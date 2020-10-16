Stock Market
Total, GTBank, Zenith Bank up, Bulls return to Nigerian Stock Market
TOTAL led 30 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.
In spite of headwinds, the Nigerian Stock Market ended positively at its last trading session for the week. The All Share Index gained by 1.11% to close at 28,344.04 points, as against a neutral position recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.77%.
- Trading turnover was positive on Friday as volume gained by 42.93%, against a +56.66% gain recorded in the previous session. UBA, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as TOTAL led 30 Gainers, against 11 Losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session. This is improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- ROYALEX leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
What you should know
Top gainers
- TOTAL up 10.00% to close at N112.2
- PRESCO up 8.93% to close at N65.9
- ZENITHBANK up 7.75% to close at N21.55
- NASCON up 7.44% to close at N13
- GUARANTY up 2.88% to close at N30.35
Top Losers
- CUTIX down 10.00% to close at N1.62
- ETRANZACT down 9.42% to close at N1.73
- ETERNA down 7.37% to close at N4.9
- FIDSON down 1.69% to close at N3.5
- UBN down 1.00% to close at N4.95
What this means
Nigerian bourse ended positive on Friday amid falling oil prices and the U.S dollar losing value.
- Trading activities turned impressive amid the prevailing macro, showing the intensity of protests by Nigerian youths for Nigerian police reforms.
- The inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020.
- This weakened buying pressure in financial-based stocks.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads globally.
Stock Market
NASD OTC investors lose N4.56 billion in a week, NSI return declines by -0.86%
The NSI return fell by -0.86%, from 723.13 points to close the week at 716.92 points on Friday, October 16, 2020.
NASD OTC investors lost N4.56 billion in value, as market capitalization declined from N531.19 billion last week to N526.63 billion this week. Also, the NSI return fell by -0.86%, from 723.13 points to close the week at 716.92 points on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Why this matters
The decline in price movement is largely driven by the major slip in the share price of FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, which declined by -8.82% from N137.14 last week to N125.04 this week. Friesland Campina Wamco currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦122.08 Billion.
- In terms of a week-to-week basis, mixed results were recorded as total volume declined by 3145.90% from 29,674,056.00 units recorded earlier to 914,200 units recorded this week.
- Total Value traded recorded 89.26% increase from N93.14 million to N176.29 million.
- On a Year-To-Date basis, 7,872,941,186 units have been recorded so far.
Top traded securities by value
NASD Plc led the chart with N101.67 million followed by Friesland Wamco with N39.71 million and Central Securities Clearing System with N28.47 million and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc with N6.45million
Top traded securities by volume
NASD Plc also led the volume chart with 29,047,619 units, followed by Friesland Wamco with 310,313 units and Central Securities Clearing System 295,624 units, and lastly Niger Delta Exploration and Development Company with 20,500 units.
What you should know
The NASD OTC Securities Exchange currently has 41 admitted securities with a market capitalization of N526.63 billion. It has about 238 brokers and about 152 participating institutions
Stock Market
#EndSARS: Nigerian stocks end neutral amid protests
The market breadth index was positive with 13 gainers against 11 losers.
The Nigerian bourse closed flat today as the All Share Index remained at 28,344.33 points for the second consecutive trading.
A total volume of 342.1 million units of shares, valued at N5.03billion exchanged hands in 4,048 deals.
- UBA was the most traded shares by volume at 92.8million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK topped the market value list at N1.84billion and N1.34billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 13 gainers against 11 losers. ETERNA (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart today, while GLAXOSMITH (-3.45%) topped the laggards.
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -0.74%, due to sell-offs in GUARANTY (-1.67%), ACCESS (-1.27%), and ETI (-1.15%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Depreciated by -0.45%, on price depreciation in AIICO (-3.57%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Fell by -0.29%.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Up by +0.40% on buy-interests in GUINNESS (+3.23%), INTBREW (+3.19%), and PZ (+2.38%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Improved by +0.30%, on the back of price appreciation recorded in WAPCO (+4.03%).
Top gainers
ETERNA up 9.98% to close at N5.29
WAPCO up 4.03% to close at N18.05
GUINNESS up 3.23% to close at N16
INTBREW up 3.19% to close at N4.85
VITAFOAM up 1.67% to close at N6.1
Top Losers
GLAXOSMITH down 3.45% to close at N5.6
FIDSON down 3.00% to close at N3.56
AFRIPRUD down 2.81% to close at N5.54
GUARANTY down 1.67% to close at N29.5
ACCESS down 1.27% to close at N7.75
What this means
Nigerian bourse ended the trading session neutral for 2 consecutive days, following oil prices and the U.S dollar rebounding up.
- Unsurprisingly, trading activities were dampened amid the prevailing macro, showing that the protests for Nigerian police reforms by Nigerian youths have entered a critical phase.
- The inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020. This weakened buying pressure in financial-based stocks.
- Also, some leading western nations are beginning to report higher cases of COVID-19 infections, fueling serious speculations of imminent lockdown. This has dampened the resolve that global investors would increase their buying pressure at the biggest exchange of sub-Saharan Africa and weakened traders’ morale on Thursday.
Stock Market
#EndSARS protest weighs on Nigerian Stock Market
ETERNA led 14 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by ETRANZACT at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse closed flat on Wednesday trading session. The All Share Index closed at 28,344.33 points as against +0.02% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.60%.
- Nigerian bourse trading volume dropped lower, as volume dipped by 59.24% as against +45.14% uptick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, UBA, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- COURTVILLE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- The Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 14 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by ETRANZACT at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 9.82% to close at N4.81
- AFRIPRUD up 5.75% to close at N5.7
- GUINNESS up 3.33% to close at N15.5
- GUARANTY up 1.52% to close at N30
- WAPCO up 2.06% to close at N17.35
Top losers
- ETRANZACT down 9.91% to close at N1.91
- STANBIC down 3.41%to close at N42.5
- FCMB down 3.83% to close at N2.26
- ARDOVA down 3.61% to close at N12
- CAVERTON down 2.78% to close at N1.75
Outlook
Nigerian bourse closed neutral mid-week amid rising crude oil prices and falling U.S dollar index across the global market spectrum.
- Ongoing protests participated in by a significant amount of Nigerian youths, weighed on the broad market sentiments.
- That said, buying pressures from notable blue chips stocks as WAPCO and GTBank got neutralized by selling pressures seen in Stanbic IBTC and FCMB.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on growing political unrest across Nigerian urban cities.
