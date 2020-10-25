ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Pope Francis calls for prayers against violence in Nigeria
The Pope has called for prayers for Nigeria following recent unrest that has occurred in several parts of the country.
The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has called on the Catholic faithful to pray against violence in Nigeria as events relating to the #EndSARS protests and police brutality continue to draw international attention.
The Pope announced the prayer in a social media statement on Sunday afternoon.
Let us pray to the Lord for Nigeria, so that every form of violence might always be avoided, in the constant search of social harmony through the promotion of justice and the common good.
This comes after, Martin Luther III, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to guarantee the freedom of peaceful protesters in Nigeria as the #EndSARS protests draw more International attention after the Lekki shootings.
This comes after, Martin Luther III, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to guarantee the freedom of peaceful protesters in Nigeria as the #EndSARS protests draw more International attention after the Lekki shootings.
#EndSARS: Hoodlums loot Yakubu Dogara’s house in Jos
The home of former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakub Dogara was today looted by some hoodlums.
The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has been looted in Jos.
This adds to the recent looting of the properties of politicians by hoodlums under the guise of taking back the allegedly hoarded COVID-19 palliatives.
According to a report by Punch, the house of the former Speaker was attacked at 9 am on Sunday, October 25, and the relatives of the speaker were also attacked with valuable goods looted.
An eye witness said, “They broke into the house of the former Speaker and attacked everyone, including Dogara’s brother, and (they) are currently moving anything they see. In the process, the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”
Jos COVID-19 Palliatives Looting. Man, there's Hunger in the Land. pic.twitter.com/I67Efm4n3V
What you should know
This incident comes after thousands of people were seen in a video looting allegedly stored COVID-19 palliatives in Jos. There have also been alleged looting of COVID-19 palliatives in Lagos, Ondo, Osun, as well as privately owned properties of Senator Gershom Bassey – representing Calabar South, Senator Lere Oriolowo – representing Osun West, Senator Teslim Folarin – representing Oyo Central, amongst others.
What this means
These recent occurrences are going to embolden hoodlums that crimes of this magnitude are achievable; therefore, more attempts will be made on wealthy politicians as well as private individuals.
It is capable of raising the crime rate across the country, which has recently gone through the hijacked #EndSARS protests. Therefore, security operatives must rise to the occasion and halt the trend before it degenerates and becomes difficult to tame.
#EndSARS: FG creates new N25 billion Youth Fund, to increase to N75 billion in 3 years
FG has set up a N25 billion Youth Fund to address the concerns arising from the #EndSARS protests and other matters.
The Federal Government has created a N25 billion Youth Fund to address the #EndSARS protests and other related youth restiveness in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Saturday, at a stakeholder meeting with the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, in Kaduna, according to Punch.
The meeting is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to ministers and governors to dialogue with stakeholders following the #EndSARS protests.
The minister explained that the fund would be increased to N75 billion within a period of three years.
Objective of the fund
According to her, the aim was to support youths to actualise their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas in growing their businesses and becoming self-reliant.
#EndSARS: FG to set up N25bn youth fund, says finance minister https://t.co/kpQsapHYKu
What you need to know: On October 15, 2020, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, flagged off the application for a N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) recently approved by the Federal Government.
During the launch of the application, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said that the NYIF underscored the importance placed on youths by the current administration.
The Minister said that the fund, which is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would be spread over 3 years to cater to youth-owned businesses and investment needs.
#EndSARS: Buhari should guarantee freedom for peaceful protesters in Nigeria – Martin Luther King III
Martin Luther King III has joined other world political figures in calling on President Buhari to respect the freedom of peaceful protests.
Martin Luther King III, son of late 60’s civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to guarantee the freedom of peaceful protesters in Nigeria as the #EndSARS protests draw more International attention after the Lekki shootings.
Martin Luther King III disclosed this in a statement on Saturday evening through social media.
I appeal to @MBuhari to guarantee the fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters in Nigeria, including their right to protest. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” -MLK, Jr. We must stand with those protesting to #ENDSARS.
Learn more: https://t.co/RmlmXYMIMg
“I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee the fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters in Nigeria, including their right to protest. ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ -MLK, Jr. We must stand with those protesting to #EndSARS,” he said.
Mr. King joins other American political figures including US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and US Senate leader Elizabeth warren in condemning the attacks of brutality on peaceful protesters.