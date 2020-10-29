Lagos sets up Graduate Internship Programme with a monthly stipend of N40,000 for youth beneficiaries

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos State, has approved an internship programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos state government.

An excerpt from the statement reads,

“As part of efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment in Lagos State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved Internship Programme for 4,000 unemployed graduates in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration and the Youth Development Programme of the State.”

Mrs Yetunde Arobieke said the Graduate Internship Placement Programme is designed to give candidates the opportunity to develop employability and work-ready skills that are needed in securing gainful employment.

She added that the Internship Programme will be addressing the third and fourth pillars of the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

What you should know

Applicants must possess NYSC Certificates or letters of exemption.

Applicants must be registered residents of the State with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

The Graduate Internship Placement Programme is for a period of six months, of which a monthly stipend of N40,000 will be paid for the duration of the internship.

Interested candidates can apply through the dedicated link for the programme: http://gipplasg.lagosstate.gov.ng.

Why it matters

The Graduate Internship Placement Programme is expected to play a major role in reducing the rate of unemployment in Lagos State. It will provide candidates, the opportunity to develop key skills that will boost their employability, in a bid to secure gainful employment.

At the end of the programme, beneficiaries would have gained valuable work experience, built up their professional skills and would have been exposed to entrepreneurial opportunities to strengthen their professional skills and interpersonal relationships.