Financial Services
No rift among our Board members – JAIZ Bank
JAIZ Bank has vehemently denied rumours of a rift among its board members over a succession plan – allaying the fears of investors, regulators, customers, and all relevant stakeholders.
This is according to a press statement issued as to that effect, signed by the company’s Secretary, Mrs. Rukayat Dahiru, and seen by Nairametrics.
The Bank affirmed that the matter of succession for the current Managing Director was considered by the board as the expiration of his contract approached. However, the bank was quick to assert that what transpired was just a “legitimate exercise of divergent opinions on a matter in the ordinary course of the Directors duties”
As a testimony to the cordial relationship in the board room, the press release revealed that the Board and Shareholders of the bank just commenced the process of raising additional equity of N3.3 billion through the private placement of 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50kobo at 65kobo per share
What they are saying
A part of the press statement by the bank reads,
“Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Vintage Press Limited (The Nation Newspaper), purporting a deep rift in the Board of Jaiz Bank Plc (the Bank).
“Jaiz Bank Plc will like to set the records straight for the attention and benefit of all our Regulators, Bankers, Shareholders, Customers, Investors, Strategic Stakeholders, and the General Public for the record.
“The Bank will like to state that there is no rift in the Board of the Bank other than the legitimate exercise of divergent opinions on a matter in the ordinary course of the Directors duties.’’
Cryptocurrency
MoneyGram received $9.3 million from Ripple in Q3
Recent financial filings seen by Nairametrics revealed Ripple sent MoneyGram millions of dollars worth of XRP in Q3 2020.
MoneyGram collected $9.3 million in Q3 from the multi-billion dollar valued company for market development fees.
The market development fees are deposited in XRP, which MoneyGram says it immediately turns into cash.
Highlights of Moneygram Q3 2020 results include
- Total revenue was $323.2 million, representing a slight increase on a reported basis or -1% on a constant currency basis
- Money transfer revenue was $297.6 million, up 5%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, driven by the strength of our digital business
- Investment revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter representing a decline of $10.4 million due to lower prevailing interest rates
- Total operating expenses of $286.6 million, improved $19.2 million or 6%
- Transaction and Operations Support expenses decreased $31.5 million or 56% which included: Agile management of expenses through the pandemic as the Company continues to benefit from its Digital Transformation.
- $8.9 million net benefits from Ripple market development fees of $9.3 million, partially offset by related transaction and trading expenses of $0.4 million
- The Company recorded $6.3 million in foreign exchange gains primarily related to currency movements during the pandemic.
What you should know; Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.
- The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for about 15% stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
- This deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics show that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale on its robust growth experienced lately.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 81 now digitally enabled.
CBN grants Mortgage Refinancing Companies approval to refinance Non-member banks
The CBN has expanded access to mortgage financing by removing restrictions on refinancing mortgages earlier imposed.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has granted approval to Mortgage Refinancing Companies (MRC), to re-finance non-member banks.
This is contained in a circular referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/07/056 and signed by Ibrahim Tukur, the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN.
The circular improved on the earlier provisions contained in section 7.3.1.5 which states that “A mortgage refinance company (MRC) shall not, without the prior approval of the CBN, extend total outstanding credit to any single borrower, which is equal to or more than twenty times the value of the borrower’s shares with the MRC or 25 percent of its shareholders’ funds unimpaired by losses.”
What this means
Based on the provisions contained in the latest circular, MRCs are now free and legally permitted to refinance the qualifying mortgages of banks and all other non-members ( that do not hold equity), subject to meeting all other relevant requirements specified in the framework.
In a nutshell, the restriction on non-member mortgage lenders from refinancing their mortgages with MRCs has been removed.
Why this matters
Prior to the provisions contained in the latest circular, CBN had expressed fears that provisions of section 7.3.1.5 negatively impacts the mortgages sub-sector, as it constrains the MRCS from refinancing the mortgages of non-shareholder banks. Therefore, the new order will help to remove the restrictions already highlighted.
In lieu of this, the latest circular stated that the provision of section 7.3.1 5 is hereby revised to “the MRC shall not, without prior approval of the CBN, extend total outstanding credit to any single borrower, which is equal to or more than 25 percent of its shareholders’ funds unimpaired by losses,” the circular reads.
CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund will be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window of the CBN.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed the implementation framework for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.
This was disclosed in a publication by the Development Finance Department under the auspices of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through NIRSAL MFB window, with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.
The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.
Objectives of the scheme:
-
Improve access to finance for youths and youth-owned enterprises for national development.
-
Generate much-needed employment opportunities to curb youth restiveness.
-
Boost the managerial capacity of the youths, and develop their potentials to become the future large corporate organizations.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
-
The fund targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years.
-
Beneficiaries of NMFB, TCF and AgSMEIS loans, and other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate.
-
Individuals (unregistered businesses) shall be determined based on activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N250,000.
-
Registered businesses (Business name, Limited Liability, Cooperative, Commodity Association) shall be determined by activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N3.0 million (including working capital).
-
The tenor of the intervention is for a Maximum of 5 years, depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired, of which interest rate of not more than 5% under the intervention shall be charged annually.
-
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential training for training/mentoring.
-
The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to login to the portal provided by the NMFB to apply for the facility.
