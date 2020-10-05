Financial Services
CBN approves new cheque standard for banks
A new cheque standard has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new cheque standard that will introduce new digit on the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition code line and expiry dates for new cheque books.
Confirming this development is a recent mail by First Bank of Nigeria Limited to its customers titled ‘New features on cheque books’. In the mail, FBN said that the approved new cheque standard will fully take effect from January 1, 2021.
Recall that CBN had earlier emphasized its commitment to ensuring an enabling environment for efficient cheque processing and other paper-based payment instruments through complete application of new and already adopted technologies in one of its recently released report titled; “Monetary, Credit, foreign and exchange policy guidelines for fiscal years 2020/2021’’. Some of the highlights of the new cheque standard contained in the report are;
- Cheque Clearing: The Bank shall continue to improve the clearing infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the system. The cheque truncation system shall continue to be used for the exchange of images of the instruments and Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) data. The cheque clearing cycle remains T+1 and maximum cap on cheque at N10.0 million. The Bank will continue to take necessary steps to achieve a clearing cycle of T+0.
- Cheque Standards and Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme: The Bank has approved the revised Nigeria Cheque Standards (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS), to improve the safety and efficiency of the clearing system. Notable changes in the revised Standards include introduction of Quick Response (QR) Code for faster verification of cheque details, expiry date of printed cheque booklet and clear zone at the back of the cheque.
The new and old cheque Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines for Fiscal Years 2020/2021 standards would run concurrently till September 1, 2020. Thereafter, only cheques that conform with the new standards would be allowed in the clearing system.
The Bank shall continue to conduct annual accreditation of the Nigeria cheque printers and cheque personalizers, in line with the provisions of the revised NICPAS.

NDIC set to pay insured depositors of liquidated Femaz Microfinance Bank
Insured depositors of the liquidated bank have been asked to come for verification and payment by the NDIC.
The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has informed the insured depositors of the liquidated Femaz Microfinance Bank to come forward for verification and payment from Monday, October 5 to Friday, October 9.
In a recent post by NDIC, and seen by Nairametrics, the verification and payment exercise will be conducted at Femaz Microfinance Bank’s Branch on 2 Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse 2, Abuja.
The affected depositors are to present their cheque books, passbooks, and other proofs of account ownership, together with a valid means of identification on alternate account.
Recall that Femaz Microfinance Bank was part of the 85 microfinance banks in schedule 1 of the official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whose license were revoked due to liquidity issues, which means insufficient assets to meet their liabilities and their capital, to risks weighted assets ratio, regulatory capital, all falling below the minimum prescribed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that CBN increased the minimum capital and statutory requirements for microfinance banks in Nigeria. The updated regulatory guidelines now demand for a minimum capital of N200million for a unit Tier 1 microfinance bank by April 2021, with at least N100million by April 2020. In the same vein, unit Tier 2 microfinance banks are expected to upgrade to a minimum capital requirement of N50 million within the period under review, but expected to have been operating under a minimum capital of N35 million by April 2020.
In light of the regulatory reforms pursued by CBN, aimed at ensuring a stable and more liquid financial system, Femaz Microfinance Bank which was registered with CBN on 6th of February, 2015, got blacklisted on September 26, 2018 after falling to satisfy regulatory requirements.

Nigeria @ 60: The Banking Sector and the Nigerian economy
The banking sector in Nigeria has come a long way but financial inclusiveness still remains a hurdle to scale through.
Nigeria celebrates 60 years of gaining her independence from the colonial masters. Six decades of diverse ideas and reforms, which helped build the financial service sector to the point where it stands. It is imperative to consider how far the industry has come, and the outlook for the sector.
Gone are the days, where it is compulsory for customers to visit their bank before opening an account or completing a transaction, now it can be done at the comfort of their homes. This is a function of continuous reforms implemented and adopted by the financial sector of the country, via embracing the use of internet as a medium of banking.
These reforms and ideas have propelled the Nigerian banking industry into a major economic driver of the nation, accounting for 34.2% of the total equities market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
A cursory look at historic data, reveals that the banking sector has witnessed significant growth over the years, starting in the 80s with the African Banking Corporation and the Bank of British West Africa, now First Bank of Nigeria, to a total of 23 commercial banks, and an aggregate asset value of N41.9 trillion as at December 2019, coupled with other variant financial services in the country.
Brief history
The origin of modern banking in Nigeria dates back to the 80s, but notably the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria, through the Central Bank Act of 1958. Ever since then, the apex bank has gone through a number of restructuring and Act amendments, to sail the banking sector to its current position.
In 1997, an amendment made the Central Bank of Nigeria directly responsible to the Minister of Finance, with respect to the supervision and control of bank and other financial institutions, while extending the supervisory role of the bank to same.
Meanwhile, the current legal framework within which the CBN operates, is the CBN Act of 2007, which repealed the CBN Act of 1991 and all its amendments. The Act provides that the CBN shall be a fully autonomous body in the discharge of its functions under the Act, and the banks and other financial institutions Act, with the objective of promoting stability and continuity in economic management.
These amendments and many more, helped widen the number of commercial banks in the country, as well as other financial services firms such as Fintechs, Mortgage banks et al.
The banking sector and the Nigeria economy
It is no doubt that the banking system in any given society is the artery, through which the economic lifeblood of the nation runs. Also, the economic well-being of the country will, to a very large extent, depend on the strength of the financial sector. This is evident in the Gross Domestic Product figures (GDP), which shows that financial sector grew by 28.41% (real terms) in Q2 2020, despite the economy contracting by 6.1%.
The financial sector contributed 3.6% in real terms to the total GDP in the second quarter of 2020, a positive movement from 3.1% recorded in the previous quarter (Q1 2020), and 2.63% in the corresponding quarter of 2019, a clear indication of steady growth and great resolve, despite economic downturn.
The banks play the critical role of mobilizing savings from the surplus economic units, while directing same to the deficit economic units for investment purposes, which in turn brings about economic development to the country.
This is can be seen from credit statistics report, that the banking sector contributes significantly to the effective functioning of other sectors of the economy. According to data obtained from Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, credit issued to various sectors of the economy increased by 40.1% in 5 years, indicating an additional credit of N5.38 trillion to stand at N18.82 trillion.
It is worth noting that the Oil and gas sector holds the highest share (26.27%), followed by the Manufacturing and General services sector with N3.07 trillion and N1.64 trillion respectively.
Banking sector reforms
Over the past six decades, banking reforms have been articulated as means of enduring the stability of the banking system and ultimately, the attainment of economic growth. The financial system is more than just being an institution that facilitates payment and extend credit, rather it encompasses all functions that direct real resources to their ultimate users.
Mainly, banking reforms usually set to achieve macroeconomic goals of price stability, full employment, high economic growth, and internal and external balances. In Nigeria, the reforms have been directed towards financial intermediation, financial stability, and confidence in the system.
In Nigeria, the apex bank has the oversight role of managing financial institutions and dynamic role of manipulating financial related factors in boosting the economy. The strive for structural and economic development, has brought about the adoption of online banking, which has witnessed significant growth and acceptance since inception.
A look at the value of POS transactions in the country vis-à-vis that of cheque transactions, indicates an upward trend, while the later shows reduction. This can only mean that the Nigerian populace are appreciating the usage of online platforms, as means of banking rather than the traditional approach of hardcopy banking.
Also, between January and May 2020, the number of active bank accounts increased by 32.26 million in 5 months. Total bank accounts increased by 35.19 million in the same period, despite the restriction on movement across the country, indicating the likely usage of online and mobile account opening tools.
Outlook for the sector
Earlier in April, Nairametrics reported that Moody’s Investors service had projected a negative performance for the Nigeria banking sector, stating that the banks will face weakening loan quality and foreign currency liquidity challenges, as depressed oil prices and the global pandemic weigh on the Nigeria economy.
However, the banks have shown resolve during the pandemic, as 13 listed Nigerian banks posted an aggregate profit after tax of N439.1 billion, increase of 6.67% when compared with N411.7 billion posted in the relatable period of 2019. This is a clear indication of the banking sector’s wit and innovation, even in a time of global economic pandemonium.
Owing to the recent reduction in monetary policy rate by the CBN, from 12.5% to 11.5%, bank net interest income is expected to come under pressure as observed in the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Founder of Nairametrics, believes that net interest margins will however improve due to access to cheaper funds. He stated further, that banks profits are expected to be flat at the end of the year, due to lower than expected net interest income and higher non-performing loans.
It is observed that some Nigerian banks are in pursuit of diversifying and restructuring into holding companies. This could be a strategic movement by the banks to explore other revenue sources, and branch into other territories in search of new market growth. However, it is to be noted that the best banks in Nigeria today are not Holdcos.
In conclusion, the banking sector in Nigeria has come a long way but with room for improvement, as financial inclusiveness still remains a hurdle to scale through, despite the fact that Nigerians have to a large extent, accepted online as a means of banking.
At 60, the Nigerian Banking sector is not in a bad position.
Happy independence!

How declining interest rates, others drive a shift in Nigeria’s investment sector
It has been noted that the declining rates of interest have forced savers to turn to mutual funds.
There is an ongoing paradigm shift in the Nigerian investment space, especially due to the crash in interest rates in the first half of 2020.
This fact was revealed in the presentation of a revolutionary report recently released by Coronation Asset Management, titled, “Shifting the Appetite of Nigerian Investors; From Savings to Mutual funds.”
The report highlighted that Nigerian investors are faced with difficult choices, as interest rates have crashed; therefore the options are either to wait for the rates to rise in the future or accept more risk, in order to increase returns. The report also highlighted that over the last 10 years, it has been remarkably easy to beat inflation by buying FGN Treasury Bills, which averaged 2.57% above inflation between 2010- 2019. However, with the crash in interest rates in the first half of the year, this era has ended abruptly.
Gold rush
In a keynote presentation, the Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, stated that the declining rates of interests have forced savers to turn to mutual funds, as a way of managing and protecting their money.
He also stated that the total assets under management (AUM), over the last four years 2015-2019, more than doubled in inflation-adjusted terms, and were up in nominal terms by over 305%. He further remarked that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in total AUM from 2015 to 2019, was 22% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 42% in nominal terms. It would be difficult to find a Nigerian industry that matches this.
At the moment this industry is only about one-tenth the size of the Pension Funds, but it is growing fast.
Breakdown analysis
- Money Market funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 28% in inflation-adjusted terms and 49% in nominal terms, faster than the fund management industry as a whole. They grew by 11% in the first half of this year.
- Fixed Income funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 82% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 111% in nominal terms. Growth has picked up rapidly in the past two years, with growth at 60% during H1 2020, in nominal terms.
Distribution of Mutual Funds
- The AUM of the fund management industry stood at N1.3 trillion (US$3.4bn), as at 30 June 2020.
- The distribution by type is Money Market funds, 61.4%; Fixed Income funds, 16.6%; US dollar bonds funds, 10.4%; Infrastructure fund (one fund), 4.4%; Real Estate funds, 3.2%; Mixed funds (i.e. money market plus fixed income plus equity), 1.9%; Exchange Trade funds, 1.0%; Equity funds, 0.8%; Ethical funds, 0.3%.
Conclusion and the way forward
Guy, in his closing remarks, suggested pragmatic ways by which the mutual funds industry can grow. He opined that the industry needs a new level of risk management. Investment risk is rising as yields fall, and fund managers and investors need to master risk management, and learn the benefits of diversifying their investments across asset classes.
In addition, he called for the need to liberalize information of the industry, especially as it relates to fund performance, “For example, in a developed market such as the UK, it is possible to access the Morningstar website and the Financial Times Fund Comparison website and make easy and effective comparisons across thousands of funds. Nigeria’s regulator, the SEC, is moving the industry in this direction.”