Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 26th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

1 hour ago

on

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 58,198 confirmed cases.

On the 26th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,968 samples across the country.

To date, 58,198 cases have been confirmed, 49,722 cases have been discharged and 1,106 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 502,545  tests have been carried out as of September 26th, 2020 compared to 494,577 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 26th September 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 58,198
  • Total Number Discharged – 49,722
  • Total Deaths – 1,106
  • Total Tests Carried out – 502,545

According to the NCDC, the 136 new cases were reported from 16 states- Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5), Ondo (5), Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Yobe (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,215, followed by Abuja (5,644), Plateau (3,379), Oyo (3,254), Edo (2,623), Kaduna (2,393), Rivers (2,324), Delta (1,802), Ogun (1,823), Kano (1,737), Ondo (1,625), Enugu (1,289), Ebonyi (1,040), Kwara (1,028), Abia (891), Gombe (864). Katsina (848), Osun (827),  Borno (741), and Bauchi (697).

Imo State has recorded 566 cases, Benue (481), Nasarawa (449), Bayelsa (398),  Jigawa (325), Ekiti (321), Akwa Ibom (288), Niger (259), Adamawa (237), Anambra (234), Sokoto (162), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (78), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump's WHO funding suspension is dangerous

 

  1. Jamilu Ahmed jibril

    April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am

    May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen

    Reply

    • Musbahu abdullahi nuhu

      June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm

      May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease

      Reply

  2. Akughur Patrick

    May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am

    It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians

    Reply

  3. BlessedHeart

    May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    May God help us over this deadly plaque

    Reply

  4. Anonymous

    May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real

    Reply

    • Jenny

      May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am

      Na so

      Reply

    • Anonymous

      May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm

      i wonder ooooooooooooooooo

      Reply

      • Abubabaka dauda

        June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am

        Abubabaka funtua

        Reply

    • Anonymous

      June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm

      Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking

      Reply

  5. Anonymous

    May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /

    Reply

    • Anonymous

      May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am

      There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG

      Reply

    • Liberty

      May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am

      The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people

      Reply

  6. aliyyahadenikeadewale

    May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world

    Reply

    • Anonymous

      May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am

      God punish you Nigeria government

      Reply

    • Anonymous

      May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am

      Amen Ya Allah

      Reply

  7. Anonymous

    May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria

    Reply

  8. Musa

    May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am

    Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked

    Reply

  9. David

    May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.

    Reply

    • Anonymous

      June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am

      Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?

      Reply

  10. Anonymous

    May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am

    What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
    Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???

    Reply

  11. Anonymos

    May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number

    Reply

  12. Anonymous

    May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo

    Reply

    • Emiko

      June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm

      I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period

      Reply

  13. Anonymous

    May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Scam

    Reply

  14. Anonymous

    May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am

    Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?

    Reply

  15. Anonymous

    May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am

    All this fakes opdates,idiot all

    Reply

  16. Annie Mouse

    May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.

    Reply

  17. Vin Ejikeme

    June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am

    Mumu people

    Reply

  18. Anonymous

    June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    God will seek your protection

    Reply

  19. Michael

    June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    God help us all

    Reply

  20. Emiko

    June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease

    Reply

  21. Johnson

    June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic

    Reply

  22. Anonymous

    June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am

    When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.

    Reply

  23. Diamond

    June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations

    Reply

  24. Anonymos

    June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
    You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we

    Reply

  25. Anonymous

    June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do

    Reply

  26. Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa

    July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am

    May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
    Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……

    Reply

  27. Dan Umeh

    July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am

    Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.

    Reply

  28. Aminu aliyu

    August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am

    I Aminu aliyu i need covid

    Reply

  29. Anonymous

    September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life

    Reply

  30. mark

    September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am

    Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.

    Reply

  31. Anonymous

    September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am

    How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?

    Reply

