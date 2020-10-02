LASACO Assurance Plc Chairman, Aderinola Disu resigns from the Board of Directors

Analysis of the MTN’s results shows that revenues surged, due to increased data usage, aided by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN), reported revenues of N638.1 billion in H1 2020, relative to N566.9 billion recorded in the same period in 2019 – a 12.5% increase.

MTN Plc is Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication, and collaboration solutions. From the very first phone call, made at Maritime House Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria on May 16th, 2001, MTN Plc has been facilitating connections in Nigeria.

The COVID-19 related lockdown affected businesses worldwide, including businesses in Nigeria. This resulted in most business activities being conducted virtually, in a bid to salvage businesses from collapsing. With social distancing rule, came an increased utilization of online mediums for meetings, weddings, social interactions, and everything that couldn’t be done physically. Consequently, people consumed more data compared with the pre-COVID-19 periods.

According to the latest data available on the NCC website, MTN Plc’s market share of internet subscribers is 42.54%. Its revenue-generating segments include Voice, Data, SMS, Interconnect and Roaming, Handset and Accessories, Digital, Value Added Service, and Other revenues. Aside from SMS, revenues from the other seven segments increased in H1 2020 compared with the previous period last year.

Data revenues jumped from N56.7 billion to N79.9 billion in the period under review. The number of port-out subscribers almost doubles port-in subscribers in the period under consideration, so this does not confound the analysis conducted, which revealed that COVID-19 lockdown boosted data revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company declined by 4.70% in H1 2020 from N4.89 to N4.66 compared with the same period last year. A 4.68% decline in distributable profit to N94.88 billion in H1 2020, relative to N99.54 billion contributed to this decline in H1 2019.

MTN Plc’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on 16th May 2019. The shares currently trade at N129 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N132 and the lowest N90. A total of 51,885,740 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 20,354,513,050 units and its market capitalization is N2.63 trillion.

Airtel Africa Plc operates in the same sub-sector as MTN Nigeria Plc – Telecommunications Services. Airtel Africa Plc’s share price is N380. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N380 and the lowest N298.90. A total of 15,972 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 3,758,151,504 units and its market capitalization is N1,428,097.57 trillion.

On the 30th of September 2020, Telecompaper reported that MTN has added MusicTime playlists to its Ayoba app. MTN’s Ayoba platform and MusicTime announced a partnership deal to bring free music to Ayoba app users. MusicTime in Ayoba is now live in Nigeria and some other African countries, including South Africa and Ghana. The app offers users free access to ten playlists with twenty songs each.

Ayoba is an instant messaging app powered by MTN. With Ayoba, it is possible to chat with anyone, regardless of whether they have the Ayoba app or not. Users who do not have the app, but receive an SMS from an Ayoba user, will be able to respond via SMS, and it will display within the Ayoba user’s chat in the app. Ayoba is available on Android devices (iOS to come later).