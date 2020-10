Exchange rate falls across forex markets as dollar supply drops

Forex turnover dropped by 24% as Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated against the dollar to close at N386/$1 during intraday trading on Monday, October 12

Also, the naira depreciated against the dollar, closing at N460/$1 at the parallel market on Monday, October 10, 2020, as the Bureau De Change Operators await another round of dollar supply from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Parallel market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N460/$1 on Monday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This represents a N3 drop when compared with the N457 that it exchanged for on Friday, October 9.

Current developments

The local currency has strengthened by about 7.8% within the last one week at the black market, as the CBN introduced some measures targeted at exporters and importers, in order to try to boost the supply of dollars in the foreign exchange market, and reduce the high demand for forex by traders.

The CBN has sold over $450 million to BDCs since the resumed forex sales on Monday, September 7, 2020. This was expected to inject more liquidity to the retail end of the foreign exchange market and discourage hoarding and speculation.

However, the exchange rate against the dollar has failed to sustain the initial gains made, after the CBN announced plans to provide liquidity.

BDC operators have urged the apex bank to reconsider the margin allowed for the currency traders, as it was inadequate to meet their expenses.

We also noted that forex traders monitored during the previous week, appeared to hoard forex, as they anticipated further depreciation in the market.

There has been a drop in speculative buying of foreign exchange, although demand backlog by manufacturers and foreign investors still puts pressure, and creates a volatile situation in the foreign exchange market.

NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N386/$1.

This represents a 17 kobo drop when compared with the N385.83 that it exchanged for on Friday, October 9.

The opening indicative rate was N386.33 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 62 kobo drop when compared to the N385.71 that was recorded on Friday.

The N392.89 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before it closed at N385.83. It also sold for as low as N384/$1 during intraday trading

Forex turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window, declined by 24.1% on Friday, October 9, 2020.