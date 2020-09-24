Corporate Press Releases
NSE hosts Dangote Cement to Joint Virtual Facts Behind the Figures and Sustainability Report
Dangote Cement Plc was hosted by the NSE to a joint virtual Facts Behind the Figures and Sustainability Report.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) hosted Dangote Cement Plc to a joint virtual Facts Behind the Figures and Sustainability Report on Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The event provided a platform for the Management of Dangote Cement Plc to present its financial performance, strategic and operational developments and sustainability initiatives to the capital market community.
Speaking at the virtual event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar N. Onyema, OON, stated, “Given that the market is driven by timely, relevant and accurate information, we are pleased that Dangote Cement Plc has leveraged this platform to interact with the market. We must also commend the Board and Management of the company for their leadership in integrating sustainability into the core of their business operations evidenced by the fact that Dangote Cement Plc was the first to participate in the maiden edition of the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report (FBSR) series launched last year. At The Exchange, we will continue to highlight the importance of sustainable business practices in delivering value to our listed companies, the investing public and to support African economic growth”
On his part, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, noted, “It is always an honour to be invited by NSE and we are proud of our strong ties with The Exchange. We appreciate the opportunity to continue deepening public interest and knowledge about Dangote Cement, and we are grateful for the continued support of our business from the capital market community. As Africa’s largest cement manufacturer, the future certainly looks bright. We have established a strong platform for future growth and consolidation across Africa, and we are on track to be a global leader in cement production recognised for high quality products and services, and the way we conduct our business.”
The Facts Behind the Figures and Sustainability Report was presented by Dangote Cement Plc’s Acting Chief Financial Officer, Guillaume Moyen and the Head, Sustainability, Eunice Sampson. Also speaking at the event was Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company. In his presentation, he highlighted the investment opportunities Dangote Cement provides stating, “Being the largest company on NSE, Dangote Cement Plc provides ease in execution of investment decision. Furthermore, its stock price has shown the most resilience compared to peers; it provides indirect exposure to Dangote Cement Plc’s operating countries; it delivers a source of income through stable and strong dividend to investors (dividend yield of 11.8%); and has attractive upside potentials with a target price of N173 at a 28% premium to current price.”
Following the presentations and an engagement session with participants, Mr.Puchercos was honoured with a digital Closing Gong ceremony. It would be recalled that The Exchange has leveraged its digital Closing Gong ceremony since April 2020 as part of measures to sustain business activities at The Exchange and continue to engage with Issuers and other stakeholders. This is just one of the ways The Exchange has demonstrated its resilience in recent times and the market continues to look forward to further innovation and opportunities for engagement at NSE.
EFG Hermes kicks off second Virtual Investor Conference
EFG Hermes has kicked off the second edition of its Virtual Investor Conference.
Sequel to the success recorded in the first virtual conference in June, 2020, the 2nd EFG Hermes Virtual Investor Conference has been inaugurated on September 23, 2020 and set to run through to October 1, 2020, with an even greater and more diverse turnout in view.
At least 157 companies from 25 countries around the world, with more than 650 institutional investors from 240 global institutions managing assets in excess of USD 17 trillion are expected. The information is contained in a press release and seen by Nairametrics was signed by Bola Adekoya-Olukuewu (EFG, Media Executive).
Recall that earlier in June 2020, EFG Hermes hosted its first Virtual Investor Conference. The highlight of the first meeting includes; recording more than 6,500 meetings, bringing together executives from 72 companies from 14 countries with 480 institutional investors representing 160 institutions managing assets in excess of USD 15 trillion.
Commenting on the expectations of the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Holding, Karim Awad said, “This second iteration of our highly successful Virtual Investor Conference features an even larger and more diverse group of participants as FEM markets begin to open up after being roiled by the COVID-19 crisis. With access to some of the most attractive investment opportunities across vital sectors in FEM markets, institutional investors from around the world will participate in a platform where they’ll be gaining key macroeconomic and industry insights that will shape the way forward through the unprecedented circumstances global markets are facing.”
“Having ridden out the worst of the initial economic storm, investors are looking to us for insights on the way forward for FEMs. With equity and debt flows on their way to recovery, investor appetite for the markets remains. In saying this, stimulus measures that prevented financial meltdowns at the start of the crisis could set markets up to face debt-accumulation challenges. At the same time, they’re bracing for the ever-present threat of a second wave of a virus that saw governments and central banks up spending and slashes interest rates in the face of throttled consumer demand and investment. Our aim with the Virtual Investor Conference is to provide participants with pertinent and first-hand insights from the international players moving markets and direct investment into these compelling FEM economies,” said Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes.
About EFG Hermes
EFG Hermes has a presence in twelve countries across four continents of the world with over 35 years of successful operation. The firm started in Egypt and has grown to become a leading financial services corporation with access to emerging and frontier markets. It provides a wide range of financial services that include investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity to the entire MENA region.
In 2015, EFG Hermes launched the NBFI Platform. EFG Hermes Finance, overlooks activities in the non-banking finance field through leasing, microfinance, Fintech, factoring, mortgage, insurance and e-payments. This falls in line with the Firm’s strategy to focus on two main pillars: product diversification and geographic expansion into non-MENA markets, which has seen the Firm, establish a physical presence in Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Tony Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020
The UBA and Transcorp Plc Chair is one of three Nigerians on the list, alongside Tomi Adeyemi and Tunji Funsho.
TIME has named Tony O. Elumelu, one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, in the 2020 TIME100, the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list, now in its seventeenth year, recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Mr Elumelu, who is one of only four Africans on the 2020 list, is recognised for his track record of business turnaround and value creation, and economic empowerment of young Africans.
Tony Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, his family-owned investment company, committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy, including financial services, hospitality, power, energy and healthcare. He is the Chairman of top pan-African financial services group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), which operates in 20 countries in Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and is the only African bank with a commercial deposit taking licence in the United States. The bank provides corporate, commercial, SME and consumer banking services to more than 21 million customers globally. Elumelu also chairs Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, Transcorp, whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, one of the leading generators of electricity in Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand.
Mr Elumelu is the most prominent champion of entrepreneurship in Africa. In 2010, he created The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. Since inception, the Foundation has funded just under 10,000 entrepreneurs and created a digital ecosystem of over one million as part of its ten year, US$100m commitment through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Self-funded, the Foundation is increasingly sharing its unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa, with institutions such as the UNDP, the ICRC and leading European development agencies.
Heirs Holdings, which serves as a corporate role model for African businesses, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation will both celebrate 10 years of impact in November. Their mission continues to be inspired by Mr Elumelu’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent.
The full list of the 2020 TIME100 and tributes appear on time.com/time100.
NSE highlights retail investment opportunities in today’s Nigerian Capital Market
The Exchange in collaboration with the NISL has inaugurated the Retail Investors’ Webinar.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”) has expressed its commitment to redefining and improving investors’ overall experience in the Nigerian capital market, and ensuring that it remains modern, convenient and secure. This was highlighted at the inaugural edition of the Retail Investors’ Webinar hosted by The Exchange in collaboration with the Nigerian International Securities Limited (NISL) on Monday, 21 September 2020. The event, with the theme, Capital Market Investing in a Digital Age, was supported by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).
Speaking during the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON said, “Investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy. The Exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed. Today, our determination to develop the market and strengthen investor confidence has birthed a number of technology-driven solutions that allow investors to conveniently trade electronically in an increasing array of product offerings that includes Equities, Bonds, ETFs and other Collective Investment Schemes. We will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal.”
On his part, the Managing Director, Nigerian International Securities Limited (NISL), Mr. Laolu Martins said, “NSE has consistently pioneered far-reaching innovations within the Nigerian capital market, positively driving market integrity, boosting both investor confidence and market participation.” He went on to highlight the efforts of the NISL to create wealth for investors via an appropriate mix of securities using well spelt out market research to help investors meet their financial objectives. In doing so, he provided an analysis of the investment instruments available on NSE including equities, bonds, REITS, Closed-Ended Funds, ETFs, etc.
The event also featured a presentation on the importance of Market Data in making investment decisions by the Head, Market Services, NSE, Mr. Olufemi Balogun. It would be recalled that The Exchange recently released an upgrade to its X-DataPortal. The revamped portal has been designed to serve as a principal source for brokers, fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants like students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes. Mr. Balogun encouraged investors at the webinar to access the information via https://dataportal.nse.com.ng.
The Exchange has showed its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred Exchange hub. The upswing in market activities in Q2:2020 is a testament to the resilience of the market as a result of concerted efforts of The Exchange. As at the end of August 2020, the NSE All Share Index had recorded an 18.9% increase from its position at the end of March, 2020. In addition, the market also witnessed a growth in the percentage value of equity transactions contributed by retail investors, currently at 29% from the 21.8% recorded in 2018 and 24.72% recorded in 2019.