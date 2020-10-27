Governor Makinde directs the employment of 5000 youths

Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the employment of 5000 youths across the state under the auspices of the State Government’s Agency Schemes in the next few months.

This information was disclosed by Governor Seyi Makinde while speaking yesterday at the Post-Protest Meeting with Traditional Rulers and Other Stakeholders, held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi, Ibadan.

During the meeting with the traditional rulers, caretaker chairmen of local government and local council development areas, and clerics; Makinde discussed the way forward for the state following the #EndSARS protests and subsequent events.

The Governor disclosed that in line with the mandate of his administration, he has directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months.

What they are saying

The Governor during the meeting said,

“Let me again reassure the good people of Oyo State that our administration will continue to live up to our mantra of putting the people first. We will continue to protect the rights of every resident of Oyo State as contained in the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“I have directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months. The criteria for employment and the dates for assessment will be announced by the agency authorities.

“Going forward, starting from 2021, there will be provisions made for the Direct Labour Agency in the budget. This will ensure more employment opportunities for residents who have requisite skills when projects are awarded.

“We will be proceeding with the fifth phase distribution of palliatives by the end of this week, having completed the verification of the individuals who qualify for them.

“I outlined the steps we are taking to address the issue of ending police brutality and other injustices, as a judicial panel will be inaugurated within a week to consider cases of injustice.”

Why this matters

The 5000-youth employment initiative across the state under the auspices of the State Government’s Agency Schemes is in line with the current administration’s determination to address the needs of the youths and quell their dissatisfaction.

However, this move is expected to create opportunities for youths in the state, as it will reduce the level of unemployment in Oyo State, and build on the gains of previous actions and steps taken by Governor Seyi Makinde.