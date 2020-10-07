Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks 12-day winning streak ends, investors lose N143.75 billion
Market breadth closed negative as BERGER led 21 Gainers as against 31 Losers topped by UNILEVER.
Nigerian bourse 12-day winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, as it ended on a negative note.
The All Share Index dropped by 0.95% to close at 28,634.35 points as against +4.92% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Nigerian Stock exchange capitalization presently stands at N14.97 Trillion. Investors lose N143.75 billion.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.68%.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover closes positive as volume moved up by +11.13% as against the +24.10% uptick recorded in the previous session
FBNH, ZENITH BANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
Top gainers
- CAP up 9.36% to close at N18.7
- NASCON up 9.59% to close at N12
- BERGER up 9.84% to close at N6.7
- INTBREW up 8.39% to close at N4.65
- AFRIPRUD up 4.55% to close at N5.75
Top Losers
- MTNN down 1.54% to close at N140.5
- UNILEVER down 9.89% to close at N12.3
- ZENITHBANK down 6.01% to close at N19.55
- GUINNESS down 5.66% to close at N15
- WAPCO down 4.27% to close at N16.8
Outlook
The 12-day winning streak at Sub Sahara’s biggest Exchange came to an end, as Nigerian Stocks recorded losses with market capitalization remaining around N15 trillion.
Selling pressure witnessed in notable Nigerian Stocks, like MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Unilever
Market liquidity remained impressive as Institutional investors restrategize their portfolio investments for Q4, 2020.
Nigeria’s major export, crude oil printed lower as prices of crude near $41/Barrel, after President Trump canceled the stimulus deal long-awaited by global investors.
Nairametrics however envisages caution, among these impressive gains recorded in the past weeks, as Africa’s largest economy remains vulnerable via a report credited to Fitch Ratings buttressed the FX demand backlog and persistence in external vulnerability are adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating.
Global Stocks edge higher against all odds
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak.
Global Stocks edged higher at London’s trading session on Wednesday as impressive earnings reports from Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor and UK’s Tesco stopped the selling pressure noticed earlier on the cancellation of the U.S stimulus deal.
What we know; S&P 500 futures were last up 0.54%, Dow 30 futures up 0.64% with Euro STOXX 50 futures up 0.88% at 9.55 am GMT
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak, led by a 1.3% gain in Australia where an expansionary budget lifted stocks.
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the implication of President’s Trump action by saying;
“President Trump put a halt to the stimulus talks, effectively pin pricking the stimulus balloon. And with no fiscal honey balloon to float the market, the laws of gravity took over. Global stock markets fell back to earth as traders turned their focus on the latest warning from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that without more funding, the economy is in deep trouble.”
Asian stocks and U.S. futures also rebounded from a significant amount of losses after U.S. President Trump on Tuesday momentarily called off talks with the opposition party over COVID-19 relief legislation until after the U.S Presidential election.
At the time of writing, Dialog Semiconductor soared to about 5.4% to the top of STOXX 600 after it forecast better-than-expected revenue in Q3.
Britain’s largest supermarket chain Tesco also recorded impressive gains as it reported a surge in sales and forecast full-year retail operating profit to be at least the same level as 2019-20.
MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement stocks fired up, investors gain whopping N708 billion
The aggregate market value of all quoted equities rose from its opening value of N14.202 trillion to settle at N15.110 trillion.
Nigerian Stocks continued its bullish run today for the 12th consecutive session, as increased bargain-hunting across the sectors netted N708.14 billion gains in today’s trading session. This brings the net capital gains in the three trading sessions in October to N1.085 trillion.
Consequently, the average year-to-date return improved to a whopping 7.62%.
- The All Share Index appreciated by a remarkable 4.92% to cross 28,909.37 points from its opening index of 27,554.49 points. Also, the aggregate market value of all quoted equities rose from its opening value of N14.202 trillion to settle at N15.110 trillion.
- Market turnover soared to 749.46 million shares valued at N9.49 billion in 8,075 deals. Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 135.69 million shares valued at N2.77 billion.
- UBA followed with 112.88 million shares worth N768.1 million, while FBN traded 89.9 million shares valued at N544.4 million.
Bullish sector performance buoyed the ASI as all sectoral indices closed positive.
- With 45 gainers to 8 losers, all sectoral indices closed positive.
- The NSE Banking Index led to a massive gain of 7.48%. The NSE Industrial and Consumer Goods Indices trailed appreciating by 5.46 and 2.95% respectively. The NSE Oil & Gas Index appreciated by 1.15% while the NSE Insurance Index finished with a 0.26% increase.
- NSE Banking Index: Recorded an impressive 7.48% gain, on uptrend in FBNH (+9.91%), ZENITH (+9.47%), UBA (+9.30%), GTB (+6.03%) and STANBIC (+4.94%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by +5.46%, on DANGCEM (+9.86%) and WAPCO (+9.69%) upturn.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 2.95%, on buy interest in NB (7.17%), GUINNESS (+6.00%), and DANGSUGAR (+4.55%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Appreciated by 1.15%, on the back of the gains in OANDO (+9.57%) and ARDOVA (+8.97%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Improved by +0.26%, on price appreciation in CORNERSTONE (+10.00%)
Top gainers
PRESCO up 10.00% to close at N60.5
DANGCEM up 9.86% to close at N158.2
NB up 7.17% to close at N52.3
MTNN up 5.70% to close at N142
STANBIC up 4.94% to close at N42.5
Top losers
NPFMCRFBK down 8.76% to close at N1.25
WAPIC down 7.69% to close at N0.36
BERGER down 6.15% to close at N6.1
NEIMETH down 5.13% to close at N1.85
REDSTAREX down 1.52% to close at N3.25
Outlook
It is fair to say institutional investors are back at Sub Sahara’s biggest Exchange, printing impressive gains, as the Nigerian bourse market capitalization tilted above N15 trillion.
- Unsurprisingly buying pressure was maintained in notable Nigerian Stocks, like MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, and Stanbic Bank
- Market liquidity had also improved in the last few days as Institutional investors restrategize their portfolio investments for Q4, 2020.
Its to seem stock traders are not short of positive macros now, as Nigeria’s major export, crude oil printed more than 3% gains to trade near $43/Barrel.
- Nairametrics however envisages caution, among these impressive gains recorded in the past weeks, as Africa’s largest economy remains vulnerable via a report credited to Fitch Ratings buttressed the FX demand backlog and persistence in external vulnerability are adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating.
- It should also be noted this bullish trend is not broad-based as only a few Nigerian Stocks across the spectrum have benefited from the rally.
Nigerian stocks on steroids, investors gain N300 billion
Investor sentiment was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its upward trend, as the benchmark All Share Index recorded an impressive 2.11% increase to close at 27,554.49, a three-month high. Investors gained N297.32 billion, as market capitalization rose to N14.402 trillion at the close of trading.
Market turnover improved as volume and value traded increased by 31.38% and 72.66% respectively to 603.9 million and N7.42 billion in 5,984 deals. ZENITH, STERLBANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover, while ZENITH & GUARANTY topped market value list.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners. GUINNESS (+7.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while OANDO (-8.73%) finished the top loser.
- Sector performance was bullish as all indices appreciated, led by a striking 3.37% gain in the Banking Index.
- NSE Banking Index: Recorded an impressive 3.37% gain, on positive sentiments in FIDELITY (+8.33%), FBN (+6.73%), and ZENITH BANK (+5.26%).
- NSE Insurance Index: UP by 2.04%, on price appreciation in WAPIC (+8.33%), AIICO (+6.33%), and CUSTODIAN (+2.88%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Increased by 0.84%, on the back of the gains in ARDOVA (+6.36%), and SEPLAT (+2.50%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up 0.38%, on WAPCO (+5.61%) upturn.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.38%, on buy interest in GUINNESS (7.14%) and DANGSUGAR (+2.33%)
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 7.14% to close at N15
- AIRTELAFRI up 5.32% to close at N400.2
- MTNN up 3.85% to close at N135
- PRESCO up 3.77% to close at N55
- SEPLAT up 2.50% to close at N410
Top losers
- OANDO down 8.73% to close at N2.09
- UAC-PROP down 6.52% to close at N0.86
- UBN down 2.00% to close at N4.9
- UACN down 0.77% to close at N6.45
- NB down 0.41% to close at N48.8
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks fired up on all cylinders, amid buying pressures from top NSE30 Stocks like Airtel and MTN Nigeria.
- Also, local investors caught the bullish trend wagon seen in global equities, on the back of the news that, the world’s most powerful political leader, could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, easing some of the uncertainty that shook global financial markets in the previous session.
- In addition, Nigerian oil stocks like Seplat gained relatively with Brent crude prices trading above $40/ barrel and U.S. West Texas
- Intermediate (WTI) is above its critical support level of $38.50/barrel.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as geopolitical uncertainty remained clouded around global financial markets.