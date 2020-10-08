Financial Services
Senate investigates Nigerian banks over ATM, SMS, and maintenance charges
The Senate is set to investigate alleged illicit and excess bank charges by commercial banks operating in the country.
Sequel to increasing complaints by several bank customers over alleged high charges and exploitation by Nigerian banks, the Nigerian senate has taken a pragmatic step towards addressing the issue.
In response to the perceived need of addressing the highlighted challenges capable of limiting the quest to achieve a financially inclusive economy, Senator Patrick Moro moved a motion to address these complaints. In response, the Senate urged its Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions to investigate the alleged illicit and excess bank charges by commercial banks operating in the country.
In addition, it also asked the CBN to address the complaints and downwardly review the charges on all bank accounts, as a panacea to the alleged exploitations.
Senator Moro emphasized that the alleged exploitation ranges from; constant charges and deductions from bank SMS charges, intra-bank transfer charges in the sum of N52.59, ATM card renewal charges, and account maintenance charges in the sum of N93.13.
Commenting on the motive behind his motion, Moro remarked that, “These charges being deducted from customers’ accounts by banks, have caused an uproar within the public as Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction and displeasure over such excessive deductions, which they feel are fraudulent and targeted at further impoverishing Nigerians.”
He recalled that in April 2017, the CBN revised the card maintenance charges in the new guide released, from N100 annually to N50 monthly.
He continued, “Thus, bank customers in Nigeria will pay not less than N1.46bn to banks as card maintenance charges every month, totaling about N17.54bn in a year.
“Nigerian banks in a bid to further extort customers have set most of their ATM machines to dispense cash below the maximum sum of N40,000 that ATMs are programmed to dispense per transaction.
“The customers using the ATMs do not have a choice than to withdraw much lesser amounts per transaction; thereby, incurring the additional cost of N65 per transaction after using another bank’s ATM machines beyond three times.”
Recall that Nairametrics in an earlier article disclosed that CBN had recovered on behalf of customers over N60 billion excessive charges imposed on them by defaulting banks.
FRC orders banks not to lend money to states without approval
In line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the DMOs were directed to not give loans to states without FRC approval.
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has urged Deposit Money Banks not to lend money to any state without the approval of the commission.
According to the commission, the new directive is in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.
As part of the recommendations of its recent regional retreat on policy framework for strengthening fiscal transparency, prudence and accountability at the sub-national levels, the commission stated that going forward, state governments should publish their budgets online annually. It further added that states should publish on quarterly basis, their budget implementation performance report online.
With respect to lending to states by DMBs, a part of the recommendations read in part, “No commercial bank should lend money to states without approval from the FRC, in line with the provisions of the FRA.”
In addition, the recommendations suggested that states introduce public financial management reforms after the pandemic such as the International Public Sector Accounting Standards, Treasury Single Account, and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.
Others include the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, Charts of Accounts, Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, Medium Term Sector Strategy, and Operating Surplus Template.
The commission therefore, urged states to establish registers for the disclosure of information on beneficial owners of commercial entities to improve transparency and accountability in private sector governance.
The report concluded by urging FRC to sensitize relevant stakeholders like, the National Economic Council and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on the need for the domestication of the FRA and the establishment of state commissions.
CBN approves new cheque standard for banks
A new cheque standard has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new cheque standard that will introduce new digit on the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition code line and expiry dates for new cheque books.
Confirming this development is a recent mail by First Bank of Nigeria Limited to its customers titled ‘New features on cheque books’. In the mail, FBN said that the approved new cheque standard will fully take effect from January 1, 2021.
Recall that CBN had earlier emphasized its commitment to ensuring an enabling environment for efficient cheque processing and other paper-based payment instruments through complete application of new and already adopted technologies in one of its recently released report titled; “Monetary, Credit, foreign and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’’. Some of the highlights of the new cheque standard contained in the report are;
- Cheque Clearing: The Bank shall continue to improve the clearing infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the system. The cheque truncation system shall continue to be used for the exchange of images of the instruments and Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) data. The cheque clearing cycle remains T+1 and maximum cap on cheque at N10.0 million. The Bank will continue to take necessary steps to achieve a clearing cycle of T+0.
- Cheque Standards and Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme: The Bank has approved the revised Nigeria Cheque Standards (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS), to improve the safety and efficiency of the clearing system. Notable changes in the revised Standards include introduction of Quick Response (QR) Code for faster verification of cheque details, expiry date of printed cheque booklet and clear zone at the back of the cheque.
The new and old cheque Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines for Fiscal Years 2020/2021 standards would run concurrently till September 1, 2020. Thereafter, only cheques that conform with the new standards would be allowed in the clearing system.
The Bank shall continue to conduct annual accreditation of the Nigeria cheque printers and cheque personalizers, in line with the provisions of the revised NICPAS.
NDIC set to pay insured depositors of liquidated Femaz Microfinance Bank
Insured depositors of the liquidated bank have been asked to come for verification and payment by the NDIC.
The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has informed the insured depositors of the liquidated Femaz Microfinance Bank to come forward for verification and payment from Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.
In a recent post by NDIC, and seen by Nairametrics, the verification and payment exercise will be conducted at Femaz Microfinance Bank’s Branch on 2 Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse 2, Abuja.
The affected depositors are to present their cheque books, passbooks, and other proofs of account ownership, together with a valid means of identification on alternate account.
Recall that Femaz Microfinance Bank was part of the 85 microfinance banks in schedule 1 of the official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whose license were revoked due to liquidity issues, which means insufficient assets to meet their liabilities and their capital, to risks weighted assets ratio, regulatory capital, all falling below the minimum prescribed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that CBN increased the minimum capital and statutory requirements for microfinance banks in Nigeria. The updated regulatory guidelines now demand for a minimum capital of N200million for a unit Tier 1 microfinance bank by April 2021, with at least N100million by April 2020. In the same vein, unit Tier 2 microfinance banks are expected to upgrade to a minimum capital requirement of N50 million within the period under review, but expected to have been operating under a minimum capital of N35 million by April 2020.
In light of the regulatory reforms pursued by CBN, aimed at ensuring a stable and more liquid financial system, Femaz Microfinance Bank which was registered with CBN on 6th of February, 2015, got blacklisted on September 26, 2018 after falling to satisfy regulatory requirements.