U.S stock futures trade flat, Apple regains $2 trillion market value
Apple gained 3.99% to bring its market cap back to $2 trillion after its shares closed at $117.32.
U.S. stock futures traded flat at most of Asia’s trading session on Thursday. This is following a surge during market hours at the U.S trading session on Wednesday, with Apple returning to its $2 trillion market capitalization.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also recorded similar drops.
The calmness seen in U.S Futures follows a broad rally for the market yesterday, with the S&P 500 gaining as high 2% for its best day since June.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.7% to pull itself out of correction territory after a sell-off for major tech stocks drove a sharp sell-off in three straight sessions.
Some of the stocks hardest hit during the recent slide saw more dramatic pops. Shares of Tesla, fresh off its worst day on record, rose nearly 11%. Tech giant Apple gained 3.99% to bring its market cap back to $2 trillion after its shares closed at $117.32.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the macros at the world’s largest equity market.
“In a classic case of weak hands selling out to strong hands, and after retail got taken to the cleaners skimming off an enormous level of froth, US equities recovered overnight as the S&P rose 2.0% with a bounce in tech stocks helping the NASDAQ to fare better, up 2.7%.
“But since investors have not yet mustered up the courage to fill the Tuesday Nasdaq gap, it suggests the tech sector aftershocks are still reverberating and keeping the Wall of Money sidelined in one of the most interconnected market momentum shifts in some time.
“Some good news on the US labor market front as US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July was again ahead of expectations – with 2.5 unemployed persons per job opening. That is well below the recent 4.6 peaks in April, although still three times the pre-virus level.”
It should be noted that stock traders will be greeted with massive economic reports today, including the ECB decisions on the Interest rate.
Six largest tech stocks by market value lose more than $1 trillion in 3 days
Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on August 19, lost about $325 billion in that time period.
The six largest tech stocks by market capitalization lost more than $1 trillion over the last 3-day trading sessions
Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on August 19, has lost about $325 billion in that time period. Microsoft plunged by $219 billion in value, Amazon also dropped $191 billion, Alphabet fell by $135 billion, and Tesla, lost more than 20% on Tuesday to mark the worst single-day loss in its history, down by $109 billion in the last three days.
Not forgetting Facebook, down by $89 billion.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave insights on the high sell-offs recorded in the NASDAQ Index by saying;
“The US dollar strength is likely the major macro disrupting equity markets. Weaker US equities have been helpful to the USD of late, suggesting the greenback still had a safe haven appeal among global investors despite the political tensions rising from U.S congress of late.
“I think many folks were pinning hopes that the US dollar rally and NASDAQ correction was probably done. Obviously, that was wrong.
“The slump in the British Pound and crude oil got the US dollar rolling again. These days the stronger US dollar has been acting like a wrecking ball across many assets, leaving a swath of carnage in its wake.
“In Asia, stocks look set to slide after ponderous losses on Wall Street sparked another wave of tech sector declines. Simultaneously, energy stocks tracked a sharp drop in crude prices amid signs of faltering demand.
“Indeed, we are bearing witness to the most unvirtuous circle of events in some time as everyone seems to be running for cover, but sadly for the weaker Tech longs, most shelters are full after last weeks’ beat down.”
Nigerian Stocks snap 7-year losing streak to post first gain in August
NSEASI advanced 2.5% in August outperforming the 0.9% gain in July and the 3.1% loss in June.
Equities trading in August welcomed the release of Nigeria’s Q2 2020 GDP data, which captured the full impact of the lockdown on economic activities induced by the pandemic.
The economy contracted by 6.1% y/y from 1.9% y/y in Q1 2020, making it the worst performance on record, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ report.
That said, the stock market was relatively calm for most of the month and appeared decoupled from the rest of the economy. Despite the calmness, the NSEASI (up 4.6% QTD), advanced 2.5% in August outperforming the 0.9% gain in July and the 3.1% loss in June.
In terms of activity, while the average daily volume increased by a whopping 15.7% to 224.5 million shares, transaction value rose at a slower pace of 1.3% relative to July level.
The absence of foreign players further stoked silence in the market as Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) moderated by 91.1% y/y and q/q to $385.3m in Q2 2020, the lowest since Q1 2017. FPI flowed into the equities moderated by 89.3% y/y and 91.7% q/q to $53.3m.
We attribute the weakness in FPI flows to the nation’s currency crisis, with over $2.0 billion of foreign investor funds searching for an exit.
Furthermore, the extended delay in the submission of H1 2020 earnings from bellwether companies, particularly in the banking sector, hampered investment decision making for the local investors.
We are optimistic that the mid-to-long-term outlook for equities is positive, as economies across the world continue to reopen for business and the CBN can rein in the chaos at the FX market.
Nigerian equities are relatively still undervalued at 9.0x P/E ratio compared with Egypt at 11.5x, South Africa at 19.2x, and the BRICS markets at 17.4x.
This presents an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors across selected sectors, which we believe are better placed, despite the fear of a looming recession by the end of Q3 2020.
As at the end of the first trading week in September, all the outstanding tier-1 banks have published their H1 2020 numbers, which showed resilient performances amidst the present economic woes. This further supports our mid-to-long-term positive outlook.
Written by Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research
Why is the US stock market index going up even as COVID-19 remains unchecked?
The market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
The rise is spectacular; the NASDAQ 100’s market cap is about $13.5 trillion, the S&P 500 Index is about $28.8 trillion, while the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is about $19.4 trillion. What is going on?
The stock market is a market, and in every market, a willing buyer and a willing seller meet, negotiate, discover prices through bargaining and conclude a sale. Where there is oversupply, the buyer has the advantage and can bid down prices. Where supply is limited, the seller holds the advantage and can bid up prices. So, the market enables price discovery, and prices are based on interplay of supply and demand.
What drives supply and demand? Earning expectations of the companies trading their equity on the stock market. The stock market reflects expectations of future earnings. This means that if an investor believes that earnings, specifically future earnings of a company, are going up, the value of the company is going up. This, the investor believes, translates to a rise in the prices of individual stocks of the company and/or an increase in the returns the company will pay to the holders of equity in the company by way of dividend.
This expectation drives the investor to seek to participate in the equity of the company by buying shares, thus creating a demand for more shares. On the flip side, if the investors believe that the company’s fortunes by way of earnings are falling, then the investor seeks to exit being an equity participant in the company by selling his shares, which creates supply.
However, the expectations of investors in the market are also relative to other asset classes. This means the investors have other options to invest their money. If equities as an asset class return a risk-adjusted return of 5%, and bonds are returning 9%, the investor has the option of taking his capital away from volatility and investing in “safe” bonds. The point is capital is mobile and goes to where it finds yield. So, if the yield on other assets is lower than the yields on equities, then the investor will keep his money in “risk” assets i.e., equities. This is key; when investing, the investor is taking a holistic view of the market, comparing options and looking for the most risk-adjusted asset class with the highest return.
Having that background, why does the US stock market record profits even when earnings are weak?
First, tax cuts. The US saw corporate marginal taxes cut from 35% to 21% and allowed American firms immediately and fully deduct the cost of new capital investment, allowing them to invest more in CAPEX and hopefully boost earnings in the future. The tax cuts provide US companies with an incredibly soft landing and prepare them to reinvest in productivity post-COVID-19. Investors are making a bet that post-COVID-19, forward earning will reflect these new CAPAX investments.
Second, the US Federal Reserve (The Fed) has embarked on a massive stimulus program to prop up the US financial system; this has translated to the Fed buying bonds, blue-chip and even junk bonds and keeping the interest rates at essentially zero. The practical translation of this is that yields on “risk-free” 10-year treasuries have crashed to about 0.65%. The yield is paltry when compared to the earnings yield of about 3.7% on the S&P 500. The Fed is expected in the coming week to announce its new monetary policy which will keep short term interest rates at near zero for five years or even more, and would not change this policy even if inflation in the US were to go above the 2% target.
Taking these policies together, the US investment picture looks noticeably clear, fixed income will yield next to nothing for the next 5 years, and earnings yield on equities is sufficient to post a real return. The investing community is taking a position today to benefit from equity yields.
That simple.