Guinea Insurance Plc records 7.80% decline in 2020 9M revenues
Guinea Insurance Plc records 7.80% decline in revenues in 2020 9M.
Guinea Insurance Plc reported revenues of N780.68 million in 2020 (9M), compared to N846.72 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Gross premium income decreased to N780.68 million, -7.80% YoY.
- Fees and commission income decreased to N56.40 million, -5.81% YoY.
- Net premium income decreased to N557.13 million, -13.19% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N13.29 million, +102.06% YoY.
- Other operating expenses decreased to N489.66 million, –26.78% YoY.
- Underwriting expenses decreased to N200.43 million, -5.12% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N137.55 million, -81.29% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 2 kobo, -83.33% YoY.
Bottom Line
Guinea Insurance Plc recorded a decreased net premium in the period under consideration. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Guinea Insurance Plc was unable to grow its revenue; however, pre-tax loss decreased in the period under consideration due to increased other operating income, as well as, reduced other operating and underwriting expenses.
Nestle Nigeria Plc records 0.66% increase in export sales boost revenues
Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units.
Nestle Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N212.73 billion in 2020 9M compared to N211.35 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N212.73 billion, +0.66% YoY.
- Revenues from Nigeria increased to N208.73 billion, +0.40% YoY.
- Revenues from Export sales increased to N4.01 billion, +16.04% YoY.
- The cost of sales increased to N122.71 billion, +6.67% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N8.98 billion, +29.13% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N49.26 billion, -12.89% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to N40.29, –13.32% YoY.
Bottom Line
Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units. Although companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19, Nestle Nigeria Plc was able to grow its revenues. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration due to rising costs and expenses.
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc records 8.96% increase in 2020 9M revenues
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units.
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N2.66 billion in 2020 (9M), compared to N2.44 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenues increased to N2.66 billion, +8.96% YoY.
- Revenues from the sale of paints and allied products increased to N2.51 billion, +6.72% YoY.
- Revenues from contract services increased to N151.53 million, +67.15% YoY.
- The cost of sales increased to N1.66 billion, +25.48% YoY.
- Administrative expenses increased to N778.77 million, +17.16% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N59.31 million, +272.64% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N34.22 million, -89.21% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 8 kobo, –89.19% YoY.
Bottom Line
Berger Paints Nigeria Plc recorded increased revenues from its two revenue-generating units. Although companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc was able to grow its revenues. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration due to rising costs and expenses.
United Capital Plc records 25.90% increase in 2020 Q3 gross earnings
United Capital Plc recorded a boost from an increase in three revenue-generating units.
United Capital Plc (Group) reported revenues of N2.62 billion in 2020 Q3, compared to N2.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Gross earnings increased to N2.62 billion, +25.90% YoY.
- Investment income increased to N1.75 billion, +111.59% YoY.
- Fees and commission income increased to N880.89 million, +42.64% YoY.
- Net trading income increased to N29.11 million, +11.99% YoY.
- Other income decreased to N44.41 million, -109.59% YoY.
- Net operating income increased to N2.66 billion, +80.86 YoY.
- Total expenses decreased to N766.70 million, -4.22% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N1.86 billion, +44.69% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 26 kobo, +44.44% YoY.
Bottom Line
United Capital Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its three revenue-generating units. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19; however, United Capital Plc was able to increase its total revenues.
Pre-tax profits also increased, thanks to increased income and reduced total expenses.