Ebute Metta Railway station will be completed by December – Presidency

The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan railway route is expected to be completed by December 2020.

This is according to the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on Monday, through his verified Twitter handle.

The Ebute Metta Railway Station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway route is nearly completed, the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December. #PMBAtWork — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 25, 2020

Mr. Ahmad further revealed that the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December.

“The Ebute Metta Railway station, one of the stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway route is nearly completed, the station and other stations on the route are expected to be completed by December,” he tweeted.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier revealed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021. This is according to a forecast by the honorable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Why it matters

The near completion status of the Ebute Metta railway station is a big boost to achieving the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project. The railway project will help in decongesting our roads and enable the roads to last longer.

This is a big boost to the government’s drive to build strategic infrastructures that will drive economic growth and development.