Corporate Press Releases
Ecobank named “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020” – Asian Banker Awards
Asian Banker has announced Ecobank Nigeria as the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria.
Ecobank Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker. This was announced at its Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday. The event attracted thought leaders and decision-makers across continents of the world.
Specifically, the organisers said Ecobank was selected for its deployment of digital solutions to meet the needs of its customers even during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, adding that the bank also enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across the various touch points.
Receiving the award, Head, Consumer Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi said, “Ecobank is honored to receive this prestigious award for the best retail bank in Nigeria. it is indeed encouraging that our efforts are recognized and acknowledged. This award further underscores our commitment to providing tactical financial solution to the retail segment by making banking available and affordable to every Nigerian and generally across Africa. Our digital platform enables you to bank 24/7 without visiting the bank I thank my colleague across the bank for their commitment in making us serve our customers seamlessly.”
The Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services awards programme is one of the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards for consumer financial services in the world.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd ties contractual knot with Ranbrook Partners LP
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited has announced the appointment of Ranbrook Partners LP as its Legal Advisors and General Counsel.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranbrook Partners LP as its Legal Advisors and General Counsel.
This remarkable contractual agreement between the two organizations took place at the law office of Ranbrook Partners LP, located at Victoria Island Lagos.
The unveiling ceremony had in attendance both the Senior Executives of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited and Senior Associates of Ranbrook Partners LP.
The Founder of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, and the Principal Partner of Ranbrook Partners LP, Mr. Uyi Osemwegie were both present at the unveiling.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, based in Lagos, Nigeria is a leading financial resource company with special focus on financial literacy and investor advocacy.
They provide financial management services to entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses, retail investors, and other prospecting clients, with up to date business and investing guides and personal financial information from within Nigeria and the world at large.
In conjunction with her media partners, Nairametrics provides bespoke research services on corporate finance data, consumer price data, and pricing analytics for purchasing managers/procurement officers, and local & foreign investors interested in using data to drive decision making.
They also provide business news which helps to monitor, analyse, and report on financial information, as well as provide insights into the associated implications for both businesses and individuals.
On the other part, Ranbrook Partners (Legal Practitioners) is a full-service law firm with proven capacity to dispense legal issues on behalf of her clients in Nigeria’s peculiar economic and business environment.
They are strategically placed to offer top-quality legal services to their clients in most major areas of the Nigerian economy.
Their distinguishing character is predicated on the dedication to meet clients’ objectives while providing quality legal services.
As a team, they aid their clients in interpreting and analyzing the risks involved in their transactions and alleviate/restrict those risks by strategizing different types of risk management tools to achieve the best results.
Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu stated that because Nairametrics is emerging as one of the most prominent financial resource and investor advocacy company in Nigeria, ‘‘there would not be a better option than to retain the services of one of the top-notch law firms in Nigeria, with expertise in Media, Entertainment and Financial Technology Law, to better serve her clients and subscribers.’’
He also reiterated that Ranbrook Partners LP shall be solely saddled with the responsibility of representing Nairametrics in all her legal and contractual matters.
In his remark, Mr. Uyi Osemwegie thanked Nairametrics for the opportunity accorded ‘the firm’ and assured her of the readiness of Ranbrook Partners LP to discharge their duties effectively and professionally, while ensuring that Nairametrics gets quality and timely legal services that will enable it achieve its set goals legally and in a prompt manner.
OVH Energy extinguish fire at terminal, appreciates stakeholders for collaborative efforts in managing incident
OVH Energy has appreciated all stakeholders and the general public who contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the fire outbreak.
OVH Energy, owners of the Apapa petroleum products storage facility the subject of the ongoing fire incident, hereby inform the Apapa residents and general public that the fire was put off at 04:43 am on Saturday, 7th November.
We wish to express our sincerest appreciation to all stakeholders and individuals who contributed to the timely management and extinguishing of the fire incident at OVH Energy terminal 1, at Apapa, Lagos.
We commend the invaluable efforts and support of the Federal Fire Service; Adova Plc; NPA; Lagos State Fire Service; 11 Plc; MRS; UBA; NEMA; LASEMA; Julius Berger; NNPC; NIPCO; NAPIMS; Folawiyo Energy Ltd; Total Nigeria Plc; HOGL Energy Ltd, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigerian Police; Union and our host communities in the management of the outbreak.
To the general public who contributed in one way or the other in extinguishing the outbreak, accept our deepest appreciation.
As a responsible corporate citizen our priority is the safety of life and property of all stakeholders. We are committed to a goal of zero health and safety incident, so we have commenced immediate investigation of the cause of the fire.
Airsmat berths artificial intelligence platform to improve farm output
Airsmat products, SmatCrows, SmatAI, SmatSat and SmatMapper will enable predictable improved crop yield for farm corporations.
Nigerian Start-up Artificial Intelligence company, AirSmat Limited has launched a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software platform to help farm owners and other corporate organizations have access to actionable intelligence that will help drive efficiency in cost savings, enhance their business operations and improve their profitability. At the virtual launch in Lagos which had media partners and investors, the company disclosed that the products, SmatCrows, SmatAI, SmatSat and SmatMapper are the first of its kind that will enable predicable improved crop yield for farm corporations.
Speaking during the launch, the Chief Technology Officer, AirSmat, Adeoluwa Ibukunle said the innovation was born out of the quest to use technology to improve modern day farming with seamless data gathering. “Our SmatCrows software app is built to autonomously fly drones; drones serve as a vehicle to capture aerial farm data which automatically gets ingested to our SmatPortal for processing using machine learning capabilities running on a GPU capable machine. Our SmatSat provides historical, forecast and real time intelligence such as soil temperature, moisture, humidity, NDVI to our customers”.
According to Adeoluwa, “Our the SmatAI analyses captured data to extract useful intelligence such as crop count on the farm, weed detection, possible plant diseases etc.” He added that with the software solution, farm owners can also obtain prompt intelligence that will help them decide on the type of crops to farm with the soil temperature and moisture content information provided through the SmatSat capabilities.
“AirSmat is on a mission to help clients make smarter business decisions, prepare for predicted drought season, weed infestation or disease infection, which can be conveniently obtained at the click of a button. General operations across the globe are becoming smarter, agricultural sector should also benefit from the digital transformation; we refuse to leave Agriculture behind,” Adeoluwa disclosed.
Earlier in her opening remarks, the Vice President, Business Operations, AirSmat, Uche Olukoju expressed delight on the launch of the services of the company to help farmers in Nigeria and other African countries with a technological solution that will encourage smart farming.
“In light of technology disruption, many farms and agribusinesses are beginning to adopt technology into their operations because of its significant impact on productivity and efficiency. We help farmers gather data using drones, analyze the date using AI powered platform and share intelligent analytics with farmers throughout the planting season. With our approach of capturing and ingesting data to our platform, processing same using analytics will help businesses gain insights to increase productivity,” Uche explained.
To drive adoption of the service offering, the Vice President announced that AirSmat has opened a one-month SmatSat free subscription plan that will enable potential and prospective clients sign up to the offerings for a trial run and for subsequent usage to improve operational efficiency and crop yield.
AirSmat is a software company founded on the belief that drones will shape the future. The company is aimed at providing cutting edge software solutions to many rapidly growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. AirSmat is desirous to help businesses unlock the power of drone data.
For more information, visit: https://www.airsmat.com.