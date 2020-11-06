Business
3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit to hold Nov 20 & 21 – NIDCOM
NIDCOM has announced that the 3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit will be held in November 2020.
This was disclosed by the Coordinator of the Summit, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe- Williams on Thursday.
The Coordinator said the theme of this year’s summit is, “Post COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: TARGETING DIASPORA INVESTMENT”.
A diaspora bond is basically a government debt that is targeted but not limited to the nationals of the country that are living abroad. The idea is based on a presumption that because of emotional ties to their country of origin, expatriates may find investing in such products worthwhile, especially if they are financing development projects like infrastructure.
Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams said 2020’s summit will be virtual and is expected to attract diaspora investors from the Healthcare, Education, Agric-business, Creative, Sport and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fintech, and Manufacturing sectors.
The Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit is a private sector-driven initiative in collaboration with the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative.
“Investors and stakeholders alike are to register online to participate in the Summit,” the Commission announced.
What you should know
The Nigerian government has been targetting investment from its diaspora since 2017. In 2017 Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun revealed the Federal Government plans to launch a $300 million diaspora bond bid in March 2017.
House of Reps calls for larger capital projects for the Army in 2021
The House of Reps has called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021.
This was disclosed by the Chairman House Committee on Army, Rep Abdulrazaq Namdas, on Thursday, during the Army’s 2021 budget defense at the National Assembly.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Airforce had the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy got 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
The House Committee Chairman said on Thursday that the N27 billion allocated to the Army for capital projects was too small and would strengthen the resolve of its enemies when they hear the amount allocated to the Military.
According to news sources, in yesterday’s Budget Defence, the Nigerian Army proposed a budget of N509 billion, which is higher than its N463 billion 2020 budget.
The Committee’s Chairman argued that the rise of banditry and insurgency means the Nigerian Army has way more to deal with than even last year.
The Army, represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, in the Budget defense added that capital project allocations so far have been used to upgrade infrastructure and training.
Sanwo-Olu discloses why he refused to buy new vehicles as governor
Governor Sanwo-Olu has opened up on why he is yet to purchase official vehicles for himself and aides since resuming office.
He said that it is not necessarily fanciful that Governor must buy brand new vehicles when there is no need for them.
While making the disclosure on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for better utilization of taxpayers’ money by public office holders to build the trust of the citizens, adding that State executives must work toward having a better reform process.
He charged governors to look into their expenditure profile and do away with unnecessary spending to increase state revenue for the government to have more resources to meet the basic needs of the people.
Sanwo-Olu said, “We need to look at our expenditure profile as Chief Executive of our state and ask ourselves, where can I cut the red tape; what can I do away with so as to increase the revenue of my state or even make available more money for my state.
“What I have done till date is that I have not purchased any single official vehicle for myself, for any of my personal staff or any of my family members from the government purse. If you see me have a convoy of 10 vehicles, these are all vehicles I was using during my campaigns.
“Governor Nasir el-Rufai joined me in one of my cars this morning and I can tell you that vehicle was one of the vehicles I used for my campaign; it is not brand new.”
“So, I said to my people that, it is not a fanciful thing that every governor must begin to buy brand new vehicles when you do not need to. So, all of those millions have gone back into the treasury of the state and we are using it to develop the state very well.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu who stressed the need to increase revenue generation without totally dependent on revenue from oil, charged tax practitioners, especially members of CITN, to take a leadership position and put themselves in rightful position in Nigeria to increase government revenue and change the narrative in the country.
Speaking at the event, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai commended Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership in managing the affairs of the state and his effort to rebuild Lagos after the massive destruction that marred the peaceful protests organised by the youth recently.
He said: “Whatever happens in Lagos concerns everybody because it is the economic hub of the country while Kaduna State is the political hub. I can assure you that all the 35 governors will support your rebuilding Lagos project,” Governor el-Rufai promised.
In her address, the President of CITN, Dame Gladys Simplice, urged the executive arm of government to ensure that government economic policies in generating revenue are matched with tax reforms that encourage growth through Executive orders and sponsorship of legislative bills capable of promoting entrepreneurship development.
She also advised the National Assembly to address the nature of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by including more items under the exemption list and giving clarity to existing ones.
Meter roll-out: FBNQuest partners investment firms to bridge $1billion metering gap
FBNQuest Merchant Bank and two investment firms have partnered to invest in a mass roll-out of millions of prepaid smart meters.
This is aimed at attracting long term finance for the mass roll-out of prepaid smart meters to millions of electricity consumers in Nigeria who currently are not metered by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos).
This is according to a report by the African Media Agency.
With an estimated metering gap of more than eight million nationwide, the plight of unmetered consumers continues to deteriorate especially as regards indiscriminate and unfair estimated billing. This plight has been a perennial issue that heralded the privatization of the power sector. Therefore, in response to the aforementioned issues, the present regime of President Muhammadu Buhari announced plans to ensure that the 8 million metering gap is closed within a two- year period.
Owing to a deficit of about $1billion in financing the metering gap, the Nigerian Electricity regulatory body issued the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regulation in 2018.
This was aimed at increasing private participation in providing smart meters and other metering services to electricity consumers which will require about US$1billion.
Under the MAP regulation, the cost of providing prepaid meters has been unbundled from retail electricity tariffs.
To get a prepaid meter, an electricity consumer can either pay the full cost of the meter outright, or can opt to pay a fixed monthly meter service charge over a 10-year period, so as to cover the cost of the meter and on-going provision of metering services by the MAP.
It is this MAP regulation that liberalized the process and enabled the private sector to bankroll the metering gap. This is in addition to FG’s one-year waiver of the 35% import levy on prepaid meters which previously constrained the regulation.
Why it matters
Bridging the metering gap in the power sector will improve revenue collection by DisCos, improve consumer satisfaction and lead to an overall reduction in the collection and commercial losses in the electricity distribution sector.
In addition, it will also bring increased transparency to revenue collection by DisCos and is the first step towards a total phase-out of electricity subsidies.
What they are saying
Commenting on the proposed deal Odion Omonfoman, the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Capital said “MAPCo is proposed to be a key component of the Nigeria Power Sector Recovery Program (PSRP) to put the power sector on the path of sustainability and improved electricity services to Nigerians. The SPV will support the mass roll-out prepaid meters to unmetered electricity consumers and also enable MAPs provide smart metering solutions to Discos and their consumers using the Meter-as-a-Service (MaaS) business model.”
Mr. Oluseun Olatidoye, the Head, Capital Markets of FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated, “the MAPCo SPV will enhance the long term viability of Nigeria’s power sector by leveraging on the depth of the Nigerian capital markets and offer investors unique access to long term investment opportunities through securitization of future receivables backed by the prepaid meter assets. FBNQuest is delighted to be one of the sponsors of this very important SPV in the power sector.”
Ewaen Imohe, CEO of Kairos Investments Africa noted, “the SPV will create and issue financial securities that are backed by prepaid meter assets in the power sector. Given the stable and long useful life of the underlying pool of prepaid meter assets backing the financial securities, we anticipate that there will be a lot of interest from long term investors looking to diversify their investment portfolios. We are proud to be partnering with New Hampshire and FBNQuest on this very important initiative.”