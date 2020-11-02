Corporate Press Releases
The Investment Society, UNILAG set to hold the largest students’ investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa
The Colloquium 2020 — A Virtual Edition
You cringe and squeeze your face when you hear cash flow statements. The thought of balance sheets and income statements scare you. Then you hear that Peter Thiel sold 16.8 million Facebook shares in 2012, pocketing roughly $640 million, or that Lanre earns 40% on his investments monthly, suddenly you want to be an investor.
Over the years, The Investment Society (TIS), University of Lagos, has built a reputation for being one of the most formidable student investment societies in sub-Saharan Africa. Our intense training programs coupled with our industry-wide adventures, stock pitches, business case competitions, and networking sessions, arm our members with a solid knowledge base and a diverse skill set that positions them on a trajectory of success in their career pursuits as well as in local, national and international competitions.
In our bid to strengthen our commitment to preparing students for the future of investment, we pulled off by far the largest student investment conference in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019, raising the bar from our previous groundbreaking conference: The Colloquium 2018. Over the years, The Colloquium has sparked conversations around various topics among the students in various universities.
This year, the highly educative conference seeks to set another record, virtually bringing together over 1000 delegates from 20 universities across Africa, together with leading CEOs and authorities in technology, international finance, economy, technology, media, and academia to discuss the theme: SHAPING THE FUTURE. TRADE, INVESTMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY.
Notable Speakers include Cecelia Akintomide, Banji Fehintola, Maya Famodu, Abimbola Sulaiman, Blessing Omorerie, Babatunde Oladosu Diana Wilson, and Wale Adeosun amongst others.
In addition to insightful discussions on technology, investment and Generation Z, The Colloquium 2020 also includes an essay competition on the topic ‘How would you leverage trade, investment, and technology to drive development in your country’ to actively engage youths across Africa.
For more information, kindly contact: [email protected] or https://rb.gy/owbhnw .
Register for the conference: http://www.tislag.com/register
The event is proudly sponsored by: The CFA Society, Nigeria and ARM Pensions.
Lafarge Africa redoubles environmental commitment amid rebound in sales
..Invests 7.3 million Swiss Francs to curb dust emissions.
Lafarge Africa Plc is investing 7.3 million swiss francs to modernize production facilities at its Ewekoro plant. This is part of ongoing efforts to build on its current credential as an environmentally friendly and sustainable company while maintaining a drive for strong financial performance in a tough year.
Country Chief Executive Officer, Khaled El Dokani, said in an interview that the upgrade of the plant, which will require a production stoppage for six months, will eliminate almost completely, dust emissions from the production line. LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest building materials company, is a leader in the drive to reduce dust emissions, often a byproduct of cement manufacturing.
”At Lafarge, we always take the decisions that serve the environment and our host community best, even though it comes at significant cost,” El Dokani said. To compensate for the production stoppage on the Ewekoro line, El Dokani explained that the company will increase production on other lines. Other lines still in operation will ramp up output having been upgraded in preceding years.
Nigeria’s second largest cement maker recently reported a rebound in third quarter sales after strict lockdown instituted by the federal and state governments depressed revenues in the second quarter. Sales for the three months up to September 2020 was N59.3 billion, up from N56.9 billion in the second quarter, but still lower than the N63.6 billion recorded in the first quarter.
However, while striving to deliver a decent financial performance, the CCEO emphasised that the focus of the company on further setting the precedence in environmental leadership in Nigeria remains a top priority.
He cited the increasing usage of biomass, including oil palm and rice husks, as alternative fuels to power its plants. Most cement plants in Nigeria are powered by coal, gas or low pour fuel oil. Alternative fuels are considered cleaner, more sustainable, and also help surrounding communities dispose of waste more efficiently.
El Dokani said that alternative fuels currently account for up to 40 percent of fuel used to power its Ewekoro plant and the company’s target is to have all plants operating on at least 35 percent alternative fuels by 2023. This transition also offers significant financial benefits.” Based on the current price of gas and coal, the upgrade of our plants (to use alternative fuel) could lead to a 30 percent reduction in our fuel cost”.
Lafarge is also eyeing the construction of concrete roads and affordable housing as key areas to not only diversify from its core cement production business but to further make a positive impact on the environment. “We have signed a memorandum of understanding to execute a 20-kilometer road project in Cross Rivers State as a sustainable solution given the weather conditions in the area,” said El Dokani. He cited the swampy topography of the Southern Nigeria state as unsuitable for asphalt roads and therefore justifies the use of concrete to pave roads. While asphalt paving generally costs less than concrete paving, concrete roads are considered more durable and more environmentally friendly as compared to asphalt roads.
In addition, the company is exploring the affordable housing space for a sound business model that can catalyse its direct involvement in construction, the CCEO said.
Lafarge Africa’s focus on sustainability and the environment is consistent with the Circular Economy principles of LafargeHolcim, its Swiss parent company, on responsible stewardship. According to El Dokani, the Swiss multinational building materials group is the first global building solutions company to sign the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” pledge with intermediate targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an initiative that champions science-based target setting as a way of boosting companies’ competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. Under its SBTi commitment, LafargeHolcim has lowered its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.) by 2030.
El Dokani mentioned that LafargeHolcim, through its responsible behaviour, commitment to global best practice and adoption of best in class technologies will remain a world leader in delivering infrastructure solutions in an environmentally friendly manner.
Implementation of revised service reflective tariff by Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced the implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that with effect from November 1, 2020, Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Regulator.
This revision is further to the consultative review meetings held between the Federal Government, Labour Unions and other Stakeholders, following concerns raised about the basis of the MYTO 2020 SRT tariffs, which were earlier planned to be implemented from 1st September 2020.
Under the SRT, the tariff classification is based on quality of service and therefore, divided into 5 Bands (A-E); measured by the average availability of power supply over a month, interruptions (frequency and duration), voltage levels and other service parameters.
With the revised tariff regime, Non-MD customers in Band A, with a minimum of 20 hours daily will now pay N51.22/Kwh. Band B customers with minimum of 16 hours daily will be charged N46.93/Kwh; while Band C customers with a minimum of 12 hours daily will be charged N37.95/Kwh.
However, please note that customers in Bands D and E, with minimum of eight hours and four hours per day, respectively, are not impacted by the tariff revision. Their SRT tariffs have been frozen and consequently, they will continue to be charged the old tariff prior to the introduction of the SRT.
Already, Prepaid Meter customers in Bands A-C, who vend from November 1, 2020 will be charged the new tariff while same will be implemented for Postpaid customers in these bands, during the November billing cycle.
We want to use this opportunity to solicit the continued support and understanding of our customers as we move forward with this new tariff regime, which will enable the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry cover cost of their operations and ensure improved service delivery.
Lastly, we further wish to assure our customers of our commitment to service improvements in customer service delivery, infrastructural upgrade, metering and technological solutions, within the shortest possible time.
Ikeja Electric launches mass metering programme
Ikeja Electric has announced the commencement of the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that Ikeja Electric has commenced the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme, approved by the Federal Government, with effect from today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
This programme is part of the Federal Government’s effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria.
In line with this programme, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) is committed to driving the rollout through a series of one-day metering initiative across different locations in its network. This metering initiative is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered on the same day after following due process.
For the first phase of the programme, which will run till the end of the year, Ikeja Electric is rolling out over 106,000 prepaid meters to customers across its six Business Units – Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.
Beneficiaries of this programme, which will cut across all locations in IE network, will not be required to pay upfront for the installation of meters. Rather, the modalities of cost recovery for the meters will be clearly defined and communicated to the beneficiaries.
The primary objective of the National Mass Metering Program is to increase the metering rate in the country and close the gap of unmetered customers. It is also expected that it will assist in reducing Collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 percent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.
Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.
Apart from its job creation potentials in the Meter value chain, the program will further strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity, all in support of Nigeria’s economic recovery plan.
Once again, Ikeja Electric wishes to restate its commitment to bridging the metering gap by metering all its customers, to ensure an efficiently managed electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians.