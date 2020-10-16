Business News
DMO offers for subscription N30 billion FGN bonds on October 21
DMO has announced the offer for subscription by auction, a total of N30bn worth of bonds on October 21.
This was disclosed in a circular which was issued by the Debt Management Office on Thursday, October 16, 2020.
According to the circular which was seen by Nairametrics, a breakdown of the offer by the DMO showed that the sum of N15 billion will be a 15-year re-opening bond at 12.5% per annum, that would mature in March 2035 and another N15 billion 25-year re-opening bond at 9.8% per annum, that would mature in July 2045.
According to the DMO, the auction date is October 16, 2020, and the settlement date for the bonds to be auctioned is October 23, 2020.
The circular stated that the bond will be sold at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter. It should be noted that interest payment is payable semi-annually and the bullet repayment is on the maturity date.
Backstory
Recall that the Federal Government’s N145 billion bond offer for the month of September was oversubscribed by N215.22bn.
The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N360.22bn, comprising N83.83bn for 12.5% FGN January 2026 bonds; N71.4 billion for 12.5 FGN March 2035 bonds; N41.06 billion for 9.8% FGN July 2045 bonds; and N163.93 billion for 12.98% FGN March 2050 bonds.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 61,307 confirmed cases.
On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,482 samples across the country.
To date, 61,307 cases have been confirmed, 56,557 cases have been discharged and 1,123 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 576,184 tests have been carried out as of October 17th, 2020 compared to 572,705 tests a day earlier.
According to the NCDC, the 113 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (37), Kaduna (16), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Taraba (8), Rivers (7), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Niger (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,555, followed by Abuja (5,910), Plateau (3,580), Oyo (3,409), Rivers (2,696), Edo (2,643), Kaduna (2,550), Ogun (1,980), Delta (1,812), Kano (1,741), Ondo (1,654), Enugu (1,313), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,049), Osun (908), Katsina (902), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 589 cases, Benue (484), Nasarawa (476), Bayelsa (403), Ekiti (329), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (275), Niger (273), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (117), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Our website not shut down – First Bank of Nigeria Plc
The management of First Bank of Ni has dismissed rumours alleging that its website was shut down.
Our attention has been drawn to the tweet making the rounds on social media on shutting down the FirstBank website following a false tweet that the Bank prevented staff from joining the ongoing protests in the country.
As the largest banking institution in Nigeria, it is not unlikely that we may be seen as a target in circumstances such as these. This is rather unfortunate as we believe far-reaching reform is necessary and we have said as much on a number of occasions across our platforms.
In the process of change, some pain will be borne by all and some anger may well be misdirected. We understand this as a part of the process of the struggle.
We have a large staff strength and an even larger customer base who may be affected by any disruption and this would be a pity as a number are also contributing in many ways to ensure that voices are heard and required action is taken.
We have been consistent in our message on the need to end all brutality and carry out necessary reforms. We will continue to lend our voice accordingly.
Economy & Politics
WTO DG: Okonjo-Iweala gets the backing of 79 countries so far
Okonjo-Iweala has disclosed that she has gotten the endorsement of 79 out of the 164 countries that comprise the WTO.
Nigeria’s candidate for the vacant World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General post, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed confidence in her quest to lead the crisis-ridden global trade organization after all of Africa backed her candidacy, vowing she would champion reform.
This disclosure was made by Nigeria’s former Finance Minister at a virtual press briefing on Friday, October 17, 2020, after 55-member African Union officially supported her over the sole remaining opponent, Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea.
Okonjo-Iweala during the virtual press briefing said, “I feel the wind behind my back,”
She said she was thrilled to learn that all African countries are supporting her. According to her, this is in addition to a group of Caribbean and Pacific countries, who had promised to back her, bringing the number of countries officially endorsing her candidacy to 79 out of the 164 countries that comprise the WTO.
She was also optimistic of support from Latin American and felt she has gotten very good traction and good support in Asia so far.
She said the European Union was meanwhile due to announce its preference soon and feels quite confident that across the regions, they will be able to attract support.
The global trade body is set to be led by a woman for the first time whichever of the two candidates is successful in their bid to succeed Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as WTO director-general in August a year ahead of schedule.
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who served as Nigeria’s first female finance and foreign minister and has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, said it would be good if WTO could also boast its first African leader.
She said, “If that person is African and a woman, I think that is great. Because… neither an African nor a woman has led the organization.’’
“The WTO at this time with the challenges it confronts needs a very competent Director General who is able to have the political reach and stature to be able to do reforms and deal at very high levels. It is not only having those skills, but having them all meet in one person at this juncture when the WTO needs that.”
The WTO was already grappling with stalled trade talks and struggling to manage tensions including trade disputes between the United States and China, even before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
The global trade body has also faced relentless attacks from the United States, which has crippled the WTO dispute settlement appeal system and threatened to leave the organization altogether.
Okonjo-Iweala said she had broad experience in championing reform and was the right person to help put the WTO back on track.
She said, “I am a reform candidate and I think the WTO needs the reform credentials and skills now.”
It can be recalled that the initial pool of 8 candidates for the WTO’s top post, which has been reduced after 2 rounds of elimination processes, had included 3 Africans, and the AU had until now refrained from offering an official endorsement.
The third and final round of consultations seeking to establish consensus around one candidate is due to begin next week and end on October 27, with the announcement due in early November.