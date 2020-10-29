Business
Lagos sets up Graduate Internship Programme with a monthly stipend of N40,000 for youth beneficiaries
The State Government has launched a programme to help candidates develop skills that are needed in securing gainful employment.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos State, has approved an internship programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos state government.
An excerpt from the statement reads,
“As part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the Youth Development Programme of the State.”
Mrs Yetunde Arobieke said the Graduate Internship Placement Programme is designed to give candidates the opportunity to develop employability and work-ready skills that are needed in securing gainful employment.
She added that the Internship Programme will be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.
What you should know
- Applicants must possess NYSC Certificates or letters of exemption.
- Applicants must be registered residents of the State with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.
- The Graduate Internship Placement Programme is for a period of six months, of which a monthly stipend of N40,000 will be paid for the duration of the internship.
- Interested candidates can apply through the dedicated link for the programme: http://gipplasg.lagosstate.gov.ng.
Why it matters
The Graduate Internship Placement Programme is expected to play a major role in reducing the rate of unemployment in Lagos State. It will provide candidates, the opportunity to develop key skills that will boost their employability, in a bid to secure gainful employment.
At the end of the programme, beneficiaries would have gained valuable work experience, built up their professional skills and would have been exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen their professional skills and interpersonal relationships.
BREAKING: Lagos relaxes curfew further, now from 10pm to 6am
The Lagos state government has announced a further relaxation of the earlier imposed curfew to be effective from 10 pm to 6 am.
The Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.
This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.
This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.
The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am. #HealingLagos #ForAGreaterLagos
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) October 30, 2020
The commissioner said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun actions that can threaten our unity.
The statement from Omotosho partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests. The curfew will now be from 10 pm to 6 am.’’
The statement also said that the Governor advised purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.
Nairametrics had about a week ago, reported the easing of 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government from 6 pm to 8 am. This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of the public and private asset during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This action suggests a move towards a return to normalcy as businesses try to get back to full activities after the 2 weeks of protests that brought economic activities in the state to a halt. This also coincides with the approval for all markets to open every day of the week by the Lagos state government.
NITDA warns the public to beware of unsolicited mails
NITDA has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has warned the public to beware of unsolicited mails that claim to be from Microsoft Teams.
This appeal is contained in a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
Beware!!!#BeCyberSmart pic.twitter.com/O5DMDqPTL3
— NITDA Nigeria (@NITDANigeria) October 30, 2020
The organization urged the public to be cyber smart and noted that hackers send fake emails that appear to come from an automated message of Microsoft Teams.
The email urges the recipient to click on the “Reply in Teams” button, clicking the button leads users to a phishing page that steals login credentials.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the appeal by CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all Nigerians to be cybersecurity conscious, which will guarantee online safety for internet users. The appeal was made during the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) event held this month.
- Microsoft Teams is a proprietary business communication platform developed by Microsoft, as part of the Microsoft 365 family of products.
- Teams primarily competes with the similar service slack, offering workspace chat and videoconferencing, file storage, and application integration.
- Teams is replacing other Microsoft-operated business messaging and collaboration platforms, including Skype for business and Microsoft classroom.
ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
ASUU has once again reiterated that there is no going back on its rejection of the IPPIS of the Federal Government.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government.
They have accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts to resolve these issues that led to the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the university lecturers.
This disclosure was made by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while appearing at a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
While stressing that it was wrong to use the payment platform for university lecturers, Prof Ogunyemi blamed this for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
Ogunyemi said, “The issue of what we call amputated salary came into it because the IPPIS platform was not designed for the university system.’
“So, the platform does not recognize negotiated agreements like we are talking about allowance – unacademic allowances, research journal, and other things.’’
He added, “In fact, there were professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system.”
Going further, the ASUU president stated that the IPPIS cannot work for the university system, especially in the area of taxation.
According to him, the government gave the lectures a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances and that is not the case with those in the civil service. He disclosed that the lecturers were losing as high as 50 to 70% of their salaries with the implementation of the IPPIS, which was designed for civil servants.
Ogunyemi said the Federal Government has still not taken the necessary steps needed to address the strike action
ASUU has been on strike for about 8 months over a disagreement with the Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The university lecturers rather adopted the University Transparency Account System (UTAS).
The Federal Government recently said it was going to give a consideration to adopting UTAS, ASUU’s proposed payment platform. It said it was going to send to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and then the Office of the National Security Adviser for a second look.
Osundun Daniel oladapo
October 29, 2020 at 7:15 pm
This help should be for those who are ready to work not to limit it to only graduate alone, not every body has the opportunity of going to school.pls make it generals
Olaleye Hakeem Adeshina
October 29, 2020 at 7:33 pm
Grateful for the opportunity nd pray God Almighty to strengthen you sir
oluwatosin john sadiku
October 29, 2020 at 9:22 pm
What of will that are not graduate can we too enroll for the program cos i have only diplomal in computer engineering at Nigerian Railway insitution at tejuosho lagos state
A three years program