3 Tron investors transfer 719,000,000 cryptos

Investors have been cashing in big time on Tron, a relatively popular digital asset in the crypto-verse. Data feed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed that three whales moved about 719,000,000 Trx worth over $20 million transferred from unknown wallets to other unknown wallets.

200,000,000 #TRX (5,627,410 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/jWZpwLR1p4 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 26, 2020

220,000,000 #TRX (6,147,722 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/eWAWw7HQ6x — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 26, 2020

299,000,000 #TRX (8,400,678 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/YWYl1Ysv9C — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 26, 2020

TRON, at the time this report was drafted, traded at $0.02817222 with a daily volume of $1,128 billion. TRX price is up 9.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 72 Billion coins and a max supply of 101 billion coins.

TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.

This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

TRON was founded by Justin Sun, who now serves as CEO of BitTorrent. Educated at Peking University and the University of Pennsylvania, he was recognized by Forbes Asia in its 30 Under 30 series for entrepreneurs.

TRON is one the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.

Justin Sun says that TRON users will not encounter high fees like in the Ethereum ecosystem.

“Everyone may now use their BTC/ETH to enjoy all the benefits of the TRON DeFi ecosystem without the high gas fees on Ethereum! JustSwap, a Uniswap alike service on TRON, has achieved $100 million 24-hour volumes since its start and represents TRON’s strong and growing DeFi ecosystem.”