Since the U.S president Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, there have been mixed emotions from Twitter users. While some are wishing for his quick recovery, others tweeted unprintable wishes about his health.

This act is obviously not in line with Twitter rules. The American social networking service jogged its user’s memory, that tweets which violate its policy will be abolished. This means that you can’t tweet that you hope Donald Trump dies of the disease.

They also clarified that this does not automatically mean the suspension of the users.

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Twitter told Motherboard that it won’t affect every single tweet, “We’re prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action, that could potentially cause real-world harm.”

Trump tweeted on Thursday that his wife and himself had tested positive for COVID-19. Sean Conley a white house Physician confirmed the positive results of the Sar-Cov-2 virus, also known as COVID-19.

He was seen on Friday boarding a helicopter that was headed to the Walter Reed Medical Centre for treatment.