budget deficit for 2021e. According to the president’s 2021 budget presentation documents, the Federal government plans to spend N13.08tn in 2021 which would be financed by Revenue of N7.88tn. This implies a budget deficit of N5.20tn which would be financed mainly by borrowings of N4.28tn, privatisation proceeds of N205.15bn and finally
project linked bilateral & multilateral loans of N709.69bn.
Whilst debt to GDP ratio remains within the acceptable threshold, we are increasingly worried about the government’s ballooning deficits and unsustainable debt service costs. While we acknowledge the need to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy under current economic conditions, it comes at the detriment of long term fiscal sustainability. In the recently released Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP),
debt service to revenue ratio rose to 99% in the first quarter of 2020.
With the economy on the path to a recession, government revenues particularly non-oil revenues would likely remain depressed in the next few quarters. In our view, the FG must implement fiscal consolidation measures to manage its expenditure. In addition, implementing policies aimed at improving the business environment will help mitigate the impact of the global pandemic on the profitability of private sector enterprises, thus providing support for non-oil revenue.
Inflation as it affects you; prices of “Boli, Epa, and Ewa Agoyin”
The economic intersection between the price of Boli, epa, ewa agoyin and inflation
I’m still baffled and incredibly miffed! I was shocked last week when I stopped at a roadside kiosk in Lagos whilst trying to buy a piece of boli. The boli was priced at two hundred naira (40 pence); two hundred naira! My outrage was profound.
Boli (roasted plantain) and epa (groundnuts) are a popular street food pairing in southern Nigeria. This boli obviously wears a bow tie and a sports jacket since it costs thirty percent more, I thought to myself.
Oh dear, the shock didn’t end there; ‘mama puts‘(roadside cooked food sellers) are at it as well, a bowl of ewa agoyin (cooked beans) with three pieces of boiled plantain continues to command a rather stable price of three hundred naira. However, the quantity served has been halved. And it doesn’t end at ‘mama puts‘. This trend in food shrinkage can also be found in a popular street sausage roll that once had a robust piece of meat in it, but now hosts a hollow shell.
Effectively, one pays a hundred naira for an empty sausage roll. Where is my sausage? It’s called a sausage roll after all. It doesn’t end with food, dear readers; did you know that the cost of a new Volkswagen Passat in Ghana is four million naira? In Nigeria, you’d be lucky to get it for ten million. What is going on here? What is really going on?
The economists in our midst would tell us that this phenomenon is inflation in action; a noticeable reduction in the value and quantity of goods we can buy or a painful tax that robs us of our purchasing power.
The price of goods has worsened significantly of late. I’ve noticed it. Have you?
High inflation is a destructive force that must be tackled. Imagine how you’d feel if the price of that piece of boli jumps to four hundred naira by the end of the quarter.
The boli has not changed, it is still the same type of boli, why must one pay more? The battle against rising prices is for policymakers and not the consumer. To fight this destructive force, several weapons are available at the disposal of policymakers, primarily the central bankers. The most common weapon deployed is the provision of better alternatives for people to invest their disposable income.
Instead of buying the rather expensive boli, if my 200 naira could fetch me 250 naira or more by the end of the year, I’d hold back on buying boli and invest the money elsewhere. When the boli seller realizes that she can not sell a significant amount at that price, she will adjust her business plans and pursue a slightly more productive commodity or adjust her prices downwards.
This is one mechanism that orthodox economics suggests to policymakers on dealing with high inflation. Inflation, for many people, is an esoteric and intangible concept and this may explain why there is a limited outcry from consumers.
Nigeria’s central bank act lists monetary and price stability as its first objective. This however does not show up in its handling of inflation expectations. Evidence that fighting high inflation works abounds plentifully in the developed world. In Nigeria today, policymakers continue to do the opposite of orthodoxy. They make it more difficult to invest the cash elsewhere and encourage consumers to buy more boli today rather than wait a few months to purchase it.
Fela Kuti chronicled and explained Nigeria’s historical inflation phenomenon in his song; Overtake, Don Overtake, Overtake (“O.D.O.O”) where the futility of saving in a high inflation environment was evident.
His protagonist kept saving but could never afford to buy a fan because of the rising prices; the poor lad. Why save now when you won’t be able to afford goods tomorrow?
This doesn’t seem to be a new problem in Nigeria. This song was released in 1989; boli gets more expensive by the day in Nigeria.
DIYE Economics
Thirty years on from Fela, Nigeria remains stuck in the wicked clutches of “Do it yourself economic” (DIYE) ideas. The DIYE concept was coined thirty-five years ago by economist, David Henderson.
What is DIYE? David Henderson, the former chief economist at the OECD, delivered a strong and well worded six-piece lecture on the BBC’s Reith lectures addressing policy and economics in 1985.
He eloquently expressed the difference between orthodox economic prescriptions and DIYE prescriptions.
DIYE is mostly bad. DIYE is a simple view of economics; it consists of views held primarily by non-economists. It is negatively called pre-economics, having hints of the old mercantilist views.
If Henderson were alive, Nigeria’s “Home Grown Economic” policies will be classed under DIYE. His arguments then were clear, DIYE is mostly binary, non-continuous in its view of economic matters, and should be tossed to the rubbish heap.
Orthodox economics, the antidote to DIYE is primarily the view of economists and stresses the important role of prices and markets in the economy. Let me be clear, orthodox economics doesn’t imply that all economists agree on appropriate policy or even the tools to solve various problems. However, it’s been successful at delivering meaningful outcomes for many countries.
Economically poor countries tend to embrace DIYE at the expense of economic growth and development. The orthodox view on inflation is that policymakers keep a keen “eye” on the price of goods in the economy.
This logic is why low inflation and a stable financial environment has been the gold standard employed by most governments around the world. Inflation management in Nigeria today is not in line with the orthodox view of economics. Actively targeting low inflation has delivered meaningful results to countries the world over.
Nigeria has vacillated between exchange rate targeting and monetary targeting since 1959 with attendant high levels of inflation. Nigeria also has a low productivity problem. High inflation leads to salary increases that are not related to productivity, meaning many employees are getting paid more money simply because the prices of goods increase.
It is easy, rather inexpensive, and intellectually lazy for governments to print more money and increase general prices in the short term. With production expectations adjusting in the long run there is no meaningful contribution to growth.
Reducing the rate at which the prices of boli, epa and ewa agoyin grow is beneficial to the economy and may signal the emergence of meaningful growth in the near term. Negative outcomes manifest when governments act otherwise and chase DIYE economic goals.
In the next article; I discuss what happens when government debt gets out of line. I also discuss the links between Fela Kuti and George Osborne.
This article was written by Dayo Oduwole. Mr. Oduwole is an economist based in Lagos Nigeria.