Financial Services
CBN directs banks to confirm Swift transactions within 2 business days
The CBN has directed all deposit money banks to ensure full compliance with Swift Universal Confirmation requirements.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all deposit money banks to ensure full compliance with Swift Universal Confirmation requirements by making sure that the confirmation gets to Swift within 2 business days of the performance of such transactions.
The banks are expected to confirm within that period whether the beneficiary’s account has been credited, payment is rejected, or if still pending and will be measured on whether they confirm 80% of their weekly payments.
This disclosure was made by the apex bank in a circular to all banks and signed by CBN’s Director for Banking Services, Sam C. Okojere.
Part of the CBN’s circular reads, ‘’All banks operating in Nigeria are by this circular reminded of the need to ensure full compliance with SWIFT Universal Confirmations requirements. All SWIFT customers are required to provide on the outcome of all their incoming single customer payment (MT103) messages to SWIFT via tracker, also known as Universal Confirmations.
‘’The confirmation should get to SWIFT within two business days on whether the beneficiary’s account has been credited, payment is rejected or pending. Please note that all financial institutions within the ecosystem will be measured on whether they confirm 80% of their weekly payments.’’
The statement notes that Swift offers different ways to provide the status update through automated or manual methods. The channels include the Basic Tracker-manual, API calls, Automated MT199 confirmations, Batch confirmation, Full GPI and ISO 20022 – Available from 2022.
The CBN advised all banks to review and select the appropriate channel that suits their operations with a view to meeting the deadline of November 22, 2020, set by Swift for compliance.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple ventures into lending
Ripple’s Line of Credit provides upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement.
Ripple, one of the fastest-growing Fintech startups worth billions of dollars, and owners of XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, recently disclosed that it was branching out into the lending business.
READ: N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister
The report spoke on the barriers associated with many businesses accessing credit and why it felt it necessary to solve such pressing needs by highlighting the following:
- Limited access to working capital is one of the biggest barriers to growth for many companies.
- Unlike incumbents who have large balance sheets that allow them to scale their businesses quickly, many Fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the capital and resources to compete.
- Faced with stalled growth, customers turn to create bespoke credit arrangements – with each partner, in each destination market. Each arrangement requires additional overhead and management, making it a slow, burdensome, and ultimately inefficient process.
- Ripple’s Line of Credit solves this problem for its customers by providing upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement – simplifying access to financial solutions that accelerate business performance and scale.
READ: Ripple unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP
Hint: Ripple has about 6.2 billion XRP, worth over $1.5 billion at prevailing market prices. Its accounts reserve is responsible for 6% of XRP’s total supply when considering both the 45 billion in circulation and 48.6 billion held in escrow accounts. The Ripple periodically sells XRP into the crypto-verse.
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $104 million worth of cryptos
The report further gave operational details on how Ripple will enforce such program and the edge it holds:
- Those using ODL on RippleNet can purchase XRP from Ripple on credit—customers are charged one fee on the amount borrowed, with no hidden fees, and can receive approvals faster than through traditional means.
- RippleNet customers simply take advantage of one simple XRP-based arrangement everywhere that ODL is available, regardless of sending destination or fiat currency, and costs a lot less than most other available credit options.
Financial Services
Senate investigates Nigerian banks over ATM, SMS, and maintenance charges
The Senate is set to investigate alleged illicit and excess bank charges by commercial banks operating in the country.
Sequel to increasing complaints by several bank customers over alleged high charges and exploitation by Nigerian banks, the Nigerian senate has taken a pragmatic step towards addressing the issue.
In response to the perceived need of addressing the highlighted challenges capable of limiting the quest to achieve a financially inclusive economy, Senator Patrick Moro moved a motion to address these complaints. In response, the Senate urged its Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions to investigate the alleged illicit and excess bank charges by commercial banks operating in the country.
READ ALSO: CBN knocks airline and shipping firms over non-compliance with form NXP
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
In addition, it also asked the CBN to address the complaints and downwardly review the charges on all bank accounts, as a panacea to the alleged exploitations.
Senator Moro emphasized that the alleged exploitation ranges from; constant charges and deductions from bank SMS charges, intra-bank transfer charges in the sum of N52.59, ATM card renewal charges, and account maintenance charges in the sum of N93.13.
(READ MORE: World Bank President says debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries)
Commenting on the motive behind his motion, Moro remarked that, “These charges being deducted from customers’ accounts by banks, have caused an uproar within the public as Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction and displeasure over such excessive deductions, which they feel are fraudulent and targeted at further impoverishing Nigerians.”
He recalled that in April 2017, the CBN revised the card maintenance charges in the new guide released, from N100 annually to N50 monthly.
READ: Poor service: 19,977 subscribers lodge complaints against Telcos
He continued, “Thus, bank customers in Nigeria will pay not less than N1.46bn to banks as card maintenance charges every month, totaling about N17.54bn in a year.
“Nigerian banks in a bid to further extort customers have set most of their ATM machines to dispense cash below the maximum sum of N40,000 that ATMs are programmed to dispense per transaction.
READ MORE: CBN slashes ATM withdrawal fee, others, imposes N2 million fine on Banks
“The customers using the ATMs do not have a choice than to withdraw much lesser amounts per transaction; thereby, incurring the additional cost of N65 per transaction after using another bank’s ATM machines beyond three times.”
Recall that Nairametrics in an earlier article disclosed that CBN had recovered on behalf of customers over N60 billion excessive charges imposed on them by defaulting banks.
Financial Services
FRC orders banks not to lend money to states without approval
In line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the DMOs were directed to not give loans to states without FRC approval.
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has urged Deposit Money Banks not to lend money to any state without the approval of the commission.
According to the commission, the new directive is in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
As part of the recommendations of its recent regional retreat on policy framework for strengthening fiscal transparency, prudence and accountability at the sub-national levels, the commission stated that going forward, state governments should publish their budgets online annually. It further added that states should publish on quarterly basis, their budget implementation performance report online.
READ: How FG makes N1 trillion from reforms, anti-graft operations
With respect to lending to states by DMBs, a part of the recommendations read in part, “No commercial bank should lend money to states without approval from the FRC, in line with the provisions of the FRA.”
In addition, the recommendations suggested that states introduce public financial management reforms after the pandemic such as the International Public Sector Accounting Standards, Treasury Single Account, and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.
READ: World Bank approves $750 million loan to Nigeria for power sector
Others include the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, Charts of Accounts, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, Medium Term Sector Strategy, and Operating Surplus Template.
The commission therefore, urged states to establish registers for the disclosure of information on beneficial owners of commercial entities to improve transparency and accountability in private sector governance.
READ: How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
The report concluded by urging FRC to sensitize relevant stakeholders like, the National Economic Council and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on the need for the domestication of the FRA and the establishment of state commissions.