Corporate Press Releases
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank posts N192 million in Q3 2020
The improved result was driven by an effective mix of revenue optimization and cost minimization strategies by the management and the Board of the company.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank has announced its unaudited third-quarter 2020 financial results, which showed an impressive performance, as revenue went from N120 million in Q3 2019 to N192 million Q3 2020.
This information is contained in the LivingTrust Mortgage Bank unaudited third-quarter 2020 financial results.
The company reported an impressive leap in profits in the third quarter of 2020, as profit after tax increased from a meager N3.34 million in the third quarter of 2019 to an impressive N71.43 million in 2020; the company witnessed improvement in its operations, owing to an effective mix of revenue optimization and cost minimization strategies by the management and the board of the company.
READ: First Bank is cutting inefficiencies and focusing on its strengths
What you should know
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s turnover was N191.72 million, compared to N120.20 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- The Mortgage Bank’s profit after tax was N71.43 million, compared to N3.34 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- The increase in profit after tax was largely driven by interest Income From Mortgage Loans And Advances
- To Customers, which increased from N119 million to 170 million.
- The total assets of the company increased from N4.6 billion as of the last day of business in 2019 to N5.3 billion as of 30 September 2020.
READ: Access, GTBank, two others pay PWC & EY N1.5 billion as Audit fees in H1 2020
Operational Review
Despite prevailing economic headwinds and the tight regulatory framework of the economy, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank continues to show sustained growth in key segments driven by strategic positioning of the business in Osun State.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank is headquartered in Osun State where it operates from 3 branches with desk offices in Lagos, Akure and Abuja. The new strategies deployed by the management and the board of the company yielded huge gains for the company since the beginning of the year.
This is obvious in the improved performance of the company in Interest Income From Mortgage Loans And Advances To Customers, during the period.
READ: UPDATED: Nigeria’s GDP contracts by 6.10% in Q2 2020, as critical sectors plunge
What they are saying
In a note by the management of the company commenting on the result, it was stated that: “Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc achieved this result under a new management, led by Adekunle Adewole as the Managing Director, which came on board in May, this year, and Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh-led board of directors.”
The bank which was hitherto known as Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc also rebranded and became known by its present name.
The bank further said, “Our recent achievement are fallouts of the strategies introduced by the new management, to ensure that the bank effectively discharges its commitments to its growing customer base.
“Our recent rebranding also contributed to our feat, as it became necessary for us to adopt an image which correctly reflects our current outlook and strategic focus.”
READ: C&I Leasing gets approval to list N539 million worth rights issue
The bank’s management was recently overhauled, while its board of directors was also reconstituted, following the acquisition of majority shareholding in it by Cititrust Holdings Plc.
According to the bank, with the increasing cultural diversity of its fast-growing customer base, it became necessary for it to adopt an image that correctly reflected its current outlook and strategic focus.
The bank added that the name change is also a reflection of its corporate transformation plan, which primarily aims at delivering superior quality products and services to all customers, regardless of their status or location.
READ: Devaluation: Nigeria’s current account deficit rises again
About Adewole Adekunle
The new MD, Mr. Adewole Adekunle, is a banking professional with over 2 decades of experience cutting across areas like retail, commercial, corporate banking, corporate strategies, and credit recoveries.
He served in various positions in Omega Bank (now Keystone Bank), Standard Trust Bank (now UBA), Broad bank (now Union bank), and Sterling Bank.
He has 2 MBAs in Marketing and Finance from the University of Ado-Ekiti and the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK. He also holds a Masters in Business Law and a certificate in Global Management (CGM). He is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School and INSEAD.
Corporate Press Releases
Ikeja Electric launches mass metering programme
Ikeja Electric has announced the commencement of the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme.
This is to notify our esteemed customers that Ikeja Electric has commenced the rollout of Prepaid Meters under the National Mass Metering Programme, approved by the Federal Government, with effect from today, Friday, October 30, 2020.
This programme is part of the Federal Government’s effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria.
In line with this programme, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) is committed to driving the rollout through a series of one-day metering initiative across different locations in its network. This metering initiative is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered on the same day after following due process.
For the first phase of the programme, which will run till the end of the year, Ikeja Electric is rolling out over 106,000 prepaid meters to customers across its six Business Units – Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.
Beneficiaries of this programme, which will cut across all locations in IE network, will not be required to pay upfront for the installation of meters. Rather, the modalities of cost recovery for the meters will be clearly defined and communicated to the beneficiaries.
The primary objective of the National Mass Metering Program is to increase the metering rate in the country and close the gap of unmetered customers. It is also expected that it will assist in reducing Collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 percent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.
Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.
Apart from its job creation potentials in the Meter value chain, the program will further strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity, all in support of Nigeria’s economic recovery plan.
Once again, Ikeja Electric wishes to restate its commitment to bridging the metering gap by metering all its customers, to ensure an efficiently managed electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians.
Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics partners Intelligence Interactive Ltd, to provide daily reports on NSE listed companies
Nairametrics has partnered with Intelligence Interactive Ltd in an effort to provide readers with daily automated intelligence reports on NSE listed companies.
Nairametrics, Nigeria’s leading financial advocacy company, in a bid to provide cutting edge financial and non-financial intelligence report to its readers, has partnered leading digital insights, analytics, and content design platform, Intelligence Interactive Ltd.
What better way is there to start your professional day as a business owner, C-level executive or an investor, than to get the latest digitals insights on your industry and competition on a daily basis – insights that brings to the fore competitive threats that your brand can watch out for and take advantage of.
Imagine being able to get real-time insights on what customers and the media are saying about your industry and competition, and what your competitors are saying about themselves.
You could spot Threats like:
- Customer negative sentiment trend(s) across the industry that would pique your interest.
- New product(s) launched by competition that may be a threat to your brand.
- Newly signed partnership agreements that could impact your market.
- New hires in your area of dominance that could disrupt your industry.
- New campaign launches that could change the value proposition on existing products – such as moving it closer to values you offer.
- Market entrant(s) into new territories and what this means for you.
- New mergers and acquisitions that could strengthen a competition.
You could also spot these Opportunities:
- Consumer complaints that you can solve with a new product.
- Competition’s product(s) failures that you can learn from.
- Product leadership areas that you can reinforce.
- Genuine negative sentiments of customers that you can turn into positive.
- Media usage and mentions of industry leaders that you can learn from.
Competitions own conversations that can give you an idea into their next move or give your brand validation for a move.
All these loaded high profile information at the price of a newspaper – N500 per report (N25,000 monthly for 50 reports, twice daily: Morning and Evening).
Sign up HERE now
Speaking about the partnership, the Managing Director of Nairametrics, Mr. Christopher Pemu, said,
”Our goal at Nairametrics is to be the trusted financial advisor/platform to business owners, C-level executives and investors, by providing them with all the information needed (Financial and non-Financial) to help them make better decisions for their business growth. We have done this successfully in the last 10 years and have become Nigeria’s number one financial advisory website.
“The growth and use of social and digital media globally and in Nigeria has accelerated the speed of information dissemination rapidly. Brands and organizations that will survive in this age, needs to listen to what is being said in real- time; process the information using artificial intelligence, analytics, and various algorithms; and bring out meaningful insights for users, which they can use in an instant or in their day to day business decision making.
“As we know it today, a single tweet can ruin or make a brand. Hence, the need to help brands stay on-top of this trends and conversations, providing the needed insight twice daily to aid quick decision making for growth and profitability.
“The recent #EndSARS online protest has shown that the digital customers’ voice is now so powerful that it can no longer be ignored, as the coalition of customer voices online can lead to the downfall of a business or a whole industry in an instant. So, every business owner or C-level executive in Nigeria needs to constantly monitor the pulse of their industry and make quick decisions by the day, to enable the business maneuver various competitive challenges in the industry.
“Even as an investor, you can see trends, social conversations, and sentiments around your brands of interest clearly. This new intelligence added to all your other information sources will help you make better short term and long term bets on brands, nothing is hidden to you any longer – whether it is customer complaints, competitor’s moves, product fails, etc.
“Now added to all the reports you get from us, you have this industry/competitive intelligence digital insights report, making our work of providing you with all round intelligence for decision making complete and world-class.
“It should normally cost about $1000-$5000 monthly for you to get this type of reports, but with innovation, we have painstakingly searched for the most important information you need (removing all the noise), and put it in this daily report – making it accessible to many brands, while simultaneously reducing the cost by over 90%, so that you can get the report for as low as N500 per report (N25,000 payable monthly).”
Click HERE to subscribe now.
Further more, he emphasized that “due to the quota limits that we have currently, we will only grant access to just 100-500 brands at this time on a ‘first-come-first-serve basis’. Portal for registration is already open and will be closed on the 23rd of November 2020, whether our quota is fully subscribed or not, and if our quota gets full before the 23rd of November 2020 (23 days from now), the payment portal will automatically stop taking orders.
“If you are really passionate about your business growth, continuity, and sustainability during and after this pandemic – when wallet share of customers is not growing, and the balloon market share effect kicks in ( when a brand’s market share increases, another competitor’s market share might reduce), then you know that every information you are able to get about your industry and competition is very key to your survival. A single insight on what your competition might be up to can just be what you need to defend and grow your brand. If you snooze in the fast paced digital world, you will lose out.
“Great news is we have made it affordable, so that all brands of different sizes can benefit. If in the whole year, you get just 1 insight that gets your brand and business above the competition or saves your business from going under/making the wrong business and investment decision; then, it is worth subscribing to at just the cost of a meal – N1, 000 daily for two reports (N25,000 payable monthly).
“The reports cover all the industries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange – Banking, Insurance, Consumer goods, Construction and real estate, Conglomerates, Healthcare, Industrial goods, Natural resources, Oil and Gas, Professional, Other services, and Agriculture. It also gives insights on all the Stock Market brands.
“All you have to do is fill in the industry you are interested, subscribe, and you start getting your reports on all the brands in that industry. If you are a banker or you run a bank-like service – Microfinance, Loans, etc., you can subscribe to the Banking industry report and get daily automated industry/competitive intelligence report on Zenith bank, Gtbank, Union bank, Fidelity bank, Access bank, Providus bank, Sterling bank, UBA, FCMB, and Heritage bank amongst others.
“The ICT sector also has listed and non-listed brands like Paystack, Andela, Flutterwave, Interswitch, and many more, while Professional service includes insights on brands like KPMG Nigeria, DELLOITTE Nigeria, PWC, Ernst and Young (EY). So, if you are an accountant, the professional service is for you and if you are into any form of Information or Communications Technology, then go for information on brands like Mtn, Airtel, e-Transact, Ntel, Globacom, Paystack, and Andela. If you are into other services like Aviation or Hospitality, it will do you good to SUBSCRIBE NOW to your report under the Other services industry.
“If you are like many businesses still using Google alerts to monitor your brand and competition, now is the time to step up, because social media insights is where the conversation happens now. Google alerts doesn’t cover that, meaning you will be missing out on almost 80% of the conversation.”
You can step up now by SUBSCRIBING NOW
Speaking to the Country Representative of Intelligence Interactive Ltd, Mr. Temiloluwa Sobowale, a Digital and Marketing Analytics Professional with over 12 years industry experience. He said,
“Nairametrics is committed to being ahead of the curve and at per with global news houses in providing the needed information to executives, investors, and business owners for quick decision making and growth.
“Adding automated digital insights industry reports to their service offerings, shows a commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology in assisting its readers to achieve the highest possible height in business, investing, professional, and individual lives. We must commend their efforts in pulling this through. Many leading brands in Nigeria already use this tool for insight at the enterprise level and is gradually becoming the preferred digital insight tool for Nigerian brands.
“The key competitive advantage of the tool and why it is better suited for the Nigerian market more than any other digital insights is because of its heavy localization to the Nigerian market (training the algorithm to understand our nuances and also being able to properly categorize sentiment of conversations in English, Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba. It’s the most suited sentiment analytics tool for the space), while also providing local technical support to boost localization and getting the needed help from the global technical team.
“You really need to thank the team at Nairametrics, because this is bringing insights needed for business growth in this digital age, hitherto, only available for Enterprise brands, and at huge prices to smaller businesses, making it available for all to have access at an affordable daily price of N1000 (N25,000 payable monthly).
“If you are serious about business growth, sustainability, and profitability in the digital age, you need to seize the opportunity to register before Nairametrics’ subscription quota gets filled up on or before the 23rd of November 2020.”
The quota will not be increased, SO NOW IS THE BEST TIME TO SUBSCRIBE HERE.
Corporate Press Releases
Tingo lauds shareholders, says organisation aiming to capture global market
Tingo offers mobile, health, financial and agricultural solutions through four subsidiaries.
A leading technology firm, Tingo International has attributed its growth to support it received from shareholders, adding that the group is at the verge of global history.
Tingo, a technology company operating in the US, UK and Nigeria, offers mobile, health, financial and agricultural solutions through four subsidiaries.
Founded 19 years ago, Tingo is primarily aiming at addressing poverty in Africa and providing solutions tailored towards global goals, especially the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) one, which considers an end to poverty, goal two on zero hunger, goal three, which focuses on good health and wellbeing as well as goal nine, which is on industry, innovation and infrastructure.
Group Chief Executive of Tingo International Holdings Inc, Dozy Mmobuosi in a letter to the shareholders, which was made available to journalists said the company is currently serving over 9 million farmers across Nigeria, adding that the group aims at democratising access to technology.
“Our history has been chequered like those of many successful organisations and individuals. Without you, we would not have come thus far. Your belief and trust in the leadership of Tingo have been the rudder helping us to navigate the labyrinths of the business world. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mmobousi told shareholders in the letter.
A digital platform for agribusiness, Nwassa, built by the company targets farmers of any size to access global agricultural markets for their crops.
The group also assists farmers and cooperatives with packaging, warehousing, and cargo logistics as well as agritech, fintech and extension services such as digital wallets, that enable businesses to send and receive domestic payments, monitor cash flow in real-time and securely hold money.
With Tingo Remit and Tingo Insurance, the group provides cover for individuals and businesses, addresses financial inclusion and assists Africans in the diaspora to send money back to their countries.
The Group Chief Executive noted that the remittance platform seeks to offer low-cost, high-speed, reliable and secure online international money transfer services at a cost-effective and convenient alternative to traditional money transfer companies and high street agents.
Mmobousi disclosed that Tingo Health has already partnered with thousands of private medical centres to offer an affordable private health care cover in many developing countries, in collaboration with health insurance companies.
He told his shareholders that the firm was on the threshold of more success and history, adding that the business recorded much success despite the ravaging effects of Covid-19 pandemic.
“Without your inputs particularly at the onset of COVID 19, when even the most resilient businesses and organisations were greatly shaken, your belief in our leadership became more profound.
“Tingo is coming to the end of a journey and set out to begin yet the ultimate journey that shall place it among big players in the global economy. I just want to thank you all for a job well done as we look forward to a great and rewarding future,” Mmobousi said in the hearth warming letter.