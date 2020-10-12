Commodities
Oil prices drop, storm departs Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week. The drop is coming as U.S. producers began regaining its lost output after Hurricane Delta subdued, coupled with a strike that had affected production in the North Sea region.
At the time of writing, Brent crude prices dropped 0.93% to trade at $42.45/barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate prices were also down by over 0.91% to trade at $40.23 a barrel.
However, both major oil contracts printed more than 9% gains last week, the biggest weekly gain for Brent crude since June.
Despite hurricane Delta disruption last week, crude oil prices are still holding around $40 a barrel over the past few months, encouraging U.S. energy firms to add oil and natural rigs for a fourth week in a row last week, data from Baker Hughes showed.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital macros, such as ever-increasing oil supplies in a fragile energy market.
“With the expected return of exogenous supply and as short-term constraints begin to ease, oil is slipping back to WTI $40 at the open as New York futures fell as much as 0.9%, after declining 1.4% on Friday.
“Oil prices fell as operations in the Gulf of Mexico began to resume following Hurricane Delta. Libya is taking significant strides to rejuvenate plans to restart production, and oil workers in Norway called off a strike.
According to local drillers, Libya’s Sharara field will initially pump 40,000 barrels of crude a day before reaching its capacity of almost 300,000 barrels in 10 days.”
Bottomline
The permanency of these barrels returning to the market will worry oil bulls and provide a nagging pain in the neck to OPEC.
Gold prices shoot up, U.S dollar drops
Spot gold, known for tracking bullion prices in bullion, gained 1.8% to settle at $1,928.31.
Gold gained for a second week in a row breaching the $1,900 price level. The gains were triggered by high hopes for a new U.S. Covid-19 relief deal and the sudden plunge in the U.S dollar on Friday.
U.S. gold futures settled at $1,926.20/ounce up to $31.10 on Friday. For the week, it gained about 1%. On the other hand, Spot gold, known for tracking bullion prices in bullion, gained 1.8% to settle at $1,928.31.
In addition, the U.S dollar plunged heavily on Friday, as it headed towards its second consecutive weekly loss over higher commodity prices. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, edged down 0.68% to 93.012.
“Gold prices skyrocketed … after the White House blinked first over the stimulus deadlock,” said Ed Moya, an analyst at New York’s OANDA. “Gold looks like it will benefit from a stimulus deal before the election. It is unclear if Democrats will accept the latest … offer, but it seems the White House is determined to get something done.”
Why gold price is rising: Gold prices have recorded impressive gains so far in 2020, propelled by low-interest rates in many emerged markets such as Europe, Japan, and America. The widespread stimulus from global central banks has also helped in boosting the price of the safe-haven asset, considered a bulwark against inflation and currency debasement.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, explained the macros that gold traders will have on their minds, especially in the coming week. He said:
“After a hectic week on the gold desk, traders are left taking inventory of a crazy week on the gold counter.
“I think gold investors are fully loaded and not reacting to any correlations (for example, the weaker dollar higher gold), which suggests to me that investors are marking time while institutional traders are going over the data logs to game plan for next week.”
Gold prices bounce higher, amid falling dollar
Precious metal futures gained over 1% to trade at $1917/ounce surging above the $1.900-mark.
Gold prices rallied on Friday’s trading session, amid selling pressures witnessed on the U.S dollar Index, coupled with high hopes on the latest fiscal U.S. stimulus package coming from the world’s largest economy.
At the time of writing, the precious metal futures gained over 1% to trade at $1917/ounce, surging above the $1.900-mark.
On the political spectrum, discussions between the Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resumed yesterday, coupled with President Donald Trump disclosing that talks with U.S lawmakers have resumed, despite the ban he placed on the ongoing stimulus package deal before the presidential election.
In addition, Trump boosted the morale of global investors, with his latest interview talking on the high probability of reaching a consensus over the stimulus deal. For her part, Pelosi said that legislation would support the American aviation industry which had been negatively affected by the COVID-19 resurgence.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing market condition boosting the yellow metal prices. He said:
“Gold is trading higher due to stimulus expectations, but the yellow metal is getting held back by the prospects of higher US yields and the Euro offering little support for Gold while trading below 1.1800.
“While the “Blue Wave” stimulus deluge is favorable for Gold, the resulting US treasury curve steepened not so much.
“The World Gold Council gave also gave the precious metal the needed boost via its statement that gold-backed, ETFs gained more than 1,000 tons of bullion worth $60 billion at current prices to their stockpiles during the first nine months of 2020, catalyzing a price rally.”
Best performing commodities in Q3, 2020
The commodity market performed relatively well in Q3 2020.
The commodity market performed relatively well in the third quarter, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
That said the commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States and the United Kingdom.
There were 20 commodity assets, double-digit gainers, in Q3 2020 with 5 of them surging above 25% in three months.
During the specific time period in review, all of the commodity sectors posted gains. Thirty products posted gains with twenty double-digit percentage increases.
Top gainers
- Lean Hogs 61.15%
- Natural gas 44.32%
- Lumber 40.51%
- Silver 26.71%
- Iron ore 25.93%
- Soybean meal 19.73%
- Palladium 18.49%
- Live Cattle 18.44%
- Soybean Oil 18.41%
- CBOT Wheat 17.96%
What you should know; Commodities are basically raw materials. They play an important role in most aspects of the daily lives of Nigerians, serving as food (cashew, cocoa sugar cane), energy (natural gas, crude oil), and sources of income for many global investors.
As commodities can be an important way to diversify their portfolio beyond traditional securities. Commodities play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, accounting for more than 90% of its export.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
- Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
- Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
- Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing in Nigeria would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically.
