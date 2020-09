U.S dollar is king, hits two months high

The U.S dollar surges past fresh two-month highs at the last trading day of the week.

In addition to the impressive run, the safe-haven currency is set to finish this month with its biggest weekly increase since March as traders flock to the greenback for refuge amid rising COVID-19 caseloads and lingering passage of the U.S stimulus bill.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of major currencies, rose by 0.25%, to trade at 94.627. The last time it traded at that level was 19th of July 2020.

Elsewhere, the greenback was also supported by weaknesses in the euro and Brtish pound as the second wave of Covid-19 onslaughts rattled the mind of investors

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave keynotes on the strength of the world’s most favored safe haven at the moment, by saying;

“US dollar demand resurfaced as the New York session got underway, with virtually all currencies, local and G-10, slipping again as another wave of de-risking perhaps ensued.

“Any dollar pulls back in Asia were faded, suggesting we’re still on the path of least resistance higher of the Greenback. The market remains completely downcast by the drip-feed of unflattering events.”

Quick fact: