Economy & Politics
Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala that the country will push until she emerges WTO DG
President Buhari has assured Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s support as she runs for the position of WTO DG.
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the Federal Government will do all within its power to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the country will push until she wins.
According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the promise while receiving Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Nigeria’s candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate, Yoo Myung-Hee, are the 2 remaining candidates, who have been shortlisted for the third and final round in the selection process that will choose who will lead the trade organization.
Whoever emerges from the 2 candidates, will become the first female to lead the 25-year-old organization.
In the statement titled “We’ll push, push until you win, President Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala,” Buhari told the Okonjo-Iweala that she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country and the world.
The President said, “I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this.’’
He assured Okonjo-Iweala that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
He said, “I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party. You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls.”
In her response, Okonjo-Iweala thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
She said, “I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed.’’
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular, the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
She asked the President to make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thanked others for their support.
She said she is proud of her country with the president putting a smile on her face.
Economy & Politics
Update: WTO DG: President Buhari meets Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock
Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has today, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Nigeria’s candidate for the vacant position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
She was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
READ: WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2
This was disclosed in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official twitter handle.
Also present in the meeting with the president is the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari
Okonjo-Iweala is one of the remaining 2 candidates still in the race for the WTO top job.
READ: WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2
This is coming a few days after the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his support for Okonjo-Iweala and described her as the right person for the job of the WTO DG as she is capable of repositioning the international trade organization.
Nairametrics had in June 2020, reported the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Director-General WTO after the reported withdrawal of the candidacy of Yonok Frederik Agah, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to WTO.
READ: FG meets group to access AfCFTA’s $650 billion market
Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, made it to the third and final round of voting for the top job at WTO on the November 7 from an initial shortlisted of 8 candidates that were later pruned down to 5 candidates.
Whoever wins the contest with a decision is expected to take over an organization mired in multiple crises, trade conflicts and struggling to help member states navigate a severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
The pair received a boost earlier this week when EU member states officially threw their weight behind them.
President Buhari has given his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the position.
Nigeria’s candidate for @wto DG, @NOIweala, with COS to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House this afternoon. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/LvSxneN1UQ
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 12, 2020
Economy & Politics
Rotimi Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election
Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the Saturday, October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
The incumbent, who is also a candidate of the All Progressives Congress clinched 15 of the 18 local governments of the state, while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won the remaining 3 local governments, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.
Olayinka announced that a total of 572,745 valid votes were recorded while 18,448 were rejected, and about 16,000 votes cancelled.
While the Akeredolu polled 292,830, Mr. Jegede scored 195,791 votes, a difference of 97,039 votes.
Also in the race was, the incumbent deputy governor in the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who came third by polling 69,127 votes.
What they are saying
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the governor. This was made known in a tweet by the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad. He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.”
Reacting to the news of Akeredolu’s victory, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said: “It is a new day in Ondo State. Congratulations to my brother Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and a bigger congratulation to the APC members in the state. The biggest applause, however, goes to the good people of Ondo State for ensuring the election was held in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, violence and blood-letting as many had predicted.”
Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the people in the south-west voted for continued industrialisation, security and their welfare.
“We thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” Nabena said.
Economy & Politics
COVID-19: IMF Chief predicts $345 billion financing gap in African countries
IMF boss predicts that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has predicted that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023. According to her, this finance gap is largely attributable to the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable African economies.
In a concerted effort to avert this threat, Kristalina called on developed countries and institutions to assist African states in weathering the global pandemic and its associated economic impact. She made the call in a conference on Friday. Driving home her point, Kristalina said, “The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere … All of us, countries and institutions, must do more to support Africa to cope with the next phase of this crisis.”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
She further asserted that African states had spent an additional 2.5% of gross domestic product on average to help their populations, and institutions like the IMF had also stepped up, but more aid was needed. Private lending also remained subdued, she added.
Commenting on how she arrived at the projected figure, Kristalina said, “Despite sizeable domestic adjustments, African states still need $1.2 trillion in financing through 2023, implying that some heavily indebted countries were being forced to choose between debt service and additional health and social spending.”
READ: IMF expects Nigeria’s GDP to shrink by 5.4% in 2020
She further said, “Current commitments from international lenders and official bilateral creditors would cover less than a quarter of the projected needs, and private lending remained limited, leaving the projected $345 billion funding gap.“
Why this matters
According to World Bank estimates, the pandemic, in addition to a collapse in commodity prices and a plague of locusts, has adversely affected African economies, putting additional 43 million people at risk of extreme poverty. African countries have reported more than 1 million coronavirus cases and some 23,000 deaths.
READ: IMF assessing additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
In view of the details implying a potential threat to African economies and the world at large, IMF needs to seize the opportunity to call on members to make new pledges, so that the Fund can increase its concessional lending capacity, and loan its Special Drawing Rights —the IMF’s currency—to poorer countries.
It also backs an extension of the Group of 20’s moratorium in official bilateral debt payments beyond the end of 2020, and supports steps to strengthen the architecture for debt restructuring.