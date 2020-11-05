Energy
Afam plants: FG signs Share Sale, Purchase Agreements with Transcorp Plc
The Federal Government has signed the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited with Transcorp Plc.
This was disclosed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo via the Presidency Twitter handle on Thursday.
According to the tweet, the Signing Ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited took place at the State House, Abuja.
Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, Osinbajo said:
‘’We expect that under @TranscorpPLC’s ownership the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.”
Today the Signing Ceremony of the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements for the Privatization of Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited, at The State House, Abuja. Presided over by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, Chairman, National Council on Privatisation (NCP). pic.twitter.com/iEinjnOfMX
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 5, 2020
What you should know:
· The aforementioned power plants were sold to Transcorp Plc
· The Afam Power Plc and Afam 3 Fast Power Limited plants have a combined capacity of almost 1,000MW, with a current usable (operational) capacity of 240MW from Afam III and about 100MW from Afam Plc.
Power: Distribution of meters resumes in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and others
EKEDC has announced that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers.
The smart metering programme has been launched nationwide by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announcing that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers in Lagos.
This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, on Wednesday, following a previous announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the Federal Government plans to distribute 1 million meters to customers with the partnership with DISCOs.
What you should know
President Buhari announced the funding for DISCOs, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DISCOs to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja.
“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.
“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs. We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume” Buhari said.
What they are saying
The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.
“Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers,” EKEDC said.
The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company and EKEDC said over 100,000 would be distributed in the first phase.
Buhari to support DisCos with funds, to roll out free 1 million meters
Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja among others.
President Muhammadu Buhari moved to make funding available for DisCos immediately, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.
President Buhari disclosed that his administration in a bid to end estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria has moved to make funding available for DisCos for the purpose.
According to the President, his administration is making all efforts to ensure that it closes the metering gap.
He emphasized that subsequent phases, which are expected to add to the gains of previous mass meter distribution will help the government cover the 6.5 million deficits of meters nationwide.
Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 4, 2020
What they are saying
Speaking about this development, the President said:
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja…
Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide, and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.
“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs…
We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”
What you should know
CBN in October disclosed that the introduction of the service-based tariff (SBT) in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) effective from 1st September 2020 has increased emphasis on the need to close the metering gap in the NESI.
As the current metering gap (which comprises unmetered customers as well as customers with obsolete meters) in the NESI is over 10 million, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) implementation to deal with this.
Why this matters
The decision of the President to provide mass meters to consumers at no cost is a laudable effort, as the closing of this gap will save consumers from exorbitant estimated billing, and this will enhance the efficiency of revenue collection by Distribution Companies (DisCos) and thereby facilitate meeting their obligations to other upstream market participants.
Power: Mambilla Power Project not prioritised by Ministry of Power for 2021 Budget – Finance Minister
Ahmed said that the Mambilla Project was not included in the 2021 Budget because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the reason the Mambilla Power project was not captured in the 2021 budget is because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday during the budget defense of her Ministry at the House of Representatives in Abuja. She said that the Mambilla Project was not removed by the Ministry of Finance in the 2021 Budget but was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.
” The Ministries know what their priorities are, they are the ones to indicate.
“So if the Minister of Power did not have Mambilla in their submission, it is because they did not provide it, we do not provide the programmes that go into the budget for the Ministries. That’s their responsibility,” Ahmed said.
Ahmed explained further that the Ministry of Power exceeded the available envelope for its budget.
The Senate had earlier expressed displeasure when it discovered that the much talked about Mambilla Power Project was not captured by the Federal Government in the 2021 Budget.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly. Buhari disclosed that key power projects under the budget will be the Multiple Rural Electrification Projects, Mambilla Hydro Power Project, Zungeru Hydro Power Project, and others.
Expected to commence operation in 2030, the Mambilla hydropower project is a 3.05GW hydroelectric facility being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State.
Nairametrics reported in January that The Federal Government disbursed funds as compensation to the owners of the land and other property affected by the construction of the Mambilla Hydropower Power plant.
In March, no less than N700 million was disbursed to carry out survey works on the project site of 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydropower Plant in Taraba.