Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc appoints Sola David-Borha as Non-Executive Director

Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, Flour mills of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah, to the board of Directors.

The appointment was announced in a disclosure sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange today, which was seen by Nairametrics.

This disclosure which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Umolu Joseph, confirmed the appointment of Anammah, to the board of Directors effective from 10th September.

Juliet, who is the current Chair of the Board, Jumia Nigeria, and Head of Institutional Affairs across Africa brings a vast experience in the consumer product industry, along with excellent skills in product creation and high-profile brand building.

It is noteworthy that Mrs Anammah, while the CEO of Jumia led the company through a period of impressive growth, and subsequently to become the first African tech company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr John Coumantaros, Chairman of the Board says the appointment is of tremendous value to FMN, as it will help to position the group to take advantage of the changing consumer landscape in the foods and Agro-allied sectors.

“I am truly excited to welcome Juliet to the Board of Directors. Her over 28 years of executive leadership experience in business consulting and e-commerce in Africa will be of tremendous value to FMN, as we continue to position the group to take advantage of the changing consumer landscape in the foods and agro-allied sectors,” Coumantaros said.

Coumantaros emphasized that the appointment represents the Boards’ determination to ensure a diverse mix of skills and viewpoints on the FMN Board in a bid to fulfil the purpose of feeding the nation, every day.

About Mrs Juliet Anammah

Mrs Juliet Anammah has over twenty-five years of professional experience in Consumer Goods, Sales and Marketing Management Consulting and E –commerce. She started her career with Sanofi Aventis in 1991 and worked in key sales/marketing capacities until 1999, when she joined Accenture’s Strategy service line as a senior consultant.

In 2004 she launched Accenture’s Products Operating Group which covers Accenture’s consulting services for Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Retail and Transport Industries in West Africa. Juliet became a Partner in Accenture in 2013.

She is presently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, a position she undertook in 2015 and oversaw Jumia’s transition from online Retail to a Marketplace. Jumia is an online marketplace operating in 15 African countries. Jumia’s scope covers E–commerce, Travel booking, Food ordering and Classifieds.