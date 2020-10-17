Commodities
Crude oil prices end mixed W/W, oil traders grow wary
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads.
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads, as oil traders pondered on what direction crude oil prices will go.
What we know: American-based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate closed at $40.88 per barrel, gaining 0.7% on the week, although it should be noted that it dropped 0.2%, on Friday.
- British-based oil contract, Brent crude, the popular standard for oil benchmark, however, dropped for both the day and week.
- Brent Crude prices settled on Friday to trade at $42.93 per barrel, down 0.5%. For the week, the global crude gauge lost 0.2%.
The mixed result in crude oil prices is coming amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases across emerged markets that continue to weigh down on oil traders, as it is believed that the virus has curbed demand in two of the world’s biggest crude oil consuming areas.
OPEC+ plans to reduce its current supply cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2 million bpd in January, as OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo admits that fuel demand is looking “anemic.”
A technical committee of the OPEC+ some days ago expressed their concerns over rising oil supply, since reduced human mobility aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 has also curbed fuel usage.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on his outlook for the fragile energy market.
“But the tail risk is how lawmakers deal with this Covid-19 surge and the way consumers interact remains the wild card.
“While a return to draconian confinement measures is unlikely, the most prominent threat to the economic recovery is fear of the virus, not necessarily the soft lockdowns or social gathering restrictions.
“It is fear that could keep people hunkered down until the curve flattens or the vaccine is available. And It could sound a significant downbeat to the economy.”
That said, energy consumption is starting to kick up huge in the world’s second-largest economy China. Such macro is expected to keep crude oil prices far above levels seen in April.
Commodities
Will Oil reach $50 at the end of the year?
Although $50 is less than what Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget, it is in line with global realities.
Last month, reports making the news confirming Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry budgeting oil prices to be around $50 a barrel for the next three years.
This was according to analysis of the kingdom’s fiscal plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The investment bank said; “Using our own estimates for the breakdown of government revenues, we calculate that the numbers presented in the budget statement are based on an average oil price of around $50 a barrel between 2020 and 2023”. Although $50 is less than what Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget, it is in line with global realities.
In their weekly outlook, OCBC Bank expects “Brent to trend from $40-$43/barrel, as we head ever closer to the US Presidential elections”. Brent has been trending in the range for the past few months. Prices have been supported by hurricane in the U.S and the Gulf of Mexico and OPEC+ compliance levels which have restricted supply. However, what has limited an increase is capped demand and an increase in Covid-19 cases.
This is in addition to what Goldman Sachs said as they assessed what a Joe Biden win will mean for Oil as it will increase costs for the shale patch and will likely result in a weaker U.S. dollar. The investment bank expects a Biden Administration will tighten regulation, taxes, methane restrictions, and new drilling for the oil industry, which will raise the cost of U.S. shale production, leading to “shale supply headwinds.”
With Libya restarting its biggest oilfield, Sharara, oil supply seems to be coming online with the lifting of force majeure at the Sharara oilfield. A Libyan source told the Reuters news that initial output at Sharara would be 40,000bpd, with total production in the country at 355,000bpd.
Conclusively, it appears that coronavirus relief aid negotiations and stimulus in the US seem to be weighing in on market sentiment and making it difficult for crude oil to attract investors. Although winter is approaching which means more heating and demand for oil, it is tough for oil prices to reach $50.
Commodities
Oil prices drop, currently on anemic demand
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo admits fuel demand is looking “anemic.”
Brent crude futures (LCOc1) lost about 0.9%, to trade at $42.73 a barrel at the time this report was drafted, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 0.9%, to trade at $40.58 a barrel.
However, with their prevailing price levels, both major crude oil benchmarks are heading for small gains this week.
A technical committee of the OPEC+ ended a meeting yesterday expressing their fears over rising oil supply, as reduced human mobility aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 has also curbed fuel usage.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, gave his outlook for the fragile oil market.
“There is a high probability of a supportive decision from the OPEC+ meeting at the end of November if the demand outlook remains cloudy, especially with COVID-19 spreading rampantly across Europe and with flashpoints igniting in other parts of the world.
“With COVID-19 fears ravishing the world, I am unsure if an OPEC extension of current quotas will still be considered the magic bullet for the oil price recovery.
“That said, a recovery in risk markets like stocks on ongoing stimulus deal might also echo in oil markets.”
Commodities
Gold prices drop, U.S dollar rebounds
Gold prices drifted lower as the greenback gained some strength at Asia’s trading session.
Gold prices drifted lower as the greenback gained some strength at Asia’s trading session. The deadlocked U.S. COVID-19 stimulus deal kept the safe-haven currency, thereby supporting the U.S dollar index.
Gold futures at the time of writing was down 0.23% to trade at $1,903/ounce.
The yellow metal is falling on the bias that the greenback is strengthening, as global investors look to the U.S dollar against the increasing likelihood of no stimulus deal before the contested U.S election scheduled to hold in a few weeks’ time.
Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, had this to say: “The clock will not stop … I’d say, at this point, getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are in the level of details, but we’re going to try to continue to work through these issues.”
A surge in new COVID cases, specifically in the Northern Hemisphere, is also pushing the greenback up, with new restrictions coming into play.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing macro at the precious metal market. He said, “There was not very much to direct gold prices initially. After falling below $1890 in Asia, gold began a long but uninspiring trek by grinding higher in Europe. Gold looks to be susceptible to market risk vagaries and a weaker Euro. But the economic climate and the anticipated US stimulus is gold supportive. I think the US election and fiscal stimulus developments could be a more significant driver of price action over the next few weeks, and I feel the big gold shops prefer to trade the yellow metal from the long side. But as is so often the case, gold traders are a bit cautious about jumping back in the saddle after a sharp move lower. It looks to be fast money hitting both the tops and bottoms.”
So far, there has been extraordinarily little real money involvement otherwise.