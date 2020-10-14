Columnists
The great debt buy back
Did Nigeria make a good deal in paying cash to write off a debt that was made up primarily of interest and late payments?
In 1964, the Nigerian government awarded the contract for the construction of Kanji Dam to a Consortium of Italian Civil Engineers. The cost of the dam is put at $209million. To build the dam, the government obtained a $13.1million loan from a European nation, Italy. This became Nigeria’s first Paris Club loan. From that initial loan in 1964, the total external debt of Nigeria grew to $36.99billion in December 2004.
The external loans have ballooned because Nigeria executed ambitious development plans to become industrialized. In the early 80s, the market price of Crude oil crashed, and Nigeria no longer had foreign currency earnings to service her external loans. To compound the issue literally, the Nigerian Military regimes from 1985-1998 simply stopped making any payments whatsoever.
In 2006, the Paris Club reached an unprecedented arrangement with Nigeria to restructure and write off the entire external debt owed by Nigeria. In essence, Nigeria paid $18billion to write off a total of $36.99billion in external debt, with an initial $6billion to qualify for debt relief. The relief offered was a write-off of $16billion. Nigeria then bought back $8.2billion of the debt at discount and paid off the final $6billion, translating to a 60% discount. This was a novel agreement secured by Nigeria because the Paris Club does not do debt write-offs at a discount.
Did Nigeria make a good deal in paying cash to write off a debt that was made up primarily of interest and late payments? I conclude yes.
It is important to understand what makes up the loans Nigeria was carrying as external debt, these were mostly export credit loans, commercial credits, and trade arrears guaranteed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. These were not bilateral loans at concessionary rates but commercially based loans, which the inability to repay led to the suspension of Lines of Credit to Nigeria. This forced the country to pay for imports with dollar cash, further depleting the reserves. Nigeria was in a classic debt trap, where she could not make enough payment to offset the principal of the loan, but only service them.
To put this in proper perspective; in a presentation by the then Minister of Finance, Dr. Okonjo Iweala, to the US Council of Foreign Relations, she said
“The rescheduled amount in December 2000 comprised 24% late interest; 21% interest; 48% principal arrears, and only 7% principal balance.
“The external debt as rescheduled was made up only of 7% of the principal sum, the rest were penalties, and these penalties had accumulated since December 2000 to the tune of about $5 Billion.”
This is the definition of a debt trap. If Nigeria was only rescheduling 7% of the principal, a full 93% was simply unpayable.
As of 2003, Nigeria’s Debt to GDP was at 57%. This meant the entire output of Nigeria was more than half of the total external debt. Even worse, Nigeria’s external debt to revenues in 2003 was nearly 100%. In essence, Nigerians were simply working to pay debt externally first and when those debts were not paid, it created a charge on future revenues.
Another factor was that the external debt of Nigeria is mainly with European nations. This meant that as Nigeria sold crude oil in USD and the dollar depreciated, the debt stock grew. In fact, Dr. Iweala said, “Cross-currency exchange risks have added over $5 billion to the debt stock in dollar terms since 2001, due to dollar depreciation. Dollar accounts for less than 25% of debt stock.”
What you should know
- Nigeria had borrowed commercial loans on terms that charge interest for late payment, which compounded the loans.
- Nigeria’s output was 57% of external debt.
- Nigeria’s revenues were 100% of revenues.
Bottomline
No entity can survive with such metrics. Thus, Nigeria’s debt buyback was a wise move to pay off the principal sum, eliminate future penalties and exchange risk, and start over in proper management of the nation’s debt. Recall that Nigeria remains the only nation to have bought back its debts at a discount from the Paris Club.
Traders Voice…A Better Tomorrow
The proposal sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2021, with inflation printing at 11.95 percent.
How many more negative hashtags are we going to have this year? It appears the year 2020 keeps birthing
negative news. The term, Nigeria is a “youthful population” is ironic, because it just seems like it has not meant
much for several years. For a country that the youths make up about 65 per cent of its population, yet gravely
underrepresented in every area of the government. They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but it almost feels
like there is little to no plans being made for us to become the leaders of tomorrow. Despite all the challenges
of unemployment, discrimination, insecurity and many more faced by Nigerian youths, we still manage to see
a good number of us defeating the odds. Last week re-established the power of the future leaders and what
could be achieved if we all come together to fight for a common cause.
However, we would rather not get political on this, but would like to express how proud we are of the brave
young men and women who are relentlessly and peacefully fighting for justice and an end to police brutality in
Nigeria. Just as we stood against police brutality in America, we at Comercio Partners also stand against police
brutality here in Nigeria. Afterall, how are we meant to make wealth if we are not alive?
“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” Aung San Suu Kyi
#Endpolicebrutality
The 2021 Budget Proposal – Practicable or Hopeful?
Last week, the Federal Government presented the 2021 budget to the National Assembly, providing a fiscal
plan that has a disturbing semblance to the unrealistic theme of your favorite science fiction movies. But
distressingly, this proposal was not made for the cinemas. So, let us start by looking at the assumptions:
Oil Price Benchmark – $40/bl
Oil Production Estimate – 1.86 mbpd
Exchange Rate – N379/$
2021 GDP Growth Projection – 3.00%
2021 Inflation Target – 11.95%
The 2021 budget assumptions simply follow the same pattern as previous years, providing a buttered-up
economic expectation of the upcoming fiscal year. Delving into the realism of the assumptions, the oil price and
production targets of $40/bl and 1.86 mbpd, respectively, are the closest attainable figures in the assumption
lineup. However, let us also bear in mind that the initially proposed and approved benchmarks for crude oil
price and production estimate for 2020, which stood at $57/bl and 2.18 mbpd, respectively, both seemed
realistic when presented but became far-fetched once the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy.
More interestingly, the proposal sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2021, with inflation printing at 11.95
percent. This growth target comes in against the reality of a looming recession following the 6.10 percent
contraction seen in the second quarter and a N2.3 trillion economic stimulus plan that we are struggling to pay
for. Also, with inflation at 13.22 percent in August, one can only wonder what will happen once the electricity
tariff and petrol pump price increase fully join the party. The exchange rate target is also not a true reflection,
as most individuals and companies cannot get FX at the official rate.
Looking at the revenue – expenditure dynamics, the budget proposes an aggregate expenditure of N13.08
trillion, which compares to a projected revenue of N7.89 trillion built on shaky assumptions. In an unlikely
scenario where we generated the total sum of expected revenue, we are still left with a deficit of N5.20 trillion,
to be financed majorly by new borrowings totaling N4.28 trillion. However, this implies that the government
will embark on more borrowings in 2021, which would provide slight support for the depressed rates in the
fixed income space and mop up some of the excess liquidity in the system. Nevertheless, the fiscal plan appears
to be unrealistic given the current and expected macroeconomic atmosphere.
Looking at the entire budget assumptions, it raises questions. For a country that has been battling with FX supply,
inflation rate and interest rates, one cannot help but ask, ‘what would have to give going forward into next
year?’ The CBN has consistently reiterated that its major focus is on developing the real sector and has been
trying to do this by implementing policies to keep interest rates low to encourage lending, whilst also using one
of the asymmetric corridors such as the CRR debits to try to curb excess liquidity and reduce pressure on FX.
However, revenue has been a major challenge in Nigeria and has been further threatened by the wake of the
covid-19 pandemic which begets the question, ‘how sustainable can the low-interest rates be when projecting
a huge budget deficit and reduced liquidity next year?’
Please feel free to join in the conversation we would love to hear your thoughts on this.
Where is the money?
The equities market sustained its bullish momentum last week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index
(NSEASI) advanced by 5.30% WoW to close at 28,415.31 points. The market breadth closed at +5.86x (vs.
+0.54x recorded last week) as the market recorded fifty-three (53) advancers in contrast to fourteen (14)
decliners in the week. We expect the anticipated profit-taking activity this week to create good entry points for
investors still looking to take advantage of the fundamentally sound stocks with good dividend yield.
Boosting IGR; A necessity for states to avoid total dependence on FAAC allocations
IGR of the 36 states of the federation and FCT declined by 12% y/y to N612.87bn in H1 2020 from N693.91bn in H1 2019.
According to the recent data published by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) declined by 12% y/y to N612.87bn in H1 2020 from N693.91bn in H1 2019. We believe the decline was largely due to the impact of the lockdown measures implemented by most state governments in the second quarter to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictive measures led to a slowdown in economic activities particularly in the informal
sector which affected revenue from taxes and levies amidst job losses.
READ: Dark Clouds loom for investors as stocks fall 8% in first half of 2020
Further analysis of the data revealed that IGR was down 26% q/q in Q2 2020, driven by lower tax collections from PAYE (down 27% q/q), direct assessment (down 42% q/q), road taxes (down 38% q/q) and revenue generated by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) down 42% q/q. The steep decline in tax collections can be explained by reduction in income level of taxable persons arising from job losses and wage cuts, reduced vehicular movements both within and out of states, closure of markets, malls, recreational centres and limited running of revenue-generating MDAs during the second quarter. Notably, 25 out of 37 states recorded quarterly declines in IGR during the second quarter, with Kwara (down 70% q/q) , Plateau (down 69% q/q) and Bachi (down 68% q/q) being the hardest hit while Gombe (up 70% q/q), Sokoto (up 90% q/q) and Katsina (up 63% q/q) had the highest
quarterly growth.
READ: StanbicIBTC: Modest earnings despite frail Q4 performance
Lagos State had the highest IGR with N204.51bn (equivalent to 33.4% of total IGR), followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn ( 10.5%), FCT with N35.21bn (5.7%) and Delta with N30.84bn (5%). On the other hand, Adamawa (N3.7bn; 0.6%), Ekiti (N3.2bn; 0.5%) and Jigawa State (N3.0bn; 0.5%) recorded the least IGR. Noteworthy to mention is the fact that only Lagos (80%) and Ogun (58%) states have IGR accounting for more than 50% of the total revenue available to them. Considering the vast level of economic activities in both states with Lagos being regarded as a commercial hub while Ogun is notable for its high concentration of industrial estates, this suggests that there is a direct relationship between the size and nature of economic activities in a state and the amount of IGR that can be generated.
READ: UPDATED: Nigeria’s GDP contracts by 6.10% in Q2 2020, as critical sectors plunge
Traditionally, most states governments have relied heavily on FAAC allocations to meet their recurrent expenditure with little being spent on capital projects. This has exposed them to the volatilities in the oil market, as FAAC allocations are based on crude oil sales proceeds to the federation account. Recall that during the last crash in the oil market in 2015, many states owed their workers many months arrears of salaries. We reiterate that state governments need to reduce their dependence on FAAC allocations by providing incentives to attract private sector investment in exploiting states’ resources. State governments also need to accelerate investment in infrastructure to make the business environment conducive for businesses to thrive.
READ: COVID-19 pandemic causes Beta Glass’ performance to drop in Q2 2020
Time for an ambitious response to COVID-19 from Africa
As the world is yet to discover a cure or develop a vaccine, a second wave of COVID-19 infections may not go well for Africa.
The international media have picked up on the theme that “Africa has done all right” in the fight against COVID-19.
This is understandable in terms of the number of cases and deaths: 1.3 million cases out of 35.8 million globally and 37,000 deaths out of 1.0 million globally according to the EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. As many as 680,000 cases and 17,000 deaths have been reported from just one country (South Africa).
We hear the rejoinder that the data are suspicious and that the number of cases for Africa appears low because the scale of testing has been relatively low.
READ: My COVID- 19 illness, a blessing from God – Trump
The release of data has been fiercely contested in advanced economies due to different methodologies. The point about testing is more valid. In the past month airports, schools, restaurants and places of worship have been reopened in many African countries. We can say that Africa has done all right if it is not subjected to a second wave (as much of Europe has).
Public resources were already stretched before the emergence of COVID-19 and have been hit since by the fall in tax revenue across the continent. Governments have not been able to throw money at the problem as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states have done. However, they entered the crisis with some transferable expertise from combating Ebola in West Africa and in eradicating polio.
READ: Tron Whale transfers 306 million TRX
That said, the economies have taken a hammering from COVID-19. Taxes on spending, income and commodities have all plummeted. The support from multilateral agencies, led by the IMF’s conditionality-free facilities to tackle external shocks such as COVID-19, has not been adequate to cover the gap. The result is that worthwhile infrastructure projects, which are one of several proven routes out of underdevelopment, have often been deferred.
With a few exceptions such as gold, commodity prices are far lower than they were pre-COVID. Tourism, particularly at the high end, is vulnerable to changing trends. Expensive holidays, in for example, Namibia, Rwanda and Mauritius have become much harder to sell. We are talking carbon footprint as well as COVID-related fears.
READ: Best performing commodities in Q3, 2020
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are expected to decline by between 20 and 40 per cent this year according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). For remittances, the World Bank anticipated a fall of 20 per cent for emerging and frontier markets in March. In this uncertainty, these are brave forecasts but the multilaterals are expected to make them.
Q2 2020 data for Nigeria show remittances down by over 30 per cent year-on-year although the picture is much better in Kenya. For foreign portfolio investors, there was initially a huge exit from all emerging markets, put at US$90bn in March alone. This is the estimate of the independent Institute of International Finance in Washington, which thinks that about half has been recouped.
READ: Thrive Agric: Investors cry foul play over delayed returns
There are some obvious winners in terms of industries for Africa as elsewhere. Payment platforms, mobile operators and e-sales in general spring to mind, and we should mention the opportunities for offshoring as multinationals identify the savings from moving back office functions to new and cheaper jurisdictions. Sadly, there are losers too, horticulture in Kenya being one of many.
We will feel more comfortable if Africa avoids a major second wave. The youth of the population may prove critical in this respect. The economic damage has been huge however, and the resources to drive a recovery are limited. This is the time for the settling of differences between states and the pushing of bold reforms.
Where better to start, than with a grand project about which we have had many doubts, the African Continental Free Trade Area which is scheduled to become operational soon?