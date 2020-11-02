Connect with us
U.S Stocks post worst monthly drop since March

Blue-chip Dow just ended the month of October with a 4.6% loss, its worst monthly performance since March.

Published

7 hours ago

on

U.S Stocks set to surge higher, on hopes of a stimulus package deal

Global investors are hoping for better returns in the U.S stock markets, amid a plunge in returns recorded across its market spectrum.

What we know

The blue-chip Dow just ended the month of October with a 4.6% loss, marking its worst monthly performance since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by 2.8% and 2.3% last month respectively – both suffering their second straight negative month.

READ: Petrol supply drops by 21%, NNPC gives reasons for high production cost

The major stocks indexes had a bad showing in October, as seen coming off their worst week since March 20, as COVID-19 cases explode at an alarming rate, fiscal stimulus negotiations are torn apart, and shares of leading tech brands like Amazon and Apple dropped following their quarterly earnings reports.

READ: MTN Nigeria posts N975.76 billion revenue for Q3 2020

What they are saying

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave further insights on the performance of U.S equities and how the upcoming U.S election would affect its volatility at least in the near term.

Risk reduction into the US election should allow asset prices to react more consistently with outcome-based scenarios after the event.

READ: U.S stock futures trade flat, Apple regains $2 trillion market value

Last week, the S&P 500 (-5.6%) and front-month WTI (-10.2%) recorded their largest weekly declines since March. The underperformance of reflationary trades over the past week (lower industrial metal prices, EM equities, and a stronger USD) suggests improving risk: reward in these assets on a Democratic sweep of Congress.

READ: Football: Manchester United net debt rises by 133% to £474.1million

What to expect

The US election will determine how much fiscal stimulus is possible and whether there will be a new trade war with China. Both the axes are pivotal to USD/Asia’s 2021 outlook.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading and Financial Market Analysis. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. You can follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (November)

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company PlcUSD$0.0530th October 2020Nil16th November 2020Nil7th December 202013th December 2020
Airtel AfricaUSD$0.01531st October 2020Nil13th November 2020Nil11th December 202013th November 2020
Nigerian Breweries PlcN0.25k29th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil1st December 202020th November 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN2527th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil7th December 202020th November 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.25k3rd September 2020Nil18th September 2020Nil28th September 202017th September 2020
11 Plc (Updated)N8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 202014th October 202015th October 202029th Sept 2020
Zenith bank PlcN0.30k3rd September 2020Nil17th September 2020Nil22nd September 202016th September 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN0.30k2nd September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil21st September 202015th September 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN0.40k2nd September 2020Nil16th - 23rd September 2020Nil30th September 202015th September 2020
Learn Africa PlcN0.05k1st September 2020Nil5th - 9th October 202015th October 202016th October 20202nd October 2020
United Bank for AfricaN0.17k1st September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil23rd September 202015th September 2020
Tripple Gee & Company PlcN0.055k12th August 2020Nil1st - 4th September 202016th September 202022nd September 202031st August 2020
Lasaco Assurance PlcN0.05k14th August 2020Nil1st September 202015th September 202022nd September 2020
Linkage Assurance PlcNil26th June 20201 for every 4 shares20th - 24th July 202013th August 2020NA17th July 2020
Smart Products Nigeria PlcN0.10k30th June 2020Nil27th - 31st July 202027th August 20203rd September
University Press PlcN0.15k10th June 20201 for every 13 shares25th September 20205th November 20205th November 2020
AIICO InsuranceNil10th June 20201 for every 13 shares29th June - 3rd July 2020To to be communicatedNA25th June 2020
Red Star Express PlcN0.35k28th August 2020Nil21st - 25th September 20208th October 202015th October 202018th September 2020
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PlcNil4th August 20201 for every 14 shares19th - 25th 202026th August 2020Nil18th August 2020
Custodian Investment PlcN0.10k29th July 2020Nil24th - 28th August 2020Nil1st September21st August 2020
SFS Real Estate Investment TrustN7.3017th August 2020Nil7th - 11th September 2020Nil25th September 20204th September 2020
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.4k29th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020NilFebruary 16, 19008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
January 1, 1970

Subscribe to Stock Select Newsletter by Ugodre

Market Views

Nigerian Tier-2 banks fired up, investors profit up N1 trillion W/W

Sixty-eight (68) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Global stocks sell-off persists as resurgence of COVID-19 frighten investors 

The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading week in October on an impressive note.

It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 29th October as a public holiday to commemorate Eid-el-Maulud.

  • The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization gained by 6.39% to close the week at 30,530.69 and N15.958 trillion respectively. Investors gained N958.41 billion W/W.
  • Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.909 billion shares worth N23.610 billion in 23,578 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, compared to a total of 1.505 billion shares valued at N19.668 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,552 deals.
  • The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.478 billion shares valued at N15.576 billion in 12,546 deals. Thus, contributing 77.41% and 65.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
  • The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 131.788 million shares worth N2.613 billion in 4,112 deals. In third place was Industrial Goods, with a turnover of 83.526 million shares worth N3.573 billion in 1,818 deals.
  • Trading in the top three equities is FBN Holding Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume). They accounted for 576.514 million shares worth N6.791 billion in 4,652 deals, contributing 30.19% and 28.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
  • 68 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 28 equities in the previous week.
  • 6 equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities in the previous week.
  • 94 equities remained unchanged, lower than 99 recorded in the previous week.

Top gainers

  1. PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC, up 32.20% to close at N2.71
  2. FCMB GROUP PLC, up 28.28% to close at N3.13
  3. TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC, up 27.78% to close at N0.46
  4. STERLING BANK PLC, up 26.43% to close at N1.77
  5. FIDELITY BANK PLC, up 24.26% to close at N2.51
  6. ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED, up 24.18% to close at N5.65
  7. LASACO ASSURANCE PLC, up 23.08% to close at N0.32
  8. FLOUR MILLS NIG PLC, up 22.39% to close at N28.15
  9. CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC, up 21.00% to close at N6.05
  10. NESTLE NIGERIA PLC, up 21.00% to close at N1421.70

Top Losers

  1. MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC, down 10.00% to close at N0.54
  2. PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC, down 10.00% to close at N0.54
  3. CUTIX PLC, down 8.95% to close at N1.73
  4. NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC, down 8.39% to close at N13.10
  5. OMATEK VENTURES PLC, down 7.69% to close at N0.24
  6. CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC, down 3.33% to close at N0.58

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse ended its last trading week in October on a delightful note. Buying pressure was seen across the market spectrum, amid falling oil prices and the U.S dollar propelling higher.

  • Nigerian Tier 2 Banks, which include Fidelity, FCMB, and Sterling Bank, became investors’ delight, as their recent price actions showed greater upside and admirable fundamentals when taking into consideration their P/E ratios.
  • That said, Nairametrics recommends that you seek the advice of a seasoned stockbroker, on the basis that past performance of financial assets can’t guarantee their future performances.

Market Views

Zoom is 3 times bigger than Nigeria’s Stock Market Capitalization

Zoom sported a market valuation of $131 billion, compared to the Nigerian Stock market with a value standing at $42.1 billion. 

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

The world’s fastest-growing video conferencing service company, Zoom, has seen its market valuation rocket past $130 billion—more than 3 times the value of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Zoom has attracted high demand growth for its service, especially since COVID-19 changed the way the world works. As one of the pioneers of modern work-from-home tools, millions of organizations around the world have adopted the application as their preferred communication tool in the workplace, particularly video conferencing.

READ: Zoom reports a surge in profit of 3,300%

READ: How Apple lost over $500 billion in 12 trading days

What we know: At the time of drafting this report, Zoom sported a market valuation of $131 billion, compared to the Nigerian Stock market with a value presently standing at $42.1 billion (N16 trillion), using the official exchange rate of N380 to $1.

  • Zoom’s enviable performance began in early 2020, when it printed a market capitalization of just $19 billion. While Zoom posted $1.35 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, the Nigerian Stocks bourse, in comparison, printed a market capitalization of $39.1 Billion (N14.87 trillion) at the end of January, according to data obtained from Nairalytics (financial data arm of Nairametrics).
  • The bullish run got intensified for the tech company, particularly in Q2 that ended  August 31, when it posted an impressive earning result of $663.5 million in revenue (far beating analysts’ prediction of $500.5 million)—and it still firing on all cylinders.
  • Such gains seen in Zoom’s stock price have added so much wealth to its investors, that Zoom founder, Eric Yuan, has seen his own fortune rise more than 551% year to date, with a valuation put at about $23.2 billion, according to data seen from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

READ: Nigeria’s records 6.1 percent tax to GDP as tax base for VAT rise to N23.7 trillion

READ: COVID-19: How CBN policies helped prevent the collapse of the Nigerian economy – Oscar Onyema

Eric Yuan is presently the chairman and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, the world’s biggest provider of video conferencing software to the business.

On the other hand, Nigerian stocks also defied expectations and produced positive returns, with every month in the third quarter, printing positive returns as buying pressure increased across the market spectrum. The Nigerian stock market’s performance was triggered by the Industrial Index emerging as the biggest gainer, up by 8.14% followed by the most liquid index, banking index (10.08%), and the Consumer Index printing (2.74%), still market capitalization hovered below $40 billion.

READ: Nigeria imported N1.28 trillion "used vehicles", motorcycle in one year, up by 42%

Zoom has now boosted its revenue forecasts to $690 million for the present quarter (through the end of October), and also increased its financial guidance for the full fiscal year, through Jan 2021, to about $2.4 billion in revenue, up from $623 million for the year through January 2020, as it takes into account the demand for remote work solutions for businesses reaching a record high.

The exponential valuation seen in the world’s biggest video company had been enhanced by the fact that a significant amount of businesses and individuals now work remotely, on the bias of the world’s most disruptive biological pathogen COVID-19’s continued spread, triggering global investors to increase their buying pressure on the American communications technology company, which is barely less 10 years old in operation.

READ: MTN shareholders have made approximately N1 trillion since April 2020

Bottom-line: Covid-19 may have caused a lot of damage to the global economy since it was declared a pandemic in the first quarter of the year, but not for remote working app companies like Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

  • The US stock markets assign significant value to companies that can grow exponentially, as they believe these are companies that will continue to dominate the future of work.
  • Just like US tech stocks, stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have also gained significantly in the latter part of this year.
  • However, rather than gaining from higher revenues growth, they have relied on Meffynomics (lower interest rate in a high inflation economy) to attract portfolio inflows from local investors.

