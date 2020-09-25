Ethereum’s investors gain 9% in 1 day

The second most valuable crypto is on a strong bullish run, just a few days after dropping momentarily, as the U.S dollar hit a rebound and COVID-19 cases rise.

What we know: At the time this report was drafted, Ether traded at $348.85 with a daily trading volume of $12,728,832,627. ETH price is up 9.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.

Taking a look at its price action, Ether is sitting in an interesting price range, where the most polarization has historically unfolded (between the $200 and $300 levels) during its five-year history. A close above $350 in the near future would likely trigger more upsides.

Quick fact: Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer from which anyone can build applications in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.

On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, which is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.

The Ethereum network is presently close to reaching its technical limits, as DeFi and Tether are essentially responsible for as many transactions as the network can handle at the moment.