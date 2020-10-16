Total, GTBank, Zenith Bank up, Bulls return to Nigerian Stock Market

NASD OTC investors lost N4.56 billion in value, as market capitalization declined from N531.19 billion last week to N526.63 billion this week. Also, the NSI return fell by -0.86%, from 723.13 points to close the week at 716.92 points on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Why this matters

The decline in price movement is largely driven by the major slip in the share price of FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, which declined by -8.82% from N137.14 last week to N125.04 this week. Friesland Campina Wamco currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦122.08 Billion.

In terms of a week-to-week basis, mixed results were recorded as total volume declined by 3145.90% from 29,674,056.00 units recorded earlier to 914,200 units recorded this week.

Total Value traded recorded 89.26% increase from N93.14 million to N176.29 million.

On a Year-To-Date basis, 7,872,941,186 units have been recorded so far.

Top traded securities by value

NASD Plc led the chart with N101.67 million followed by Friesland Wamco with N39.71 million and Central Securities Clearing System with N28.47 million and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc with N6.45million

Top traded securities by volume

NASD Plc also led the volume chart with 29,047,619 units, followed by Friesland Wamco with 310,313 units and Central Securities Clearing System 295,624 units, and lastly Niger Delta Exploration and Development Company with 20,500 units.

What you should know

The NASD OTC Securities Exchange currently has 41 admitted securities with a market capitalization of N526.63 billion. It has about 238 brokers and about 152 participating institutions