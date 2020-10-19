Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian army says ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ not targeted at protesters
The Nigerian Army has dismissed rumours that its ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ is targeted at #EndSARS protesters.
The Nigerian Army has revealed that the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ which is taking off across the country on Tuesday this week, is not targeted at the #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made by the spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Musa Sagir, in a statement on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
This clarification is coming up, following apprehension by Nigerians over the exercise which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, October 20, to December 31, 2020. The army spokesman disclosed that it has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.
The statement from the army spokesman reads, “For the records, Exercise Crocodile Smile is a yearly exercise in the Nigerian Army calendar/forecast of events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.
“To now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing EndSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise Crocodile Smile (VI) has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever.”
While stating that the army has so far acted professionally since the civil protest started about 2 weeks ago, Colonel Musa stressed that the exercise was deliberately intended to be all-encompassing to include cyber warfare operations.
He said the cyber-warfare operation was designed to identify, track, and counter negative propaganda on social media and across cyberspace.
He said, “This is the first-ever cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.
“Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations, especially in the North East, North Central, and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the statement said.
The army spokesman reassured all well-meaning Nigerians of the commitment of the Force to the sustenance of peace and security in the country and also urged members of the public to show support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.
This is coming at a time of nationwide protests both on social media and in the streets, demanding an end to police brutality.
Backstory: Nairametrics had reported that the Nigerian Army announced that it would commence a nationwide exercise, Crocodile Smile VI, from October 20 to December 31 as the #EndSARS protest rages on across the country. The Nigerian army said the exercise would be cyber warfare designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
Many Nigerians have criticised the exercise over fears that it is another tactic to clamp down on protesters.
#EndSARS protest: Lagos loses N234 million to tollgates closure
The Lagos State Government has reportedly lost at least N234 million to the closure of tollgates as a result of the #EndSARS protests.
The ongoing EndSars protest against police brutality which has entered the ninth day has adversely affected the Lagos economy, especially as efforts are geared towards resuscitating economic activities in the state owing to a long period of economic redundancy due to the pandemic.
Preliminary findings by PUNCH have revealed that the Lagos State Government has lost at least N234m to the closure of tollgates since the commencement of the #EndSARS protests, although the state has continued to generate money from adverts at the toll plazas.
On how the figures were arrived at, PUNCH reported that the figure was obtained from the daily and monthly targets set for the tollgates by the government which owns the tollgates, which are being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.
What they are saying:
A Lagos State Commissioner who chose to remain anonymous was quoted by PUNCH saying: “At least 80,000 cars use the tollgates every day. The figure could be higher or lower depending on the day of the week. However, since the protests started, the Lekki tollgate has been completely shut, while the Ikoyi one has been left permanently open for people to use without payment”.
What this means:
Findings revealed that the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was expected to generate about N10m daily, generating nothing less than N300 million monthly, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was expected to generate nothing less than N16.6m a day which gross about N500 million monthly. The breakdown of the fares includes;
- Sport Utility Vehicles pay N250 at the Admiralty Toll Plaza
- Saloon cars pay N200 at the Admiralty Toll Plaza
- At the Ikoyi-Link Bridge, toll for SUVs, minivans and light trucks is N400.
- Heavy-duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles pay N1,000 at the Admiralty Circle Plaza on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.
Backstory: Nairametrics had earlier reported how motorists living in the Lekki-Ajah axis spent hours in traffic as #EndSARS protests caused traffic gridlock along the Lekki -Epe expressway stretch of the road.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu announces terms of reference for judicial panel on police brutality
The Governor announced the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into abuses by officers of the disbanded FSARS.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, announced the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The disclosure was made by the governor through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle, ahead of the inauguration of the panel on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Dear Lagosians,
For the clarification of the general public and in view of the inauguration of The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses happening tomorrow, I want to put out the terms of reference of the panel.
The ToR are essentially the following…
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 18, 2020
In his clarification to the general public, Sanwo-Olu said the terms of reference for the panel are:
- To listen to and take evidence from all victims or the families of victims of SARS abuse within Lagos State (somewhat akin to what the Truth and Reconciliation Committee did in some countries). This would enable all victims and their families air and vent their grievances.
- Upon determining the compensation payable, the Judicial Panel is to immediately issue a check in favour of the victim or their dependents.
- The Judicial Panel is also to determine the officers (or anyone for that matter) responsible for abusing any victim and to recommend the prosecution of such persons.
- The panel shall also have powers to make recommendations to Government on how to ensure that the police and all security agencies never abuse the rights of citizens again.
- The Panel has the powers to compel and summon witnesses to appear before it. The State Government expects the Panel to use these powers to ensure that all necessary parties appear before the Panel to testify.
In his statement, the governor said, “We identify wholeheartedly with the calls for reforms of the Police. A better run and administered Police force would undoubtedly be to the advantage of the Government and all residents of the state. Our stance is Zero tolerance for police brutality. The setting up of the Judicial Panel is a very important step in the journey to reforming the police.”
While urging all citizens of Lagos to partner with government in this journey, Sanwo-Olu said that they appreciate and recognize the efforts of the youths which have made this necessary change inevitable.
Backstory: Following the agitation of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the setting up of a Judicial Panel of inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.
The panel, which is to be inaugurated on Monday, includes members representing the civil society, the police, human rights activists, the youth, and so on.
#EndSARS: Protesters block CBN headquarters, Abuja
#EndSARS protesters have taken their protest to the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises.
The #EndSARS movement protesters have reportedly blocked the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Abuja to prevent activities at the apex bank tomorrow.
An eye witness explained that the protesters packed vehicles in front of the main gate of the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises.
Despite the rain that later fell, the unrelenting protesters continued their protests, chanting solidarity songs.
#Nigeria: Brave anti-impunity protesters at CBN Abuja remain in high spirits & focused; enduring heavy rain chanting @MBuhari is "a bad boy" (📹@CimaxYM 🗒️@onyiforlife)#AbujaProtest #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndSarsNow #EndInsecurityInNigeria pic.twitter.com/G1gndyWHFH
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 18, 2020
Sanni david
October 19, 2020 at 10:34 am
We will not stop the protest until we have low power tariff, low cost of living, low cost of Governance.