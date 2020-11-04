Around the World
US Election: Nigerian-Americans speak on their choices
Nigerian-Americans consider immigration, healthcare and stability to vote in the Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.
Some Nigerian-Americans and other immigrant voters in the US revealed that immigration, healthcare and stability were their determinant factors in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.
They disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden gets tense.
Chairman of the Organisation of the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), Mr Olayinka Dan-Salami, said the choice was obvious for him: Biden.
“A president who doesn’t like immigrants, who just wants to send everybody back home, is not a president we should be voting for.
“Trump is waging an immigration war against Nigerians that is borne of out of jealousy of the accomplishments of Nigerians in this country.”
He also criticised Trump for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed no fewer than 230,000 lives in the U.S.
A Pakistani immigrant, Mr Nasir Raza said although he liked Trump’s performance on the economy, he voted for Biden’s liberal stance on immigration.
Mr Basil Njoku, a leader of the Nigerian community in New York, decried Trump’s “poor handling” of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said would make the election difficult for him.
Njoku, who disclosed that he lost seven members of his community to the virus, wondered why the president politicises wearing of masks.
“Something as simple as wearing a mask is being politicised (by Trump). What is the big deal in wearing a mask?
“If I wear the mask, I protect you; you protect me. It’s a question of civility; it is something that is honourable to do.
“But when it is politicised, the people see it as a human rights issue, but they forget that other people’s rights start where theirs begin,” Nkoju said.
Mr Ugo Nwaokoro, former Deputy Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, said he voted for the candidate that would properly handle the pandemic and foster good relationship between U.S. and Africa.
“I cannot tell you whom I voted for, but I can categorically tell you I did not vote for Trump,” Nwaokoro, a Democrat, said.
Mr George Onuorah, a community development advocate and philanthropist, said political and economic stability and immigration were the key issues for him.
”Being an immigrant from Africa, I am also looking to see that those of us here who have relatives that are willing to come to this country legally are not denied the opportunity to do so,” he said.
Onuorah said he was also looking forward to stronger diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States under whoever wins the election.
A Trump supporter, Maria Estavez, 60, defended the president’s immigration policy and his handling of the pandemic.
She said, “No sane President would allow illegal aliens into his country to perpetrate crime, that is what Trump stands for.”
She also argued that Trump did what any other president would do to control the virus.
Another supporter, a Nigerian, who asked not to be named for fear of political victimisation, endorsed Trump’s tough stance on law and order.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported in February 2020, when the Trump administration cut the inflow of foreigners using visa restrictions through executive orders.
He added Nigeria to the list of countries on migrant visa restrictions, citing national security concerns.
If re-elected, he plans to limit asylum grants, outlaw ‘sanctuary cities’, expand travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants, and impose new limits on work visas.
Biden, on the other hand, seeks to expand opportunities for legal immigration, including family and work-based visas as well as access to humanitarian visa programmes, among others.
BREAKING: Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye to be elected a Shadow US Rep
Oye has 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.
A Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye Owolewa, will be elected as a shadow United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.
This was disclosed by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning.
It tweeted, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”
Based on the results, Oye had 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.
JUST IN: Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.
ELECTION RESULTS: https://t.co/PAxfz7AJQl pic.twitter.com/4jP0NxB0Ux
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) November 4, 2020
Click here to see the election results:
What you should know
Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara State and mother is from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives.
Owolewa, a PhD holder in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston, is seeking to represent the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party.
If elected, the 30-year-old would be the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.
US Election: President Trump hails Nigerian supporters
A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor
The United States of America’s President Donald Trump has lauded a group of Nigerian supporters who organised a parade to show solidarity in Nigeria, describing it as a great honour.
Trump disclosed this on Tuesday, when he shared a video of the parade on his Twitter handle, which he tagged “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”
The video shows a procession of men and women singing different victory songs amid intense drumming, all in support of the Republican candidate in today’s US election.
The video also shows the supporters waving American flags and placards with different inscriptions including, ‘Trump 2020.’
A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
What you should know
Americans head to the polls today to decide on their next president between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, but it appears that Nigerians are as much interested in the outcome of Tuesday’ election as Americans.
Nigerians speak
Nigerians appear to be divided on their support for the duo, as they share different views on social media. While some declared their support for Trump, others gave a thumbs-up for Biden.
For instance, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, tweeted:
“All eyes are on America for the presidential election. The outcome will shape the events of the world for the next 50 years and will affect every single one of the 7.5 billion people on earth. I pray for Donald Trump. America needs him and the world needs him.”
Let your name be glorified today O Lord and let your son and servant @realdonaldtrump, prevail. We pray this in Jesus name. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lo7iefFnHg
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 3, 2020
A social commentator, Gimba Kakanda, however, tweeted, “As a Nigerian, I feel utterly embarrassed by this circus. This is not a reflection of Trump’s popularity in Nigeria, for those curious.”
As a Nigerian, I feel utterly embarrassed by this circus. This is not a reflection of Trump’s popularity in Nigeria, for those curious. We are a country of about 200 million people, and not one to endorse a far-right demagogue.
— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) November 3, 2020
Dr, Tayo Oyedeji, Founder, Overwood.ng, tweeted, “I have seen enough. Hello, President Biden.”
I have seen enough.
Hello, President Biden.
— Dr. Tayo Oyedeji (@tayooye) November 3, 2020
U.S. budget suffers a deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020, as pandemic slams the economy
The U.S. budget deficit eclipsed $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
The new White House data released evidently shows that the huge surge in spending to confront the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic fueled a historic increase in national debt; thereby, creating an unprecedented budget deficit.
According to the exclusive government data released on Friday, the U.S. budget deficit eclipsed $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. This is adjudged to be by far the biggest one-year gap in U.S history.
READ: Key highlights of the 2021 FGN budget
The data is a stark reflection of the staggering blow that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt to the U.S. economy. The deficit – which is the gap between government spending and tax revenue – shows the dramatic surge in spending that the U.S. government approved, in order to contain the pandemic’s fallout earlier this year.
According to the data jointly released by the White House and the Treasury Department, the deficit last year was about $1 trillion, which represented an elevated level but pales in comparison to the 2020 tally. For 2020, the government spent $6.552 trillion, up from $4.447 trillion a year ago. The government brought in $3.420 trillion in tax revenue in 2020, a slight decrease from 2019.
READ: Nigeria generates N1.29 trillion from taxes in Q2 2020, surpasses target
Backstory
Trump fell far short of his pledge to curb the national debt from the 2016 presidential campaign when he argued “We’ve got to get rid of the $19 trillion in debt.” He spearheaded a Republican effort to approve $2 trillion in tax cuts in 2017 and also worked with Congress to approve large spending increases in 2018.
What they are saying
According to Marc Goldwein, a Budget Expert at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates for reducing the deficit, “Most of the increase in the deficit relative to last year is higher spending as a result of covid relief.”
READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
According to Angela Hanks, Deputy Executive Director of the Groundwork Collaborative, a left-leaning group,
“America’s failure to adequately stimulate the economy led to a tepid recovery from the Great Recession, and lawmakers should avoid making the same mistake again. Congress must still pass more spending to prevent people from going hungry or losing their homes.”
Brian Riedl, a Budget Analyst at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, warned that America’s jobs recovery has already picked up the “low-hanging fruit” positions that were easy to bring back.
READ: Nigeria’s worsening current account deficit piles pressure on exchange rate
Other jobs in sectors such as the hospitality, airline, and restaurant industry will be harder to bring back, particularly as the U.S. braces for an increase in coronavirus cases during the cold winter months. She added that “The growth is leveling off. The economic recovery is leveling off, which means the deficit numbers will continue to be pretty bad.”
Why this matters
The new figures come as the White House and House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), are locked in negotiations about another round of economic relief, which could include another $2 trillion in aid. Spending like this could further add to the government’s budget deficit.
READ: 2021 Budget: FG projects spending plan of N11.86 trillion and deficit of N5.16 trillion
A range of Economic Experts across the political spectrum, including Federal Reserve Chairman, JH Powell, have said the assistance is necessary to prevent the economic recovery from flagging and keep millions from falling into poverty. Businesses have picked up the pace of layoffs in recent weeks, particularly at travel-related companies.
The optics
- Numerous Republican lawmakers have bristled at the federal spending spree in response to the pandemic, and the surging deficit may fuel their reluctance to authorize additional relief.
- Conservatives alarmed by the deficit may also push hard for its reduction, should Democratic Presidential nominee – Joe Biden, win the election. This will set the stage for a revival of the fierce budget battles that characterized much of the Obama administration.
- Despite the increase of the deficit, economists and lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have clamored for more government spending.
- The bipartisan consensus that approved the big jump in spending earlier this year appears to have waned, and some Senate Republicans have signaled they are not comfortable with the big-spending package that the White House is now negotiating with Pelosi.
READ: ECOWAS: Single currency regime not kicking off in 2020
What you should know
- The government traditionally runs some sort of budget deficit, and it finances the gap between taxes and spending by issuing debt. Interest rates are low, which has made it relatively inexpensive to issue debt. But the debt totals have risen markedly during the Trump administration, even before the pandemic, upending his 2016 campaign vow to completely eliminate the debt over eight years.
- The debt when Trump entered office was about $14.4 trillion. It now stands at around $21 trillion. The previous highest deficit recorded was in 2009, when it came in at $1.4 trillion. That is less than half of the 2020′s tally.
- In March and April, Congress approved close to $3 trillion in spending programs, in response to the pandemic. This included hundreds of billion of dollars in aid for the unemployed and small businesses, as well as $1,200 stimulus checks for millions of Americans.
- The economy fell into a steep recession earlier this year as many businesses shut down and sent workers home because of the virus outbreak.
- The government’s spending imbalance skyrocketed in April and June as the government’s coronavirus relief efforts were implemented and the economy cratered. This is because the gap between federal spending and collected tax revenue grew to unprecedented levels. The monthly deficit jumped to $738billion for April alone, which was a record until the monthly deficit for June came in at $864 billion. The June deficit was bigger than the entire 12-month deficit in 2018.
- Spending soared across government agencies this year. The Department of Education, for instance, spent 96 percent more than it had last fiscal year, while the Small Business Administration spent close to $600 billion more than prior years, due to its implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses hurt by the virus.
- Monthly deficits have since subsided somewhat, both as the pace of new government spending slowed and the U.S. economy began to bounce back and the unemployment rate fell, resulting in greater tax revenues. In August, the monthly federal deficit came in at $200 billion as the amount of federal spending was halved from June. But this decrease in spending has come amid signs that the economic recovery is slowing, which has prompted the White House and some lawmakers to consider more aid.
READ: Partey Deal: Arsenal records a whopping £67 million deficit in summer of 2020 transfer window
What to expect
On Wednesday, Trump told the New York Economic Club that reducing the federal debt would be a priority of his second administration, even as he urged Congress to spend more than $1.8 trillion on an additional relief package.
Trump also said faster economic growth would erase the U.S. debt burden. Although, budget experts say spending cuts or tax hikes would be necessary to do so.
