Guinea Insurance Plc records 7.80% decline in 2020 9M revenues

United Capital Plc (Group) reported revenues of N2.62 billion in 2020 Q3, compared to N2.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 Q3

Gross earnings increased to N 2 . 6 2 billion, +25.90% YoY .

Investment income increased to N 1.7 5 billion, +1 11 . 59 % YoY .

Fees and commission income in creased to N 880 . 89 m illion, + 4 2 . 64 % YoY.

Net trading income increased to N 29.11 million, +11.99% YoY.

Other income decreased to N44.41 million, -109.59% YoY.

Net operating income in creased to N 2 . 66 billion, + 8 0.86 YoY.

Total expenses decreased to N766.70 million, -4.22% YoY.

Pre-tax profits in creased to N 1 . 86 b illion, +4 4. 6 9% YoY.

Earnings Per Share increased to 26 kobo, +44.44% YoY.

Bottom Line

United Capital Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its three revenue-generating units. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19; however, United Capital Plc was able to increase its total revenues.

Pre-tax profits also increased, thanks to increased income and reduced total expenses.