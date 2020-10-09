Commodities
Gold prices bounce higher, amid falling dollar
Precious metal futures gained over 1% to trade at $1917/ounce surging above the $1.900-mark.
Gold prices rallied on Friday’s trading session, amid selling pressures witnessed on the U.S dollar Index, coupled with high hopes on the latest fiscal U.S. stimulus package coming from the world’s largest economy.
On the political spectrum, discussions between the Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resumed yesterday, coupled with President Donald Trump disclosing that talks with U.S lawmakers have resumed, despite the ban he placed on the ongoing stimulus package deal before the presidential election.
In addition, Trump boosted the morale of global investors, with his latest interview talking on the high probability of reaching a consensus over the stimulus deal. For her part, Pelosi said that legislation would support the American aviation industry which had been negatively affected by the COVID-19 resurgence.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the prevailing market condition boosting the yellow metal prices. He said:
“Gold is trading higher due to stimulus expectations, but the yellow metal is getting held back by the prospects of higher US yields and the Euro offering little support for Gold while trading below 1.1800.
“While the “Blue Wave” stimulus deluge is favorable for Gold, the resulting US treasury curve steepened not so much.
“The World Gold Council gave also gave the precious metal the needed boost via its statement that gold-backed, ETFs gained more than 1,000 tons of bullion worth $60 billion at current prices to their stockpiles during the first nine months of 2020, catalyzing a price rally.”
Commodities
Best performing commodities in Q3, 2020
The commodity market performed relatively well in Q3 2020.
The commodity market performed relatively well in the third quarter, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
That said the commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States and the United Kingdom.
There were 20 commodity assets, double-digit gainers, in Q3 2020 with 5 of them surging above 25% in three months.
During the specific time period in review, all of the commodity sectors posted gains. Thirty products posted gains with twenty double-digit percentage increases.
Top gainers
- Lean Hogs 61.15%
- Natural gas 44.32%
- Lumber 40.51%
- Silver 26.71%
- Iron ore 25.93%
- Soybean meal 19.73%
- Palladium 18.49%
- Live Cattle 18.44%
- Soybean Oil 18.41%
- CBOT Wheat 17.96%
What you should know; Commodities are basically raw materials. They play an important role in most aspects of the daily lives of Nigerians, serving as food (cashew, cocoa sugar cane), energy (natural gas, crude oil), and sources of income for many global investors.
As commodities can be an important way to diversify their portfolio beyond traditional securities. Commodities play a vital role in Nigeria’s economy, accounting for more than 90% of its export.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
- Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
- Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
- Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing in Nigeria would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically.
Commodities
Gold traders under pressure, as it drops below $1,900
Gold futures prices edged down 0.17% at $1,887/ounce at the time this report was drafted.
Gold price drifted lower on Thursday at Asia’s trading session with renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus deal leading, gold traders to retreat from buying more of the precious metal.
What we know; Gold futures prices edged down 0.17% at $1,887/ounce at the time this report was drafted. Unsurprisingly, global stocks led by Asian stocks printed higher.
Quick Fact: It should be noted that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from global stock markets, especially the American and European stock markets.
- Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value.
- Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
The US President in a tweet seen by Nairametrics directed Congress to pass money for airlines, small businesses, and stimulus checks of $1,200 for individuals, after pausing talks with the opposition party over the latest stimulus deal.
However, the chances of even the present mini-stimulus package seeing the light of day at U.S capitol before the U.S Presidential election seems dim with U.S fiscal officials downplaying the possibility, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi hitting back at President Trump for halting the talks on a more detailed stimulus deal
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave key insights on why the precious metal seems to be out of favor in the near term by saying; “The yellow metal seems to be falling out of favor again and maybe getting dissuaded by the rise in US yields and the lack of follow-through on US dollar selling, particularly against the Euro.
“I still think bullion finds its short-term legs as there should be enough volatility from the election, particularly from retail investors to aid gold. Also, a stimulus package is not permanently off the table. On the margin, this will be gold supportive and there should be good demand towards the 100-day moving average around $1958.”
The U.S treasury yields are becoming attractive to taper the precious metal bulls’ run.
Commodities
Zamfara establishes its first gold reserve
The Governor disclosed that the gold was entirely mined and refined by local artisanal miners in the state.
Zamfara State Government has established the first of its kind gold reserve in Nigeria, starting with 31 kg of processed gold, that will be deposited in a bank.
The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle disclosed that the gold was entirely mined and refined by local artisanal miners in the state.
Commenting on the motive behind the project and its prospects, Matawalle revealed that the decision to undertake and fully establish the project is driven by economic and social considerations that the project will have on the indigenes in the state and country at large, both at present and in the future.
READ: Nigeria to lift ban on Zamfara solid mineral mining by Q1 ending
“My administration will subsequently continue to buy gold from our local miners so as to gradually improve the reserve.
“Even though our state, like other states of the Federation, is grappling with competing demands from the public, the resources at our disposal are meagre. We feel it is of utmost significance to invest in the future of our people.
“The establishment of the gold reserve, therefore, is part of the relentless efforts by my administration to diversify the state’s economy by exploring all potentials of the state, and maximally utilizing them for the benefit of both the present and future generations.”
READ: Crypto robber steals $15 million
In the opinion of the governor, the reserve had a relatively better Returns on Investment (ROI) when compared to financial equities such as Stocks. He emphasized the need to diversify the economy, citing the recent collapse of the oil market as justification to diversify into the Solid minerals sector.
Why it matters
Given the present FG’s drive to diversify the economy, this development is a welcome idea and in line with the goal. It has great potential for increased employment generation, higher IGR, savings of hard-earned forex, and other spillover effects on the economy.