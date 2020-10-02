Market Views
Nigerian stocks recover COVID-19 losses
Nigerian stocks are profiting from a low interest rate environment.
The Nigerian stock market has clawed back COVID-19 losses, making back all the money lost during the pandemic.
The Nigerian All Share Index, which measures performance of the stock market in general terms, fell to as low as 21,300 points in March, the lowest since June 2012. It was 28,843 and 26,216 in January and February 2020 respectively. The drop was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a significant outflow of capital from Nigeria.
Investors dumped the stock market during March and April as uncertainty and fear of the pandemic triggered a lock down of the global economy. Market turmoil was also compounded by the crash in oil prices, triggering a significant outflow of capital in equities.
Data from the Bureau of Statistics, reveals only $52.3 million on capital flowed into equities in the second quarter of the year, compared to $639.7 million in the first quarter and $496.8 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year.
The ensuing devaluation at the end of March 2020 spooked foreign investors; who also feared more devaluation was on its way, thus sealing any immediate hope of a return to the stock market in the second quarter of 2020.
However, since July, the stock market has inched higher in positive territory, ending the third quarter with consecutive gains in July, August, and September respectively. This was the first time since 2017 (second quarter) that Nigerian stocks will post gains in three consecutive months.
What are the drivers: Nigerian Stock Market has often been the bellwether for the economy, reacting way earlier than other markets, in gauging the direction of the economy.
- One of the major drivers for the stock market recovery, is the lack of investable assets available for most fund managers.
- Information from fund managers suggests most of the demand in stocks have been from local portfolio investors.
- Some fund managers who spoke to Nairametrics, revealed the low-interest rate environment means there is limited options where they can throw money into creating an opening for stocks.
- The Stock Exchange’s foreign portfolio investment report, also confirms this viewpoint. Out of the N1.2 trillion transactions in stocks this year, N731 billion was from domestic investors, the highest percentage contribution since 2010.
Other factors
- Stocks have also been considered undervalued following the March sell-offs, as indicative in the high dividend yield. Dividend yield is the percentage return derived from dividend paid by companies, divided by the share price of the company.
- This year, we have seen dividend yield higher than risk-free investments like treasury bills.
- Another plausible reason for the positive stock performance is the better than expected performances of Banks, FCMGs, Telecommunications sector, and the Agriculture sector of the economy.
Headwinds: Despite the positive performance of stocks, trouble still lies ahead for most investors.
- The Nigerian economy is still in the doldrums with most companies counting losses.
- Banks have performed better than expected, but some naysayers expect year-end profits to be dampened by rising non-performing loans.
- Nigeria’s exchange rate crisis remains a major challenge for investors and the economy at larger, especially as it affects supply chains.
- Rising inflation triggered by devaluation, increased fuel, and electricity prices could lead to higher operating expenses and significantly higher input cost.
Finally, despite these headwinds, stocks remain one of the cheapest and most reliable forms of investing available in a low-interest rate environment. Those who choose the right stocks at the right time, stand to gain the most.
Currencies
U.S dollar posts best monthly gains in 14 months
The US dollar index was up 0.23% to trade at 93.977 earlier on Friday.
Price swings in the global financial markets are triggering a bounce in the U.S dollar showcasing the currency’s safe-haven status amid worries over economic growth recovery and political imbalance at the world’s biggest economy.
The U.S dollar was nearly 2% in September against a basket of major currencies, and has its best monthly gain in 14 months and outperformed many other traditional assets for nervous investors in what has been a tough period for gold stocks.
At the time this report was drafted, the US dollar index that is used to track the U.S dollar against major global currency peers, was up 0.23% to trade at 93.977 earlier on Friday.
Gold, for example, has lost about 4% in September, while the S&P 500 utility sector is little neutral, not forgetting the Japanese yen is flat. The S&P 500 is off nearly 5% in the same period.
Significant gains in global stock market volatility have helped to boost the U.S. currency, as does turbulence in foreign exchange markets after long periods of lukewarm trading.
Quick fact: The US Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against other major currencies such as the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Swedish Krona, the Euro, and more. Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations, via dollar transactions to European countries, and Japan, would need fewer US dollars in meeting such obligations.
Why the US dollar is rally higher: In spite of the world’s largest economy having a surge in COVID-19 caseloads, forex traders believe that the US dollar index is showing an oversold signal, meaning that any time the value of the safe-haven currency drops below the 93.50 support level, traders increase their long positions.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macros, affecting the U.S dollar rivals, by saying “The Pound and the Euro were trading lower on news that British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element barring their new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties. The street so desperately wants to get long EURUSD on dips. But it’s not 100% clear to me that the uptrend remains intact. We have decoupled from the absolute bullish uptrend, (ECB more dovish FED less dovish). But with month-end/quarter-end out of the way, the focus will increasingly shift back to the US presidential election just a bit over a month from now.”
Market Views
U.S stocks post gains in Q3, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty
The S&P 500 rose 8.5% for the third quarter, although it fell 3.9% in September.
U.S. stocks closed out a second consecutive quarter with upsides recorded yesterday but stock traders remain wary because the pending U.S. presidential election and exploding COVID-19 caseloads
What we know; The Nasdaq composite index rose 11% in Q3 2020 and registered its biggest two-quarter increase since 2000.
- The U.S stocks post gains in Q3, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, were up 7.6% in Q3 2020.
- The S&P 500 rose 8.5% for the third quarter, although it fell 3.9% in September in its first monthly decline since March when the COVID-19 pandemic started its spread across the world’s most powerful economy.
Still, the benchmark index’s quarterly gain extended its nearly 20% rise in the second quarter, for its biggest two-quarter jump since 2009.
Hopes for economic recovery and historic stimulus from Washington and the Federal Reserve fueled the U.S. stock market’s rally following the COVID-19 -driven crash in March.
That said, investors remain shaky as growing uncertainty on the viral onslaught killing over a million people and shows no signs of slowing down coupled high uncertainty in the U.S election, that is supposed to decide the next most powerful world leader, as kept stock traders lingering on their next moves.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave vital notes on the prevailing macros at the world’s most important equity market by saying;
“US equities closed out Q3 with another higher close overnight.
“The statement from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin saying: ‘one more serious try’ on a fiscal stimulus deal after more talks took place overnight, helped improve investor sentiment.
“The escalator clause could be the special sauce and maybe how the Republicans try to meet the Democrats where they are. And House Speaker Pelosi can still feel like she can claim victory in getting the number closer to her $2.2 trillion targets.”
Global risk appetite gained from positive noises around a stimulus deal from U.S capital as the market was still giving mixed signal from the US presidential debate debacle
Cryptocurrency
Cryptos having better technology than Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ), Fantom (FTM), and Cosmos (ATOM) are the four top cryptos in terms of technology.
A top crypto rating agency Weiss Ratings, recently disclosed that many cryptos are having a better technology experience than XRP and the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin.
It further explained that it was able to make such judgment by using a unique model that measures data points as it ranks each crypto coin in categories such as technology, investment risk, adoption, and market momentum.
The Model used by Weiss Crypto Ratings in determining the crypto having superior technology included measuring each cryptocurrency’s potential to achieve a variety of goals, including high transaction speeds and others like governance capabilities, flexibility to upgrade, scaling solutions, decentralization, energy efficiency, the sophistication of monetary policy.
Weiss Ratings picked Cardano (ADA), Tezos (XTZ), Fantom (FTM), and Cosmos (ATOM) as the four top cryptos in terms of technology, giving all of them an “Excellent” rating. Holo (HOT), Ethereum (ETH), Iota (IOTA), Bitshares (BTS), Grin (GRIN), and Nexus (NXS) all received a “Good” rating from Weiss. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP both received “Fair” ratings.
Quick fact about some of the top-ranked cryptos:
- Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds. ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency. It uses the Cardano blockchain. It also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum. The chip can store private keys and the system proposed by Cardano’s founder will allow them to be transferred from one chip to another.
- Tezos, which was designed as a “self-amending cryptographic ledger” and uses the so-called verification model, has emerged a big fan of tokenized real-estate and security tokens.
- Cosmos is designed to enable a network of crypto networks united by open-source tools for streamlining transactions around them. The Cosmos Hub, a proof-of-stake blockchain, is powered by its native ATOM cryptocurrency.
- FANTOM is a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based Smart Contract platform designed in solving the scalability issues of distributed ledger technologies.