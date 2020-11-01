Business
WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results on Monday, November 2
WAEC has announced that the results of the 2020 SSCE would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) would be released on Monday, November 2, 2020.
This was disclosed in a tweet post by the West African Examination Council on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on their official Twitter handle.
READ: DEAL: Nigerian based Helium Health completes $10m funding round.
According to media reports, the results which were meant to have been released earlier was postponed due to the outbreak of violence and arson across the country by hoodlums and miscreants during the #EndSARS protests
READ: COVID-19: IMF Chief predicts $345 billion financing gap in African countries
WAEC had said the unrest in the country affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.
The statement from WAEC reads, “This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by WAEC Nigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020, by 10.30 am.’’
READ: NECO puts all examination activities on hold
Details later…
This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am. @WaleMicaiah @IamKingDemian @Gidi_Traffic
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 1, 2020
Business
Oyigbo: Soldiers allegedly shooting residents – Amnesty International
Amnesty International has raised alarm over alleged killings of civilians by soldiers in Oyigbo, Rivers State.
Amnesty International announced that it has received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers have engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State and has called on the Army to stop the killings.
This was announced by the organization on Sunday evening after news of the Oyigbo killings went viral on social media.
—Amnesty International is receiving disturbing information from #Oyigbo, Rivers state.
—Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes.
—Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers. #Oyigbo #Rivers
— Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) November 1, 2020
“Amnesty International is receiving disturbing information from Oyigbo, Rivers State.
“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. —Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers.
“We are calling on the military authorities to exercise restraint and stop the killings,” the organisation tweeted.
BREAKING: We're concerned about reports of grave human rights violations by Nigerian military in #Oyigbo, Rivers state.
We urge @MBuhari to immediately order a probe into the reports and ensure perpetrators are prosecuted.
Authorities must end attacks on Nigerians in #Oyigbo
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) November 1, 2020
What you should know
On October 21st, 2020. The Rivers State Governor declared a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo, after a police station and other facilities were attacked by hoodlums. The Governor added that Rivers won’t allow troublemakers to take laws into their own hands and use the protest period to commit anarchy.
Wike also declared a N50 million bounty for a leader of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, in Rivers State, Stanley Mgbere. Wike accused Mgbere of “leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Oyigbo Local Government Area (of the state).”
Business
The real reason ASUU and FG meetings have stalled
ASUU said there was no way workers whose salaries have been withheld for months could return to work without being paid.
The recent meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government to end the lingering strike action was stalled because the Federal government unilaterally refused to pay the withheld salaries through other legitimate means than Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
From the onset, ASUU had vehemently opposed the use of IPPIS which was approved by the government. During the meeting with the FG, represented by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, there was deadlock on reaching a mutual agreement on how to pay the outstanding salaries owed the lecturers, as most lecturers are yet to be on the IPPIS platform.
According to the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, there was no way workers whose salaries have been withheld for months could be convinced to return to work without being paid. In his words,
“The first step to resolving the impasse is for the government to pay the withheld salaries of our members. It is between four and eight months. You cannot tell a person whose salaries have been seized unjustifiably to go back to work. Moreover, the salaries must be paid through the normal channel,”
As most members of the ASUU members are not yet on the IPPIS platform, the ASUU boss said the government should know better how to handle them.
According to him, “Doing that would help in resolving other issues and make things return to normal. But for the government to insist on IPPIS, there may be trouble still. They are yet to enroll over 70 percent of our members on IPPIS.
“It will take them between three to six months to do so. They are setting a booby trap saying we should enroll on IPPIS first and then they will migrate us to our own University Transparency and Accountability System – UTAS; that is even uneconomical when UTAS can be used to enroll us in a very short time”
What you should know
ASUU has been on strike since March 2020 over some issues such as:
- Payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAE).
- Revitalization of the university system
- setting up Visitation Panels to universities.
- Fulfilling conditions included in the 2004 agreement reached between the two sides amongst others.
ASUU and the FG have held several meetings which have always been deadlocked, as a result of disagreement over the payment channel for the ASUU members.
It is believed that the large turn-out witnessed at the hijacked #EndSARS protests across the country was made possible as a result of the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).
Business
Lagos pays N1.3 billion into the RSA of 246 retirees
LASG has paid about N1.3 billion into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 246 retirees.
Lagos State Government (LASG) has paid about N1.3 billion into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 246 retirees in the state’s public service for the month of October.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NANS), the disclosure was made by the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana, in a statement he made on Sunday 1st, November 2020.
He said that a total of N1,300,374,372.86o was paid into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 246 retirees in the state’s public service for October.
Mr. Obilana explained that the beneficiaries included employees from the mainstream service, Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), and other parastatals of the state government.
He reiterated that this is rather routine to the current administration in Lagos, as Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has consistently paid the monthly entitlements of retirees and backlog of some unpaid pension inherited from previous administrations.
(READ MORE: Pension Fund Administrators in Nigeria and their scorecard)
The DG congratulated all the retirees for rendering meritorious service to the state. He, however, enlightened the retirees on the two payment options available for accessing their monthly pension entitlements – Programme Withdrawal and Life Annuity.
He urged the retirees to understand the details of the two options and choose the most appropriate option suitable for their situation.
What they are saying
Commenting on the payment made by the state government into the Retirement Savings Account of 246 retirees in the state, the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana said,
“The payment shows the commitment of Gov. Sanwo-Olu to the welfare of the pensioners in the state, in spite of the state of the nation and aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the state government in line with the vision of a greater Lagos and its commitment to financial freedom for the state’s retirees, ensured the payment of pension entitlements.”