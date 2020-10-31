live feed
Total Plc: Decrease in sale of petroleum products depletes revenues
Total Plc reported revenue of N151.71 billion in 2020 9M compared to N221.84 billion in the same period of 2019.
Total Plc reported revenue of N151.71 billion in 2020 9M compared to N221.84 billion in the same period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N151.71 billion, -31.61% YoY.
- Revenue from petroleum products decreased to N117.36 billion, -35.41% YoY.
- Revenue from lubricants and others decreased to N35.87 billion, -10.66% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N2.57 billion, -58.25% YoY.
- Cost of sales decreased to N130.68 billion, -33.58% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N912.87 million, +880.56% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 1.47 kobo, +345.00% YoY.
Bottom Line:
Total Plc recorded decreased revenues from its two revenue-generating units and pre-tax profits also decreased. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax profits increased significantly, thanks to the reduced cost of sales and finance cost.
International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers.
International Breweries Plc reported revenue of N95.77 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N97.66 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N95.77 billion, -1.53% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N17.61 billion, -9.68% YoY.
- Marketing expenses decreased to N8.42 billion, -28.76% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N17.72 billion, -26.40% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 0.4 kobo, -79.06% YoY.
Bottom Line
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss decreased, due to a reduction in administrative and marketing expenses that had constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.
Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit.
Guinness of Nigeria Plc Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N30.02 billion in 2020 Q1 compared to N26.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q1
- Revenues increased to N30.02 billion, +11.62% YoY.
- Revenues from Nigeria increased to N29.65 billion, +13.14% YoY
- Revenues from export decreased to N373.21 million, -46.10% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N7.01 billion, -11.88 YoY.
- Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N4.63 billion, -11.10% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N2.01 billion, -7.95% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N317.48 million, -14.29% YoY.
Bottom Line
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit. However, revenues from the export revenue-generating unit dipped.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. However, Guinness Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. The pre-tax loss also decreased due to a reduction in marketing and distribution, as well as administrative expenses.
Transcorp Plc: Decline in food and beverage, others depletes revenue
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units.
Transcorp Plc reported revenue of N54.38 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N58.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N54.38 billion, -6.69% YoY
- Revenue from rooms decreased to N4.32 billion, -53.08% YoY
- Revenue from food and beverage decreased to N1.64 billion, -60.77% YoY
- Revenue from shop rental decreased to N511.13 million, -14.14.9% YoY.
- Revenue from service charge decreased to N54.75 million, -52.63% YoY.
- Revenue from other operating revenue decreased to N265.42 million, -53.96%
- Revenue from capacity charge increased to N17.72 billion +8.65% YoY
- Revenue from energy sent out increased to N29.84 billion, +82.93% YoY.
- Revenue from ancillary services decreased to N23.4 million, -60.41% YoY.
- Foreign exchange loss on financing activities increased to 1.84 billion, +316.12% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N11.68 billion, +14.86% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N2.02 billion, -72.55% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 3.4 kobo, -154.84% YoY.
Bottom Line
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units. Companies, especially hoteliers have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19.
Pre-tax profits also declined in the period under consideration due to increased foreign exchange loss on financing activities and finance costs.