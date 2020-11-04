Corporate Press Releases
Why Digital Competitive Intelligence is a must have for business especially in challenging economic times
To stay survive in an industry with cut-backs, digital competitive intelligence is what will keep you afloat.
2020 has been a very challenging year for many businesses as the impact of the pandemic sets in.
Many customers had to cut back on spending on wants. Focusing their spending on needs, they reduced spending in some areas but didn’t stop spending totally. If you are unlucky and your industry is part of the industries with cut-back spending, you need competitive intelligence to stay afloat as will be highlighted in the case study below.
If customers cut down spending in the industry you are in on the average by 60%, (that means the industry you are in has lost 60% of its market size), this will significantly affect your business if you previously held a 5% share of the market, a 60% cut-back from customer spending means you are left with (40%) of 5% market share, you are now left with 2% of the market share.
If your business operates on a 20% margin (with the new reality of the current customer spend), your business might struggle as you need 80% of current revenue to keep afloat, but with current realities of 60% wallet share reduction from customers, your business will be left with 40% revenue of previous years. (50% less revenue than you need to survive).
With these realities, you get into a strategy session and cut down spending by 50% to keep afloat, but at the end of the same quarter, you find out that instead of achieving 40% of revenue, you were left with 20% of revenue. Now you asked the question, “WHAT HAPPENED”
Like you, many brands in your industry cut down product prices (you did the same), but the major news you missed was a new entrant into your industry. This company hired a top marketing strategist to join their team. Unfortunately, you missed out on this early warning competitive intelligence signal because you didn’t have a digital system to constantly daily monitor all competition and the industry in general, so you can get reports on new hires, new product launch, new campaigns and new market entrants (Google alerts can’t help much here as most conversation start from social long before it moves to the web as news, and Google alerts do not cover that).
The impact of the entrant was already 3 months late, and your market share has gone from 2% to 1% in 1 quarter due to the entrant taking 50% of your current market share of 2%.
It is difficult to keep up with daily competitive/industry intelligence, hence Nairametrics in partnership with Intelligent Interactive Limited has done the heavy weight lifting of creating an explanatory analytics competitive intelligent daily report.

See below, the level of insights on a single day's digital competitive intelligence report on the Nigeria ICT space on Friday, October 30th, 2020.
See below, the level of insights on a single day’s digital competitive intelligence report on the Nigeria ICT space on Friday, October 30th, 2020.
Temiloluwa Sobowale is a Kellogg Alumni certified executive scholar in Sales and Marketing Analytics, co-founder of www.brandmanager.ng and CEO of Intelligent Interactive Limited, a Brand Marketing and Digital Analytics company in Nigeria.
Dangote Refinery debunks online story about death in the refinery
Dangote Refinery has dismissed online reports which claimed a protester was shot dead by policemen while protesting at the refinery.
Dangote Refinery debunked an online media report, which stated that a protester was shot and killed by Policemen while protesting at the Refinery on Tuesday.
Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said nobody was killed during the protest and also that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.
He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.
Devakumar said the management has commenced discussion with both parties and the issues at stake have been amicably resolved. He said it is unfortunate that some online media are reporting falsehood, insisting that nobody was killed at the site.
The release sent out by the company, earlier stated that: “Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.”
“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.
“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,”
The Investment Society, UNILAG set to hold the largest students’ investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa
Over the years, The Colloquium has sparked conversations around various topics among the students in various universities.
The Colloquium 2020 — A Virtual Edition
You cringe and squeeze your face when you hear cash flow statements. The thought of balance sheets and income statements scare you. Then you hear that Peter Thiel sold 16.8 million Facebook shares in 2012, pocketing roughly $640 million, or that Lanre earns 40% on his investments monthly, suddenly you want to be an investor.
Over the years, The Investment Society (TIS), University of Lagos, has built a reputation for being one of the most formidable student investment societies in sub-Saharan Africa. Our intense training programs coupled with our industry-wide adventures, stock pitches, business case competitions, and networking sessions, arm our members with a solid knowledge base and a diverse skill set that positions them on a trajectory of success in their career pursuits as well as in local, national and international competitions.
In our bid to strengthen our commitment to preparing students for the future of investment, we pulled off by far the largest student investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019, raising the bar from our previous groundbreaking conference: The Colloquium 2018. Over the years, The Colloquium has sparked conversations around various topics among the students in various universities.
This year, the highly educative conference seeks to set another record, virtually bringing together over 1000 delegates from 20 universities across Africa, together with leading CEOs and authorities in technology, international finance, economy, technology, media, and academia to discuss the theme: SHAPING THE FUTURE. TRADE, INVESTMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY.
Notable Speakers include Cecelia Akintomide, Banji Fehintola, Maya Famodu, Abimbola Sulaiman, Blessing Omorerie, Babatunde Oladosu Diana Wilson, and Wale Adeosun amongst others.
In addition to insightful discussions on technology, investment and Generation Z, The Colloquium 2020 also includes an essay competition on the topic ‘How would you leverage trade, investment, and technology to drive development in your country’ to actively engage youths across Africa.
For more information, kindly contact: [email protected] or https://rb.gy/owbhnw .
Register for the conference: http://www.tislag.com/register
The event is proudly sponsored by: The CFA Society, Nigeria and ARM Pensions.
Implementation of revised service reflective tariff by Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced the implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that with effect from November 1, 2020, Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This revision is further to the consultative review meetings held between the Federal Government, Labour Unions and other Stakeholders, following concerns raised about the basis of the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs, which were earlier planned to be implemented from 1st September 2020.
Under the SRT, the tariff classification is based on quality of service and therefore, divided into 5 Bands (A-E); measured by the average availability of power supply over a month, interruptions (frequency and duration), voltage levels and other service parameters.
With the revised tariff regime, Non-MD customers in Band A, with a minimum of 20 hours daily will now pay N51.22/Kwh. Band B customers with minimum of 16 hours daily will be charged N46.93/Kwh; while Band C customers with a minimum of 12 hours daily will be charged N37.95/Kwh.
However, please note that customers in Bands D and E, with minimum of eight hours and four hours per day, respectively, are not impacted by the tariff revision. Their SRT tariffs have been frozen and consequently, they will continue to be charged the old tariff prior to the introduction of the SRT.
Already, Prepaid Meter customers in Bands A-C, who vend from November 1, 2020 will be charged the new tariff while same will be implemented for Postpaid customers in these bands, during the November billing cycle.
We want to use this opportunity to solicit the continued support and understanding of our customers as we move forward with this new tariff regime, which will enable the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry cover cost of their operations and ensure improved service delivery.
Lastly, we further wish to assure our customers of our commitment to service improvements in customer service delivery, infrastructural upgrade, metering and technological solutions, within the shortest possible time.
