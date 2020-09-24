EFG Hermes kicks off second Virtual Investor Conference

Sequel to the success recorded in the first virtual conference in June, 2020, the 2nd EFG Hermes Virtual Investor Conference has been inaugurated on September 23, 2020 and set to run through to October 1, 2020, with an even greater and more diverse turnout in view.

At least 157 companies from 25 countries around the world, with more than 650 institutional investors from 240 global institutions managing assets in excess of USD 17 trillion are expected. The information is contained in a press release and seen by Nairametrics was signed by Bola Adekoya-Olukuewu (EFG, Media Executive).

Recall that earlier in June 2020, EFG Hermes hosted its first Virtual Investor Conference. The highlight of the first meeting includes; recording more than 6,500 meetings, bringing together executives from 72 companies from 14 countries with 480 institutional investors representing 160 institutions managing assets in excess of USD 15 trillion.

Commenting on the expectations of the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Holding, Karim Awad said, “This second iteration of our highly successful Virtual Investor Conference features an even larger and more diverse group of participants as FEM markets begin to open up after being roiled by the COVID-19 crisis. With access to some of the most attractive investment opportunities across vital sectors in FEM markets, institutional investors from around the world will participate in a platform where they’ll be gaining key macroeconomic and industry insights that will shape the way forward through the unprecedented circumstances global markets are facing.”

“Having ridden out the worst of the initial economic storm, investors are looking to us for insights on the way forward for FEMs. With equity and debt flows on their way to recovery, investor appetite for the markets remains. In saying this, stimulus measures that prevented financial meltdowns at the start of the crisis could set markets up to face debt-accumulation challenges. At the same time, they’re bracing for the ever-present threat of a second wave of a virus that saw governments and central banks up spending and slashes interest rates in the face of throttled consumer demand and investment. Our aim with the Virtual Investor Conference is to provide participants with pertinent and first-hand insights from the international players moving markets and direct investment into these compelling FEM economies,” said Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes.

About EFG Hermes

EFG Hermes has a presence in twelve countries across four continents of the world with over 35 years of successful operation. The firm started in Egypt and has grown to become a leading financial services corporation with access to emerging and frontier markets. It provides a wide range of financial services that include investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity to the entire MENA region.

In 2015, EFG Hermes launched the NBFI Platform. EFG Hermes Finance, overlooks activities in the non-banking finance field through leasing, microfinance, Fintech, factoring, mortgage, insurance and e-payments. This falls in line with the Firm’s strategy to focus on two main pillars: product diversification and geographic expansion into non-MENA markets, which has seen the Firm, establish a physical presence in Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.