Cryptocurrency
Buying signal, Bitcoin whales with 1000 BTC or more continue to rise
Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, as the price is expected to go up.
The number of entities with a balance equal to or above 1000 BTC continues to rise.
The signs are bullish, as we still haven’t broken the upward trend line, despite the dip at the start of September.
The number of #entities with a balance of >= 1k $BTC continues to increase. #Whales#Bullish as we still have not broken the upward trend line despite the dip during the start of September.#Bitcoin #Crypto
Source: @glassnode pic.twitter.com/ZXTnuk1N6v
— Double-U (@DoubleU_theory) September 14, 2020
BTC crossed above $10,700 on Monday for the first time since September 3rd, and it appears to have been supported by spiking trading volume.
At the time of this report, the flagship crypto traded at $10,687.49 with a daily trading volume of $24.438 billion BTC, price is up 2.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 18 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
(READ MORE:Bitcoin stages come-back, as buyers push price above $10,000)
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million coins, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
Cryptocurrency
Tether releases 250,000,000 USDT from its treasury
Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert
Tether, the leading stablecoin by market capitalization, has been on high demand in the crypto-verse lately.
The most recent development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain analytic tracker.
READ: Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to change the Nigerian retail experience?
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 250,000,000 #USDT (250,594,163 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 14, 2020
READ: Yearn.finance: Buyers earn 125,322% profits
At the time this report, Tether traded at $0.999503 with a daily trading volume of $40.9 billion. USDT price is up 0.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 15 billion coins, and a max supply of 10.2 billion coins.
Quick fact: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
READ: XRP losing steam as BTC & ETH gain investors’ funds
A few months ago, Bloomberg News reports stated that the momentum with the help of the U.S dollar was expected to make Tether gain and move to the second spot.
“Absent an unlikely reversal in predominant crypto trends, it should be a matter of time until Tether passes Ethereum, to take the No. 2 spot in total assets behind Bitcoin. Receiving help from widespread adoption with a workable case as a proxy for the world’s reserve currency, there seems little to stop the increasing adoption of the dollar-linked stablecoin,” the report stated.
Cryptocurrency
SEC proposes rules regulating Blockchain and Crypto investments
Crypto enthusiast believes SEC new rules will act as a catalyst for mass adoption.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has proposed a new set of rules that will regulate Crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investments qualifies as securities transactions.
What will be regulated
- The position of the Commission is that virtual crypto assets are securities unless proven otherwise. Thus, the burden of proving that the crypto assets proposed to be offered are not securities, and therefore not under the jurisdiction of the SEC, is placed on the issuer or sponsor of the said assets.
- Issuers or sponsors are expected to satisfy the burden of proving that the virtual assets do not constitute securities, by making an initial assessment filing. However, where the finding of the Commission is that the virtual assets are indeed securities (not structured to be exclusively offered through crowdfunding portals or other exempt methods), then the issuer or sponsor must register the digital assets.
- The registration process for virtual assets will involve a two-pronged approach – an initial assessment filing to satisfy the burden of proof, and a filing for registration proper, either made directly by the issuer or sponsor, where the burden of proof is not satisfied.
- Similarly, all Digital Assets Token Offering (DATOs), Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Security Token (ICOs), and other Blockchain-based offers of digital assets within Nigeria, or by Nigerian issuers, sponsors, or foreign issuers targeting Nigerian investors, shall be subject to the regulation of the Commission. Existing digital assets offerings prior to the implementation of the regulatory guidelines will have three (3) months to submit the initial assessment filing of documents for registration proper, as the case may be.
READ: CAC: Certificate of incorporation will now be delivered via email or courier
What it means: In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Chimezie Chuta, Founder, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, spoke with excitement on the long-overdue legal framework by the Nigerian Securities Exchange Commission regulating digital assets and blockchain investments.
“SEC Nigeria has consistently shown that it has a clear understanding of her role in creating a conducive environment for the growth and development of Virtual Financial Assets, and Cryptocurrencies in general. This recent publication will act as a catalyst for mass adoption. It will also create the much needed institutional investor confidence for the Nigeria Capital Market.”
READ: Lead Wallet: An exclusive DeFi access and multi-cryptocurrency management application
Who will be regulated
- Any person (individual or corporate), whose activities involve any aspect of Blockchain-related and virtual digital asset services, must be registered by the Commission and will be subject to the regulatory guidelines. Such services include, but are not limited to reception, transmission, and execution of orders on behalf of other persons, dealers on own account, portfolio management, investment advice, custodian, or nominee services.
- Issuers or sponsors (start-ups or existing corporations) of virtual digital assets shall be guided by the Commission’s regulation. The Commission may require Foreign or non-residential issuers or sponsors, to establish a branch office within Nigeria. However, foreign issuers or sponsors will be recognized by the Commission, where a reciprocal agreement exists between Nigeria and the country of the foreign issuer or sponsor.
- A recognition status will also be accorded, where the country of the foreign issuer or sponsor is a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).
READ: Ethereum miners on steroids, earn $500,000 in just one hour
For these reasons, the Commission has adopted the following with respect to virtual Crypto Assets
- Crypto Asset means a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded and functions as a medium of exchange, unit of account, and/or a store of value, but does not have legal tender status in any jurisdiction.
- Crypto Asset is neither issued nor guaranteed by any jurisdiction, and fulfills the above functions only by agreement within the community of users of the Crypto Asset, and distinguished from Fiat Currency and E-money.
Cryptocurrency
Why Ripple might be the future of digital payments
Ripple has quietly been working with government agencies to ensure compliance.
Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse, works with bank regulators and policymakers in several governments for the adoption of digital payments.
CryptoWhale, a crypto analytic firm, in a series of tweets, recently spoke on the odds of giving XRP the edge, as it works with government regulators on compliance.
READ: NESG’s allegations, malicious attempt to tarnish the economic recovery program- CBN
The tweet reads, “Many criticize XRP for being ‘too centralized’, although this transparency is what government like,”
“While other projects are focused on getting a quick batch of new investors to exit scam, Ripple has quietly been working with government agencies to ensure compliance.”
READ: P&ID Scandal: Has UK court verdict vindicated Magu?
Many criticize XRP for being “too centralized”, although this transparency is what governments like.
While other projects are focused on getting a quick batch of new investors to exit scam, Ripple has quietly been working with government agencies to ensure compliance.
— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) September 8, 2020
At the time of this report, XRP traded at $0.241, with a daily trading volume of $1.55 billion. XRP’s price is down by -2.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins, and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Global banks having a relationship with Ripple
Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November, 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
Banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
READ: Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia. Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
READ: With nowhere to invest, Nigerians keep N36 trillion in banks and low yielding assets
In addition, CryptoWhale is not all about talk, as he says he is looking to purchase more XRP, once the correction is over.
“I’ve been involved with XRP since 2013, and there’s a reason it has always held its spot in the top 3 or 5.”
As for those who have written off XRP, CryptoWhale offers the big picture. People often hate on XRP because it has not “moved up for 2.5 years.” However, he says:
- This time range is so tiny in the investment world. Be patient.
- XRP is up by more than 10,000% since 2014.
- It has steadily held its position as top 5 coin for several years.
READ: 3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
The Crypto investor, however, understands why XRP has so many haters.
People often hate on $XRP because it hasn’t “moved up for 2.5 years”
1. This time range is so tiny in the investment world. Be patient.
2. XRP is up more than 10,000% since 2014.
3. Has steadily held its position as top 5 coin for several years.
— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) September 11, 2020