Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues

Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N1.23 billion in 2020 (9 months) – 38.43% decrease compared to N1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

READ:

What you should know

Key highlights from 2020 (9 months) results

Revenues decreased by 38.43%, from N1.99 billion to N1.23 billion YoY.

Revenues from paints decreased to N1.22 billion, -38.72% YoY.

Recorded revenues of N502 thousand on executed projects, +100% YoY

Revenues from franchise/management fees increased to N7.21 million, +142.33% YoY.

Gross profits decreased to 385.35 million, -45.43% YoY.

Operating profit decreased to N-102.62 million, -175.89% YoY.

Finance cost increased to N6.73 million, +51.52% YoY.

Pre-tax profits decreased to N-106.58 million, -175.48% YoY.

Post-tax profits decreased to N-115.45 million, -220.24% YoY.

Earnings Per Share decreased to -15 kobo, -225% YoY.

Total assets decreased to N1.80 billion, -9.19% YoY.

Total liabilities decreased to N530.45 million, -12.48% YoY.

Total equity decreased to N1.47 billion, -7.94% YoY.

(READ MORE:

Bottom Line

Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Portland Paints and Products Plc was unable to grow its revenue. The company also recorded a pre-tax loss in the period under consideration.